AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’
NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed
According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
Yet Another Former WWE Star Returning?
Is there another former WWE star headed back to the company? As Triple H continues to bring back fan favorites, will another be added to the list soon?. With news breaking yesterday of an IMPACT star who is reportedly confirmed as returning to WWE, could a fan favorite act be together again soon?
Top WWE Star Training For In-Ring Return (PHOTO)
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has revealed that she’s currently training for her WWE return. Flair’s most recent match saw her drop the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in May. The Queen has teased her comeback several times during her absence,...
Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing
Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
Details On Major WWE Star’s Scrapped MCU Performance
A major WWE star had reportedly filmed a performance for Marvel last year that ended up not being used. Former Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was cast as Cyndi Lauper in the latest season of Young Rock, but she had filmed another big role prior to that. Per Fightful...
WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Sasha Banks Possible Return
A WWE Hall of Famer has commented on Sasha Banks’ possible return to the company. As previously reported, Sasha Banks and WWE’s contract negotiations have seemingly stalled due to a money issue. One of Sasha’s greatest rivals during her time in WWE was Charlotte Flair with many of...
This Former WWE Star Credited For Booking NXT Talent On WWE Main Event
WWE’s Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick has credited former 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick as the ‘mastermind’ behind WWE Main Event. On WWE After The Bell, the duo pointed out that WWE Main Event has been used as another developmental brand recently, with NXT stars making appearances on the show.
These WWE Legends Could Return For WrestleMania Weekend
Two WWE legends who could make returns to the company during WrestleMania weekend in March/April 2023 have been revealed. According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is looking at holding more shows throughout WrestleMania weekend that are similar to the Undertaker’s 1 deadMAN shows. According to WWE’s description,...
Former IMPACT Star Is Really Happy With Commentary Role In NWA
A former IMPACT Wrestling star says she is really happy with her commentary role in NWA. In 2021, former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Velvet Sky made her debut for the promotion as the new NWA Powerrr commentator. Before making the transition to the announce desk, Sky was an active in-ring...
Top AEW Star Addresses Fans Following Dynamite
A top AEW star addressed the fans following last night’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis. At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returned to All Elite Wrestling to face Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. This bout was retroactively turned into the first match of the best of seven series.
Original Planned Members For WWE Faction Revealed
Dakota Kai has revealed the initial pitch for Damage CTRL, naming the stars Bayley wanted in the original lineup. After her release earlier in the year, Kai returned to WWE at SummerSlam, aligning herself with Bayley and IYO SKY. Since joining the faction, Kai and SKY have won the WWE...
WWE Raw Stars Announced For December 2 SmackDown
Three WWE Raw stars are set to appear on tonight’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown. At Survivor Series WarGames, Becky Lynch scored the pinfall victory over Dakota Kai in the titular match to earn her team the victory in the opening match of the night. Becky then brawled with...
WWE Star Getting Another Character Relaunch
Tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown (December 2) featured a new vignette for an existing WWE star who is getting another character relaunch. After a series of vignettes previously aired sharing her personal and emotional backstory, Lacey Evans has returned with a new set of SmackDown vignettes. With commentary harkening...
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Confirmed Entrants
Here is a confirmed list of WWE stars who have announced they will participate in the 2023 Royal Rumble match. The Royal Rumble takes place on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. Here’s a list of confirmed entrants for both the men’s and women’s Rumble matches. This will of...
Released WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
Another released WWE star has returned on SmackDown tonight (December 2) after some speculation had them as a Triple H pick. On tonight’s edition of SmackDown, a major return from the pool of formerly released stars as Triple H brought another star “home” to WWE. During a...
Find Out Who Won Third Match In The Elite & Death Triangle Best Of Seven Series
Find out who came out on top in the third match of a best of seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle on tonight’s AEW Dynamite (November 30). In the main event of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, The Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, Nick and Matt Jackson) took on Death Triangle (Pac and The Lucha Brothers, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) in their best of seven series.
Scrapped Plans On Other Ways To Write William Regal Off AEW TV
In a shock twist, William Regal was seemingly written off AEW TV during MJF’s first promo as AEW World Champion during Dynamite on November 30. Regal assisted MJF in becoming champion by slipping him the brass knuckles during his match against Jon Moxley at Full Gear on November 19.
Fan Favorite WWE Couple Is Finally Reunited
A WWE power couple has finally been reunited as a long term storyline may have just kicked off it’s next chapter. At an NXT house show in Jacksonville, finally a longterm WWE storyline has seemingly progressed. After he bested the Miz to gain a WWE contract on a recent...
