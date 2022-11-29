Read full article on original website
Where To Have A Nice Date Night Without Spending Over $100
Unless you recently struck gold with Powerball or happen to be in Jeff Bezos’ inner friend circle, you’ve probably noticed things are getting pricey. It seems a little too easy for dinner bills to creep into the $150-$200 range for two. So when you need a restaurant for a nice date without blowing through your annual Clipper card budget in a single night, use this guide.
Bar Margot
There hasn’t been a single time we’ve dined at the Four Seasons’ restaurant in Midtown when we didn’t see a famous person—from Housewives stars to every living mayor. But this isn't even the main attraction at Bar Margot. The spacious mezzanine dining, located above the grandiose staircase, is just the place to get comfortable with our laptop, or you can head to a corner booth inside for more privacy. Above all, Bar Margot remains a city favorite because, from breakfast through dinner, it never disappoints. The culinary team is always at work tweaking dishes and crafting new menu items. Their vegan jollof rice, with meaty oyster mushrooms that have lattice grill marks, is a shining example. The juicy Bar Margot Burger, topped with crispy bacon and charred red onions, is a city treasure that should probably take the place of the Georgia peach in the RHOA openers.
Mrs. P’s Bar & Kitchen
Though technically opened in 2021, the Wylie Hotel has a long history, dating back to the Great Depression. In the 1960s, the basement restaurant, Mrs. P.’s, reportedly became the city’s first openly gay bar. Today, the small Old Fourth Ward restaurant still brings a welcoming energy—you can vibe with a DJ spinning ’80s dance tunes over Sunday brunch cocktails and heaping bowls of cheesy grits topped with eggs and bacon and drenched with very tasty housemade hot sauce. But really, come whenever you’re in the mood for a good, Southern meal. Just tuck yourself into one of their velvety booths, order some drinks and the pimento cheese board—a polarizing Southern classic, yes. If you are into it, then the jar of pickled fennel and flat table crackers are just as nice as raiding your grandparents’ kitchen for the good stuff.
Liuyishou Hot Pot
Liuyishou is one of the many Chinese hot pot chains that have opened in Chicago recently. What we really like about this particular spot is that their Chongqing soup base is very spicy—to the point where servers warn every table. They’re not exaggerating. The cute bear-shaped broth block that melts into the pot is foreshadowing. But the non-spicy broths, like the wild mushroom, are also flavorful. Our strategy is to get a two-flavor pot and take turns cooking in both. The large dining room is pretty minimal, with TVs and booths good for groups of all sizes. Another thing we really like about Liuyishou? They have a robust condiment station with a bunch of dipping sauce recommendations. Plus, they have sweets like sesame balls, which make a fantastic snack when your mouth is numb.
Loretta & The Butcher
This Argentinian restaurant is small—with the exception of its portions. The meat parrillada comes with two tender skirt steaks, two perfectly grilled short ribs, two chorrizos, two morcillas, two juicy chicken thighs, and could easily feed four. The creamy asparagus and mushroom risotto entree can be shared between two. And the apple pie—which is more like a delicious pastry covered in sweet caramelized apples—is the size of an entire dinner plate. The dining room looks like a Buenos Aires bistro—but the best seats here are outside on a tiny deck elevated about a foot off the ground. Sit there and you might feel like royalty as you watch everyone else eat at normal height. They also have the earliest weekday happy hour in the Grove, which goes from 3pm-6pm. So next time you’re in the mood to eat really great meat with a few friends, go to Loretta & the Butcher, sit on their outdoor deck, and practice your queen’s wave on passersby.
Reverence
With a name like the Epicurean Hotel, certain expectations are cooked up early in guests’ minds. Does my room come with its own hibachi grill?Is everything on the premises edible?Can I swim in a vat of Nutella? As much as we’d love to say “yes” to those questions, sadly, we can’t. What we can tell you is that the Midtown hotel’s main restaurant, Reverence, tries its darndest to be the perfect fine-casual experience. With its polished wood tables and floor-to-ceiling vaults of wine, the place looks the part of a restaurant that can command $105 for a wagyu striploin with no sides. But then the actual steak gets to your table. It’s a decent cut and the taste is fine, but it won’t really move you—or feel worthy of the price tag. The garnish-topped branzino, while flavorful, sits alone on a white oval plate. No vegetables, no dainty puree, no nothin’. The entree, much like your overall dining experience here, will have entirely too much ehhhh and not nearly enough Epicurean.
Shinka Ramen & Sake Bar
Tucked away inside the Wyndham Garden Chinatown hotel, this place isn’t the easiest to find, but that’s good (for you) because it keeps the crowds away. Stop by for a bowl of Shinka’s bone marrow ramen with murky, beefy broth. It comes with well-marbled slices of brisket, tons of garlic chips, discs of daikon, and a big bone sawed in half so you can scoop out all the marrow. If you want some small bites, get the crawfish salad in a wonton taco shell or pork belly bao (one of the best in the city). The space looks like a small sports bar with only a few high tops and TVs, and you can order anything from the connected beer garden or taqueria in case you want BBQ wings or birria tacos with your ramen.
By George
Downtown is that awkward kid on the playground you only bothered with when they had a toy you really wanted to play with. By George in the Candler Hotel is that shiny toy that makes up for any grievances you have about being downtown. Come for lunch, get a booth right in the center of the restaurant, and look out through big glass windows that show panoramic street views—the Marta streetcar makes cool cameo appearances. For lunch, order a simple grilled cheese and tomato soup or a classic burger and fries. Since the restaurant is housed in an old historic building (circa 1906) with French brasserie vibes, even these solid, get-the-job-done basics just feel like a departure from your normal burger lunch. Finish off lunch with the fluffy Coconut Tres Leches, which is reason enough to think more fondly of downtown.
Texas French Bread
After their original location burned down in a fire, Texas French Bread is operating out of an Airstream trailer parked at their old space. While the menu is a bit more limited than before, they’re offering coffee, pastries, and sack lunches in the mornings and afternoons. Sign up for...
Chateau Marmont
Not that long ago, having “lunch at the Chateau” wasn’t just a daytime activity, it was a full-on status symbol. The famously debaucherous patio is a bit more buttoned up these days, only allowing hotel guests to eat there with “sporadic availability on certain days” (a.k.a., if you’re famous enough). But if you want to experience the historic hotel in some capacity, do what we do and grab a nightime drink at the lobby bar. The cocktails are strong (they make a particularly good Old Fashioned), the crowd is weird and over-the-top, and most importantly, you’ll always be able to walk right in.
St. Julep
Because we get tired of being serious all the time, the indoor/outdoor rooftop bar of The Sylvan hotel in Buckhead is the place we head to to unwind with a couple of cocktails and loaded tater tots after a day of pretending to be a professional person. Something about a spinning disco ball always relaxes our BRF muscles, plus it’s hard to beat eating vodka-spiked sorbet or tequila-mango soft serve and dancing to ’90s hip-hop with a perfect vantage point of the Buckhead streets. (Did we mention that the drinks are named after OutKast songs like “SpottieOttie” and “Return of the G”?) If you ultimately decide you’re not in the casual mood for corn dogs and other light snacks, head down to the hotel's other restaurants, The Betty, where you can eat more adult-y things like oysters, gnocchi, and steak, or the Willow Bar for small plates and wine.
Miki’s Park
The loud music, neon lights, and free-flowing soju cocktails at Miki’s Park gives this small River North Korean bar a surprising amount of energy. This is particularly true on Thursdays which is karaoke night, or during their Friday K-pop DJ sets when this place becomes especially packed. But aside from the party atmosphere, we also like coming to Miki’s for Korean-inspired bar food. There are dishes like a fried chicken sandwich with gochujang aioli or tiger fries topped with bulgogi. Plus, since their kitchen is open until 1am, you can grab a bite after belting "Love On Top" at midnight.
Clos Maggiore
There are some wild rumours going around that Clos Maggiore is London’s most romantic restaurant, and if you’re easily seduced by white tablecloths and not being able to see the ceiling due to the meadow of flowers above your head, then you just might agree. A two-storey converted townhouse on Covent Garden’s Henrietta Street, everything from the red facade to the entirely epic 114-page wine list is giving Big Romance Energy. We can confirm that 90% of the clientele are here to flirt, get engaged by one of the roaring fireplaces, or apologise for something that warrants a triple-figure serving of tweezer-plated French food. Be warned that the atmosphere can feel a little serious and the suited-and-booted service will have you removing your elbows from the table quicker than you can say ‘do you want the fillet, darling?’. But if you’re after a formal date night in a setting that feels like a collaboration between Nicholas Sparks and the Chelsea Flower Show, this is the place to do it.
Iki Ramen
Iki Ramen offers the type of zen, intimate experience you'll need after navigating their cramped strip mall parking lot—it's terrible. And unless you drive a Barbie Jeep, good luck finding a spot that doesn't require crawling out of your sunroof. Inside, this Koreatown noodle spot feels cozy, like a fancy sauna, with its light wooden interior, dim lighting, and low ceilings. And while its name implies ramen is their specialty, the bowls are just OK. Their signature burnt garlic tonkotsu isn't too heavy but lacks that pork-flavored punch. The mild garlic flavor feels like an afterthought, the chashu was room temperature, and the tamago egg was cold. That said, Iki's extensive sushi and sashimi options are what really captured our hearts, including a spicy tuna donburi with a heaping amount of salmon roe and broth-less mazemen noodles topped with truffle oil and Santa Barbara uni. And we'll definitely return to try their 10+ course Monday night omakase that's a solid deal for $105. Next time, though, we'll take an Uber.
Jo's Coffee
Basically a walk-up coffee shop with a few outdoor tables occupied by people working on their startups and couples meeting up for first dates, Jo’s Coffee also functions as a great place to recharge for a bit with an espresso or an Iced Turbo (a creamy, chocolaty, hazelnut cold brew). If you’re visiting Austin for the first time, there are probably three images you’ve seen on the cover of every guide book about the city—the “Hi, How Are You” frog, the Paramount sign, and the “I love you so much” mural. And with a quick visit to Jo’s, you can easily check that last one off your bucket list.
All Kaps Pizza
The alley next to The Shacklewell Arms in Dalston isn’t somewhere that’s typically frequented in daylight hours (or sober). But All Kaps Pizza—the Sunday-only, pie pop-up at Papo’s Bagels—makes this small strip of concrete next to the bins, the place to be on a weekend afternoon. It’s takeaway-only, and you could take a New York-style, 16-incher home in a box, but it’s fun to stick around. Lean against the wall holding a paper plate with a floppy, spicy pepperoni slice, or rectangle of focaccia-like tomato pie. Eat, order another, repeat.
Nobu Atlanta
Now Atlantans can rap along to Drake lyrics about Nobu while they dine on signature creations like the yellowtail jalapeño crudo at the world-renowned Japanese restaurant and hotel chain, which just opened behind Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. And it largely delivers the experience you expect would be worthy of several Drake name drops—celebrity sightings, sleek interiors that mix textures like wood and onyx, and boldly-flavored dishes like their iconic sweet miso-glance cod, which barely needs chewing.
