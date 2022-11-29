ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Toys for Tots 12-hour Mayor's Challenge kicks off across Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Toys for Tots Mayor's Challenge is officially underway. This 12-hour challenge is Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is the final push for donations this holiday season. People are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for kids across six counties in Kentuckiana.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Everything you can expect at Paristown's Fête de Noël

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you been to Fête de Noël in Paristown yet?. If you haven't, it's a holiday festival that last six weeks through winter to get you in the Christmas spirit. It has an ice rink, holiday treats, shopping, escape room and this year, a holiday train.
LOUISVILLE, KY
derbycityweekend.com

National restaurants show to feature Louisville brewery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant will be getting some national exposure. In mid-December, Great Flood Brewing Company will be hosting a visit from the ABR Roadshow from America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants. The filming will take place on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway

Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Santa is making a stop at the Louisville Zoo next weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Santa Claus is adding another stop in Louisville this holiday season. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa will be at the Louisville Zoo. This marks his second visit to the zoo this year, with his first being back in July for "Santa's Summer Safari."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Morgan Wallen bringing tour to Louisville in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to Kentucky next year. The singer, known for songs like "Wasted on You" and "You Proof," wrapped up a tour in October. He's now hitting the road again in 2023 for the "One Night At A Time World Tour," and on his list of stops is the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers and wind will rule later today and overnight. Only spotty showers for the next few hours. Our next system will roll in early next week and that looks to kick in an active pattern for awhile. Hang on tight!
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Stereogum

Louisville’s LDB Fest Has Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Tons Of Hardcore

Louisville’s LDB Fest is one of America’s biggest annual hardcore throwdowns, and it seems to get a little bit bigger every year. Next year, the DIY mosh marathon will come to a new venue, the Triple Crown Pavilion convention center, and it’s got a beast lineup. Louisville’s own Knocked Loose, probably the biggest non-Turnstile hardcore band in the world today, will headline one night, and it’ll celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band. The other night, Los Angeles OGs Terror top the bill.
LOUISVILLE, KY

