Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now to get your money: Kathy Hochul to give millions to NY residents to buy foodMark StarNew York City, NY
Famed Actor Found Dead Outside FactoryNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$3.7 million jackpot winning lottery ticket sold at New Jersey storeKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
NY's Wealthiest Woman is Giving Away More Than $200 MillionBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury
Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
wrestletalk.com
Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed
According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
wrestletalk.com
Potential Spoiler On Interesting Bray Wyatt Prop Being Used On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt recently entered his first feud since he made his WWE return back at the end of Extreme Rules in October. Wyatt has been feuding with LA Knight in recent weeks, leading to Knight being attacked backstage. Wyatt has denied being the culprit behind the attacks, with many believing...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Records Voice Over For ‘Huge’ Animated Show
A top AEW star has recorded their first voice over for an animated show. Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has recently entered a feud with rapper Bow Wow after defending the title against Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. Often tipped for major success both in and outside of...
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Criticized For Not Feeling ‘Authentic’
An ex-WWE name has explained why he thinks Ronda Rousey’s title defence against Shotzi at Survivor Series ‘didn’t click.’. Former WWE official, Jimmy Korderas, has shared his thoughts on the Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi match that took place on Saturday, November 29. There was a lot of...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Hypes Up Big Match With Throwback Photo
The final of the SmackDown World Cup is set to take place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. On last week’s show, Santos Escobar earned his spot in the final by defeating Butch in the opening match of the night. Later on, Ricochet shocked the world by...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Stars Announced For December 2 SmackDown
Three WWE Raw stars are set to appear on tonight’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown. At Survivor Series WarGames, Becky Lynch scored the pinfall victory over Dakota Kai in the titular match to earn her team the victory in the opening match of the night. Becky then brawled with...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Debut Announced For Tonight
A WWE debut has been announced for tonight (December 2). On tonight’s episode of NXT Level Up, former Olympian Tracy Hancock is set to make his WWE debut. Hancock, performing under his new WWE name Tavion Heights, will take on Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo. Hancock wrestled as a...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Addresses Fans Following Dynamite
A top AEW star addressed the fans following last night’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis. At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returned to All Elite Wrestling to face Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. This bout was retroactively turned into the first match of the best of seven series.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Name Admits He’d Call NXT A Developmental Brand After AEW Beat Them In Ratings
Current SVP of Live Events and former writer ‘Road Dogg’ Brian James has explained how Triple H and Vince McMahon saw ‘Black and Gold’ NXT. Prior to the September 2021 reboot, NXT was a fan-favourite promotion, featuring top former indie stars. What started out as a...
wrestletalk.com
Longterm WWE Angle About To Finally Pay Off?
After an ominous Tweet from a WWE star, will we finally see a long discussed WWE angle pay off over the weekend?. With a quite literally wordless video, one ‘newly signed’ WWE star has teased a long term story finally coming to a conclusion. Posting a link to...
wrestletalk.com
6 Ways Triple H Could Book William Regal’s WWE Return
William Regal may be on his way back to WWE. After making a deal with the devil back at AEW Full Gear, Regal was betrayed by Maxwell Jacob Friedman on the November 30 episode of AEW Dynamite. With Regal’s contract reportedly set to expire this month, it seems set that...
wrestletalk.com
Former IMPACT Star Is Really Happy With Commentary Role In NWA
A former IMPACT Wrestling star says she is really happy with her commentary role in NWA. In 2021, former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Velvet Sky made her debut for the promotion as the new NWA Powerrr commentator. Before making the transition to the announce desk, Sky was an active in-ring...
wrestletalk.com
Injured AEW Star Returns With New Look On Dynamite
Another injured AEW star returned to the company on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page making his return, fighting with Jon Moxley. He wouldn’t be the only person to return on the show however. On tonight’s show,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Believes He Could Now Wrestle A Better Retirement Match
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair believes that he’d be able to wrestle a better match than his retirement match right now. On July 31, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal in a tag bout marketed as ‘Ric Flair’s Last Match’.
wrestletalk.com
Popular Match Type To Be Used At WWE Royal Rumble?
It appears a popular match type is set to be used at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble event in January 2023. As previously reported, WWE CCO Triple H has confirmed that the company plans to scrap the Hell In A Cell premium live event. The reasoning given is that The...
wrestletalk.com
These WWE Legends Could Return For WrestleMania Weekend
Two WWE legends who could make returns to the company during WrestleMania weekend in March/April 2023 have been revealed. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is looking at holding more shows throughout WrestleMania weekend that are similar to the Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN shows. According to WWE’s description,...
wrestletalk.com
Returning WWE Star Confirms ‘Lax Talks’ With Other Companies
Recently returned WWE star and Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai has given details regarding her absence from WWE during her release. Kai, who primarily appeared on NXT between 2017 and her release, was let go from the company in April 2022. She returned to the company at this...
Comments / 0