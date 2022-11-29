ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
kentuckytoday.com

Lottie Moon Christmas Offering personal for this Kentucky Baptist

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) — Betty Spiegel is a Kentucky Baptist who is a bold advocate for the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering (LMCO). When you consider her family’s missionary legacy, it’s easy to understand why she eagerly encourages people to give to that offering. Betty and her late...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

About half of Kentucky in medium or high levels of COVID

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Data released Friday by the Kentucky Department for Public Health shows an increase in the number of counties showing medium and high COVID-19 Community Levels, while just over half of the state remains at a low level. The COVID Community Levels map, which is generated...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Panel picks finalists for New Mexico regulatory commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor will have nine candidates to choose from as she fills a powerful regulatory commission that oversees utility rates and will help chart the state’s course toward more renewable energy development. A nominating committee voted unanimously Friday to forward the finalists’...
NEW MEXICO STATE
kentuckytoday.com

SC's critical documents protected at agency's Columbia HQ

AIKEN, S.C. (AP) — Documents dating back to the 1600s can be found at the South Carolina Department of Archives and History ’s headquarters in Columbia. Their paperwork also includes South Carolina’s seven constitutions, which were adopted in 1776, 1778, 1790, 1861, 1865, 1868 and 1895. They...
COLUMBIA, SC
kentuckytoday.com

2 plead guilty in federal bid-rigging case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – Two Kentucky real estate professionals have pleaded guilty to federal charges of violating the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, for their roles in a conspiracy to rig bids at an estate auction for farmland and timber rights. According to a plea agreement filed at the U.S. District...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy