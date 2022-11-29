Read full article on original website
Governor Noem appoints Monae Johnson as Secretary of State
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Friday, Governor Kristi Noem appointed Monae Johnson as Secretary of State, effective Monday, December 5, 2022. The current Secretary of State, Steve Barnett, is resigning from the role to pursue employment in the private sector. “Monae Johnson has the confidence of the people of...
‘Let all voters vote’: Kirby, new group want election reform
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Joe Kirby says it’s a simple pitch – “Let all voters vote.”. The self-described longtime Republican, lawyer and former leader of the multigenerational family business Western Surety Company is the chairman of South Dakota Open Primaries. Kirby said he played a key role in helping reform Sioux Falls’ city government in the 1990s and called “good government” a passion.
SD Chamber of Commerce President preview the 2023 legislative agenda
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The 2023 session of the South Dakota legislature will have plenty of critical issues and possibly some drama. State Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Dave Owen is making his pre-session swing around the state. Owen says legislators won’t be able to make many changes to the voter...
Man indicted for threatening to kill Gov. Noem
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Charles Mix County Grand Jury has indicted a 38-year-old man for threatening a constitutional officer and threatening a judicial officer. Court documents say Jason William Shields, of Wagner, was indicted on Nov. 17 for threats made in October towards Gov. Kristi Noem and First Circuit Court Magistrate Judge Donna Bucher. Threatening a constitutional officer and a judicial officer is a Class 5 Felony per South Dakota state law.
Rick Weiland of Dakotans for Health comment on the grocery tax repeal
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Differences of opinion between the South Dakota Attorney General and the Legislative Research Council is delaying a ballot initiative petition drive that would eliminate the state sales tax on groceries. “Dakotans for Health” Co-founder Rick Weiland says they can’t get a clear explanation. Weiland says starting...
District 24 Representative elect Mike Weisgram preview next year’s legislative session
FORT PIERRE, S.D.(KCCR)- District 24 Representative-elect Mike Weisgram of Fort Pierre is getting reading for the pending legislative session that begins next month. He started working on the session back in June. Weisgram agrees with some fellow lawmakers that Governor Kristi Noem’s proposed removal of the sales tax on food...
Biden-Harris administration awards SD millions for ‘Internet for All’
WASHINGTON (Dakota News Now) - The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced that South Dakota received its first “Internet for All” grants for deploying high-speed Internet networks and developing digital skills training programs under the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. South...
Open primaries proponents file 2024 ballot initiative
PIERRE, S.D.(Press Release) – On Wednesday, proponents of open primary elections filed a proposed constitutional amendment with the South Dakota Legislative Research Council. This is the first step towards placing an open primaries initiative on the November 2024 ballot. “We believe that primary elections in South Dakota should be...
South Dakota lobbyist address upcoming Governor Noem’s Budget Address
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Governor Kristi Noem will deliver her budget address to the legislature next Monday and possibly add details to her proposal to cut the sales tax on groceries. Lobbyist Steve Willard says overall sales tax growth has been strong but questions whether the food tax could be easily replaced.
Dan Lederman reflect on his time as chair of the SD Republican Party
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota State Republican party Chairman Dan Lederman of Dakota Dunes won’t run for another term. Lederman says the party hit most of the goals he set. Lederman says the republican party has also had statewide success. Lederman also served as a state Senator from 2011...
Summer study on regional jails to bring recommendations to legislature in 2023
VERMILLION, S.D.(WNAX)- Members of an interim South Dakota legislative committee that studied county jails will bring recommendations to the 2023 session. Committee member, Senator Art Rusch of Vermillion says there should be funding available for the construction of regional jails. Rusch says some counties are in dire need of jail...
Att. Gen. Mark Vargo announces new hires for Human Trafficking and Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Mark Vargo, attorney general of South Dakota, announced Wednesday who are filling the roles of the state’s Human Trafficking Coordinator and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Coordinator. They are Mary Beth Holzwarth and Allison Morrisette, respectively. When Vargo shared this information at the...
South Dakota publications react to more Gannett layoffs at Argus Leader
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The news of more lost jobs at the state’s largest newspaper is a shock for those in the industry. But many are looking to new publications and newsrooms as a potential new avenue for people to get their news fix. The latest...
SD Dept of Health reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths
PIERRE, S.D.(HubCityRadio.com) – The state reported 3 new COVID-related deaths, while active cases & hospitalizations increased, according to figures released by the South Dakota Department of Health. The death total currently at 3,099. The state had 1,108 new cases and 962 recoveries, increasing active infections to 759. Those hospitalized in connection with the virus is 74.
Brian Birds talks about his role as the new CEO of Northwestern Energy
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- The leadership team at Northwestern Energy will make a transition at the end of the year with long time C.E.O. Bob Rowe (row) retiring and current Chief Operating Officer Brian Bird moving up. Bird says he expects a smooth changeover. Bird says he joined the company at a...
C.E.O. of Northwestern Energy to retire at the end of the year
YANKTON, S.D.(WNAX)- Bob Rowe, C.E.O. of Northwestern Energy for the past fourteen years will be retiring from that position at the end of the year. He and his successor, current Chief Operating Officer Brian Bird are touring company locations in Nebraska, South Dakota and Montana. During a stop in Yankton,...
Nearly 100,000 South Dakotans could face an electric bill increase in January
(The Center Square) – Xcel Energy, an energy provider in South Dakota, is asking the Public Utilities Commission for a 17.9% rate hike beginning next year. The increase would affect most of its 99,000 customers living in the southeastern part of the state. Average residential electric customers would see an increase of $19.58 per month, the company said.
South Dakota Department of Health awarded more than $13M from CDC
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Health will receive more than $13 million to improve its health care workforce and infrastructure. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is awarding more than $3 billion to state and local jurisdictions across the country. The money will...
SD Secretary of Education update on education standards of K-12 students
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota K – Twelve students lost academic ground during the pandemic but not as bad as other states. Education Department Secretary Tiffany Sanderson told the Educational Standards Board last week that they are now getting new information on student success. The statewide report card showed fifty...
Three COVID-19 deaths and 1105 new cases reported in South Dakota
Three COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — The statewide total is now 3099. There have been 1105 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 74. There have been 268,797 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
