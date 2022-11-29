LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to Kentucky next year. The singer, known for songs like "Wasted on You" and "You Proof," wrapped up a tour in October. He's now hitting the road again in 2023 for the "One Night At A Time World Tour," and on his list of stops is the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.

