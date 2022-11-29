ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, PA

erienewsnow.com

Charitable Jamestown Family Leading Saturday’s Holiday Parade

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY NEWS NOW) – A Jamestown family is being recognized for their charitable efforts as this year’s grand marshals of the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Saturday. “I think for us, we’re really honored. I mean obviously there are tons of people doing really great things in...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Community Blood Bank to Hold Blood Drives with Holiday Incentives

Community Blood Bank of NWPA & WNY is holding blood drives with a chance to win the season's hottest gifts. The blood bank is the exclusive blood supplier to 19 hospitals and 7 MedEvac bases throughout the region. Community Blood Bank said every two seconds, someone needs blood. From November...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie's Driving Trail of Lights 2022

Many families love to drive around and look at all the Christmas lights and decorations around town. Now, there's a map to guide you every step of the way. According to Josh Sitter-Row, the creator of the Driving Trail of Lights Map, the goal is to provide locations with spectacular holiday lights for you and your family to enjoy.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New discount store opening in Erie

A new discount store is officially opening its first location in Erie after a soft launch two weeks ago. The senior district manager says Roses Discount Stores originated in North Carolina, with a few stores in Texas. Now they are opening a store at 7200 Peach St. Unit 170A in Summit Township, Erie County. The […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Mr. & Mrs. Claus Prepare to Visit Fairview

Mr. and Mrs. Claus are coming to Fairview. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be in Fairview December 18th from noon - 2 p.m. Fairview Community Council is inviting the community to sing carols, enjoy cookies, and check out the local fire departments trucks while visiting with Santa. Santa and his...
FAIRVIEW, PA
erienewsnow.com

Gordon's Butcher & Market Offers Erie Boxes for the Holidays

A local company is selling a taste of Erie for the holidays, and business is booming. Gordon's Butcher and Market sells Erie boxes year-round, offering local staples like Smith's Ox Roast and hot dogs, Staganelli's pepperoni balls and Stefanelli's sponge candy. But sales surge during the holiday season. So far,...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Christmas Spirit Makes its Way to Meadville and Warren County

The Christmas spirit is coming to Meadville Friday night. It's Meadville Light Up Night on Chestnut Street. There will be a tree lighting ceremony, over 30 ice sculptures, vendors and live music. And of course, Santa is stopping by for a visit. Meadville's light up night kicks off at 5:00.
MEADVILLE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Offers Free Adoptions for Adult Cats & Dogs

Erie Humane Society is launching a Home for the Holidays campaign in an effort to find shelter pets a forever home. During the month of December the Humane Society will be offering free adoptions for all of the shelter's adult dogs and cats. Kittens and puppies will remain with their...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Humane Society Rescues 5 Pit Bulls Tied up Outside in the Winter Weather

Winter weather is setting in, and it can pose potential risks to animal companions, according to the Erie Humane Society. Pennsylvania animal cruelty laws state that dogs cannot be tethered outdoors longer than 30 minutes in temperatures below 32 degrees. On Thursday, the Erie Humane Society Animal Cruelty Officers, with...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Holiday Themed Events Happening this Weekend in Erie

According to VisitErie, there are a lot of holiday events kicking off this weekend. The following holiday events are taking place this weekend:. Asbury Woods Winter Wonderland: December 1st - 31st, 5:30 - 8:30 p.m. Presque Isle Lights: December 1st - January 3rd, 6 -9 p.m. Downtown d'Lights: December 2nd,...
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Watch Live: Downtown Christmas Parade

WARREN, Pa. – Watch the annual Downtown Christmas Parade presented by the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry. Watch the parade below or on any of our social media channels. Our parade coverage is sponsored by the Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry, Gaughn’s Drug Store, Warren...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Wine on the Lake to Return to Bayfront Convention Center

After a two-year break, Wine on the Lake will return next year. Erie News Now General Manager, Pam Forsyth, made the formal announcement today on First at 4. The longtime event brings in wineries from all over our region, to Erie's Bayfront Convention Center. Wine lover are able to talk with wine makers and taste test different blends before buying.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Augie's Pizza in Corry to Close Doors this Saturday

Augie’s Pizza in Corry is closing its doors on Saturday. The well-known restaurant in Corry has been in business for 45 years. Pam Mennen, who is the co-owner of Augie’s along with her husband Steven, said: “the Corry community has been a part of us, they're the ones that took us in because we're originally from Ohio, we started the business 45 years ago and they've been very good to us through everything.”
CORRY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Surge of Respiratory Illnesses Packs Local Hospitals

If you visit local emergency rooms, pack your patience. Hospitals are filling up, as respiratory viruses infect thousands of people in our area, with some catching multiple viruses at the same time. Cold weather always brings about a busy season at local hospitals, and this year's surge is especially significant.
erienewsnow.com

Erie City Fire Department's Newest Member is an Accelerant Detecting Canine

The Erie City Fire Department added a new member to their fire prevention team, Horus, an accelerant detection trained Labrador retriever. Named after the Egyptian God of the sun, Horus started work Tuesday, November 22 and has already been to three fires. The department started the process of getting a...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Artist Creates Special Guitar for Luke Bryan

A man from Summit Township is living his dream. He was laid off as a welder at Erie's General Electric plant a few years ago. Now, he's in business for himself, creating amazing artwork with some of the skills he learned at GE. One of his latest projects has impressed a big-time celebrity.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority to Update Route Schedule

The Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority is adjusting bus routes, the route adjustments will take effect on Saturday, December 17th. *University Services Routes 17, 18, 19 & PennWest Edinboro Express will not run. while students are on winter break and will resume regular operations when classes return. Additionally, the Erie County...
ERIE, PA

