Michigan State

Bay News 9

Japan beats Spain 2-1 as both teams advance at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Same stadium. Same result. Similar shocking victory for Japan at the World Cup. After beating Germany in the team's opener, Japan worked its way into the round of 16 of the World Cup on Thursday by defeating Spain 2-1 — the same score as last week.
Bay News 9

Iran's World Cup team gets tepid welcome home, amid protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iran's national soccer team received a subdued welcome home after its World Cup defeat against the United States, a match played against the backdrop of ongoing anti-government protests in Iran. One Iranian man was shot dead celebrating the American victory. The players returned from Qatar late...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Bay News 9

Ukraine says animal eyes sent to some embassies, consulates

ROME (AP) — Ukrainian embassies and consulates in six European countries have received packages containing animals' eyes in recent days, a Ukrainian official said Friday. Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko wrote on Facebook that the “bloody parcels” were received by the Ukrainian embassies in Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, Croatia and Italy, as well as by consulates in Naples, Italy; Krakow, Poland and the Czech city of Brno. He said that “we are studying the meaning of this message.”
Bay News 9

G-7 joins EU on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Group of Seven nations and Australia joined the European Union on Friday in adopting a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil, a key step as Western sanctions aim to reorder the global oil market to prevent price spikes and starve President Vladimir Putin of funding for his war in Ukraine.
Bay News 9

VP Harris, France's Macron meet at NASA headquarters

Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday welcomed French President Emannuel Macron for the first stop of his U.S. visit: a meeting at NASA headquarters to discuss and strengthen the countries’ six-decade partnership on space. The meeting was expected to be an opportunity for the two leaders to review cooperation...
Bay News 9

Turkey: more steps needed for nod to Nordic states' NATO bid

BUCHAREST (AP) — Sweden and Finland have made some progress in meeting Ankara's security concerns but still need to undertake “concrete steps” to win Turkey’s approval for their NATO membership bids, the Turkish foreign minister said Wednesday. Meanwhile, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg underlined that “it...

