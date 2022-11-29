Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KOMU
MU's space reduction plan reveals more funding needed to save campus buildings
COLUMBIA – MU’s campus is shrinking. The empty voids where familiar buildings once used to stand are growing as the university executes more demolitions. The demolitions are part of MU’s strategic space reduction plan. This plan was created in 2017 by the Space Planning and Management Department in response to several buildings in need of renovations, removal or replacement.
KOMU
Local man posthumously inducted into Missouri's Conservation Hall of Fame
JEFFERSON CITY − A local man was posthumously inducted into the Missouri Conservation Hall of Fame Friday. Herschel "Woody the Singing Forester" Bledsoe was honored by the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Missouri Conservation Commission during the commission's meeting Friday in Jefferson City. Bledsoe, formerly of Jefferson City,...
KOMU
CPS educators learn how to prepare students for mid-Missouri's most in-demand jobs
COLUMBIA - Educators from the Columbia Show-Me Careers Educator Experience reconnected with each other and other business leaders at Woodhaven Wednesday, in order to help students learn about the most in-demand jobs in the area. The Columbia Chamber of Commerce and Columbia Public Schools co-hosted the program, which takes middle...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Dec. 2
Missouri lawmakers were able to begin filing legislation on Thursday before the upcoming session in January. A bill to prohibit teenagers from purchasing semi-automatic and automatic weapons was prefiled by state Representative David Tyson Smith on Thursday. House Bill 208 would make buying or leasing a semi-automatic or automatic firearm...
KOMU
Columbia detective is grateful for SAFE Kit grant extension
COLUMBIA − Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced this month that the state will receive a $2.5 million grant to cope with the backlog of SAFE Kit testing. The SAFE Kit Initiative launched in 2019 to help clear the backlog. Schmitt's office received its third federal grant this month, which will be extended through September 2025 for use on any tested or untested kits collected before May 2022.
KOMU
Where are Logboat’s lights? A change of venue heralds big change for the local brewer
No, the Grinch didn't steal Logboat Brewing Company's holiday bling this year. The spectacular Christmas-themed holiday lights that have decked the Columbia brewery since 2017, thanks to a partnership with Candy Cane Crib, will light up at 6:30 p.m. Friday in a new, temporary venue: Rose Music Hall. The public...
KOMU
Special Olympics Missouri hosts a unique Polar Plunge
JEFFERSON CITY − Special Olympics Missouri hosted its sixth annual Power Hour Plunge Wednesday evening in downtown Jefferson City, consisting of participants being hosed down in support of Missouri's Special Olympics athletes. The event was open for anyone aged 14 or older and each participant was encouraged raise a...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Wednesday, November 30
Kevin Johnson executed Tuesday night after court denies stay. Kevin Johnson was executed by lethal injection around 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in Bonne Terre. Johnson was scheduled to be executed for the 2005 murder of a Kirkwood police Sgt. William McEntee, a crime...
KOMU
Memphis homicide suspect arrested in Columbia
COLUMBIA − A Memphis, Tennessee, homicide suspect was arrested in Columbia Thursday with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Columbia Police Department. Kevin Fennell, 34, is charged with first-degree murder after a Nov. 15 deadly shooting in Memphis. Investigators from the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task...
KOMU
'An inspiring individual': Marching Mizzou mourns loss of member after battle with cancer
COLUMBIA - Marching Mizzou performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade last week, but there was one missing piece. "Hearing the news on that Friday was pretty rough," Brandon Merritt, a Marching Mizzou member and president of the national organization Kappa Kappa Psi, said. Alex Jackson, 20, died on Nov....
KOMU
The Grinch who stole California gets a change of heart
CALIFORNIA − California brings on the festivities for the season, but it isn't Santa Claus that's been coming to this town. It's a different holiday character, one that's green and hairy, the Grinch. The character out of Dr. Seuss' story, which has many film adaptations, was spotted wreaking havoc...
KOMU
Candlelight Lodge closes Friday after more than 60 years as an assisted living facility
The Candlelight Lodge was more than just a home to many people looking for assisted living in the Columbia area. Over its long history, the building housed cross-country travelers, female aviators in training and even Harry Truman during the attack on Pearl Harbor. But for the past 63 years, Candlelight...
KOMU
Columbia residents provide input on trash bags before upcoming city council meeting
COLUMBIA - Some Columbia residents came to city hall Wednesday night to discuss and share their thoughts and questions on a proposal to change the city's trash bag ordinance. The current ordinance requires residents with curbside pickup to use trash bags with the city logo. The city of Columbia Solid Waste Utilities has recommended that residents should be able to use any type of trash bag.
KOMU
MizzouRec basketball court dedicated to wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins
COLUMBIA - MU dedicated a MizzouRec basketball court to MU wheelchair basketball coach Ron Lykins Friday during a special ceremony. After Friday's Mizzou vs. Arizona wheelchair basketball game, MU honored coach Lykins, announcing the Ron Lykins Court. Coach Lykins has coached MU’s wheelchair basketball team since 2009. According to the...
KOMU
Downtown Jefferson City starts celebrating the holiday season
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is celebrating the holiday season with many traditions this weekend for locals to enjoy. Living Windows will be held downtown Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. The event consists of windows coming to life, live reindeer, carolers, carriage rides, dancers, a live nativity scene and visits with Santa.
KOMU
Missouri women's basketball gets back on track with 82-52 win
COLUMBIA - The Missouri women's basketball team advanced to 7-1 on the season Wednesday night against St. Louis University, while putting up their second highest point differential of the year. Lauren Hansen led the way for the Tigers. She had a career-high 24 points, with six threes. Mama Dembele was...
KOMU
Holiday events affect downtown Jefferson City parking this weekend
JEFFERSON CITY - The annual Living Windows and Christmas parade in Jefferson City will affect parking in the downtown area Friday and Saturday. Living Windows will be held Friday night from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Parking will not be allowed on High Street between Monroe and Jefferson beginning at 5 p.m. The road will reopen after the event, according to Jefferson City police.
KOMU
Columbia Solid Waste prepares for second input meeting on trash bag ordinance
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Solid Waste Utility will host its second input meeting Wednesday night as part of the proposed trash bag ordinance changes. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the City Council Chambers at City Hall, 701 E. Broadway. Members of the public are invited to ask questions or voice their opinions on the proposed changes.
KOMU
Woman charged in 2019 Callaway County homicide asks for bond
FULTON - Emily Ricketts, a woman charged with being an accessory to the 2019 killing of Lauro Garza-Perez in Callaway County, asked to be released from custody on bond in her second court appearance on Wednesday. Ricketts, of Indianapolis, Indiana, appeared at the Callaway County Courthouse via video call. According...
KOMU
Suspect wanted in southern Boone County shooting arrested
COLUMBIA − A Fulton man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Hartsburg has been arrested. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Higgins, 33, is the suspect in Saturday's shooting in the 16000 block of S. James Sapp Road. Higgins is charged with first-degree assault and armed...
