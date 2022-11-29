ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

KOMU

MU's space reduction plan reveals more funding needed to save campus buildings

COLUMBIA – MU’s campus is shrinking. The empty voids where familiar buildings once used to stand are growing as the university executes more demolitions. The demolitions are part of MU’s strategic space reduction plan. This plan was created in 2017 by the Space Planning and Management Department in response to several buildings in need of renovations, removal or replacement.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame

JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 2

Missouri lawmakers were able to begin filing legislation on Thursday before the upcoming session in January. A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday. House Bill 208 would make buying or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm...
MISSOURI STATE
KOMU

Columbia detective is grateful for SAFE Kit grant extension

COLUMBIA − Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced this month that the state will receive a $2.5 million grant to cope with the backlog of SAFE Kit testing. The SAFE Kit Initiative launched in 2019 to help clear the backlog. Schmitt's office received its third federal grant this month, which will be extended through September 2025 for use on any tested or untested kits collected before May 2022.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Special Olympics Missouri hosts a unique Polar Plunge

JEFFERSON CITY − Special Olympics Missouri hosted its sixth annual Power Hour Plunge Wednesday evening in downtown Jefferson City, consisting of participants being hosed down in support of Missouri's Special Olympics athletes. The event was open for anyone aged 14 or older and each participant was encouraged raise a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, November 30

Kevin Johnson executed Tuesday night after court denies stay. Kevin Johnson was executed by lethal injection around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. Johnson was scheduled to be executed for the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee, a crime...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Memphis homicide suspect arrested in Columbia

COLUMBIA − A Memphis, Tennessee, homicide suspect was arrested in Columbia Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Columbia Police Department. Kevin Fennell, 34, is charged with first-degree murder after a Nov. 15 deadly shooting in Memphis. Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

The Grinch who stole California gets a change of heart

CALIFORNIA − California brings on the festivities for the season, but it isn't Santa Claus that's been coming to this town. It's a different holiday character, one that's green and hairy, the Grinch. The character out of Dr. Seuss' story, which has many film adaptations, was spotted wreaking havoc...
CALIFORNIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia residents provide input on trash bags before upcoming city council meeting

COLUMBIA - Some Columbia residents came to city hall Wednesday night to discuss and share their thoughts and questions on a proposal to change the city's trash bag ordinance. The current ordinance requires residents with curbside pickup to use trash bags with the city logo. The city of Columbia Solid Waste Utilities has recommended that residents should be able to use any type of trash bag.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MizzouRec basketball court dedicated to wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins

COLUMBIA - MU dedicated a MizzouRec basketball court to MU wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins Friday during a special ceremony. After Friday's Mizzou vs. Arizona wheelchair basketball game, MU honored coach Lykins, announcing the Ron Lykins Court. Coach Lykins has coached MU’s wheelchair basketball team since 2009. According to the...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Downtown Jefferson City starts celebrating the holiday season

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is celebrating the holiday season with many traditions this weekend for locals to enjoy. Living Windows will be held downtown Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event consists of windows coming to life, live reindeer, carolers, carriage rides, dancers, a live nativity scene and visits with Santa.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Missouri women's basketball gets back on track with 82-52 win

COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team advanced to 7-1 on the season Wednesday night against St. Louis University, while putting up their second highest point differential of the year. Lauren Hansen led the way for the Tigers. She had a career-high 24 points, with six threes. Mama Dembele was...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Holiday events affect downtown Jefferson City parking this weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas parade in Jefferson City will affect parking in the downtown area Friday and Saturday. Living Windows will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson beginning at 5 p.m. The road will reopen after the event, according to Jefferson City police.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Columbia Solid Waste prepares for second input meeting on trash bag ordinance

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host its second input meeting Wednesday night as part of the proposed trash bag ordinance changes. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Members of the public are invited to ask questions or voice their opinions on the proposed changes.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Woman charged in 2019 Callaway County homicide asks for bond

FULTON - Emily Ricketts, a woman charged with being an accessory to the 2019 killing of Lauro Garza-Perez in Callaway County, asked to be released from custody on bond in her second court appearance on Wednesday. Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, appeared at the Callaway County Courthouse via video call. According...
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Suspect wanted in southern Boone County shooting arrested

COLUMBIA − A Fulton man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been arrested. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Higgins, 33, is the suspect in Saturday's shooting in the 16000 block of S. James Sapp Road. Higgins is charged with first-degree assault and armed...
BOONE COUNTY, MO

