South Dakota State

Governor Noem appoints Monae Johnson as Secretary of State

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem appointed Monae Johnson as Secretary of State, effective Monday, December 5, 2022. The current Secretary of State, Steve Barnett, is resigning from the role to pursue employment in the private sector. “Monae Johnson has the confidence of the people of...
‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
SD Chamber of Commerce President preview the 2023 legislative agenda

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The 2023 session of the South Dakota legislature will have plenty of critical issues and possibly some drama. State Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dave Owen is making his pre-session swing around the state. Owen says legislators won’t be able to make many changes to the voter...
Man indicted for threatening to kill Gov. Noem

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Charles Mix County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Court documents say Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.
Rick Weiland of Dakotans for Health comment on the grocery tax repeal

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Differences of opinion between the South Dakota Attorney General and the Legislative Research Council is delaying a ballot initiative petition drive that would eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. “Dakotans for Health” Co-founder Rick Weiland says they can’t get a clear explanation. Weiland says starting...
Biden-Harris administration awards SD millions for ‘Internet for All’

WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that South Dakota received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. South...
Open primaries proponents file 2024 ballot initiative

PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Wednesday, proponents of open primary elections filed a proposed constitutional amendment with the South Dakota Legislative Research Council. This is the first step towards placing an open primaries initiative on the November 2024 ballot. “We believe that primary elections in South Dakota should be...
Dan Lederman reflect on his time as chair of the SD Republican Party

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota State Republican party Chairman Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes won’t run for another term. Lederman says the party hit most of the goals he set. Lederman says the republican party has also had statewide success. Lederman also served as a state Senator from 2011...
Att. Gen. Mark Vargo announces new hires for Human Trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo, attorney general of South Dakota, announced Wednesday who are filling the roles of the state’s Human Trafficking Coordinator and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They are Mary Beth Holzwarth and Allison Morrisette, respectively. When Vargo shared this information at the...
SD Dept of Health reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths

PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 3 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,099. The state had 1,108 new cases and 962 recoveries, increasing active infections to 759. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 74.
Brian Birds talks about his role as the new CEO of Northwestern Energy

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The leadership team at Northwestern Energy will make a transition at the end of the year with long time C.E.O. Bob Rowe (row) retiring and current Chief Operating Officer Brian Bird moving up. Bird says he expects a smooth changeover. Bird says he joined the company at a...
C.E.O. of Northwestern Energy to retire at the end of the year

YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Bob Rowe, C.E.O. of Northwestern Energy for the past fourteen years will be retiring from that position at the end of the year. He and his successor, current Chief Operating Officer Brian Bird are touring company locations in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana. During a stop in Yankton,...
Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January

(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
SD Secretary of Education update on education standards of K-12 students

PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota K – Twelve students lost academic ground during the pandemic but not as bad as other states. Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson told the Educational Standards Board last week that they are now getting new information on student success. The statewide report card showed fifty...
