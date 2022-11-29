Read full article on original website
Cameroon player makes ridiculous move after World Cup goal
Cameroon forward Vincent Aboubakar made a fairly remarkable mistake during Friday’s World Cup match, and he did it after scoring a goal, no less. Aboubakar scored a header in the 92nd minute against tournament favorite Brazil to give Cameroon an unlikely 1-0 victory in their Group G finale. The forward immediately pulled off his shirt in celebration upon scoring, which is hardly an unprecedented move in soccer.
Africa beats the odds to set stage for best World Cup to date
Roger Milla is 70 now and, if that makes those who remember the 1994 World Cup feel old, it also helps illustrate how long African football has seemed to have been waiting for another breakthrough World Cup. Since 1990 when, with Milla a mere 38, Cameroon beat Argentina and reached the quarter-finals, there has been the sense a team from the continent could go further, or several could emerge as challengers.In 2022, when Vincent Aboubakar secured Cameroon’s second greatest win on the global stage by overcoming Brazil, albeit a second-string Selecao, it ended a wretched record for the Indomitable...
How to watch the USA in the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup live online for free—and without cable
The U.S. will play the Netherlands in the first game in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16. The U.S. pulled off a thrilling win over Iran on Tuesday, but that was just the beginning of the long road to the FIFA championship. The Round of 16, also known as the Knockout round, gets underway Saturday. And one loss will send teams packing.
Netherlands vs USA prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
The Netherlands and the USA meet at the World Cup with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.The Netherlands were expected to qualify out of Group A and did so as group winners following wins over Senegal and Qatar and a draw against Ecuador.Cody Gakpo has been the breakout star of their World Cup so far with three goals, including the opener in each of their games so far.The USA battled to second place in Group B in order to reach the last 16. Christian Pulisic scored the crucial goal in their 1-0 win over Iran.Here’s everything you...
What TV channel is the Netherlands vs USA on? Kick-off time and where to watch
The Netherlands face the USA in a World Cup last-16 clash.The Netherlands finished top of Group A as they beat Qatar 2-0, following an opening win and draw against Senegal and Ecuador respectively.Louis van Gaal’s side have failed to impress so far, despite the goals of Cody Gakpo, and the USA may fancy their chances of an upset.The USA finished second in Group B and qualified thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran, which followed draws against Wales and England.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Netherlands vs USA?The match will kick off at 3pm GMT (10am ET) on...
