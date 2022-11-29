Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frankfort Avenue dessert cafe closing its doors after 35 years in businessAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Fight breaks out at Louisville barAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Oldham County History Center hosting "A Morning with the Grinch" charitable event to collect toys for community childrenAmarie M.La Grange, KY
The Mary M. Miller riverboat is hosting "Cookies with Captain Santa" Louisville waterfront cruise along the Ohio RiverAmarie M.Louisville, KY
WLKY.com
These Louisville movie theaters are bringing 'Elf,' 'The Polar Express' back to the big screen
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Do you miss when your favorite Christmas movies came out in theaters?. Cinemark is bringing two holiday favorites back to the big screen this season. Both "Elf" and "The Polar Express" will return to theaters for a limited run in December. "Elf" will be in theaters...
wdrb.com
WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
WLKY.com
Toys for Tots 12-hour Mayor's Challenge kicks off across Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The annual Toys for Tots Mayor's Challenge is officially underway. This 12-hour challenge is Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. This is the final push for donations this holiday season. People are asked to donate new, unwrapped toys for kids across six counties in Kentuckiana.
Friends, family & fans remember Louisville artist Mark Anthony Mulligan
Mark Anthony Mulligan, known for his colorful and playful street scenes filled with signs and logos, died this week at the age of 59.
WLKY.com
Everything you can expect at Paristown's Fête de Noël
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Have you been to Fête de Noël in Paristown yet?. If you haven't, it's a holiday festival that last six weeks through winter to get you in the Christmas spirit. It has an ice rink, holiday treats, shopping, escape room and this year, a holiday train.
derbycityweekend.com
National restaurants show to feature Louisville brewery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant will be getting some national exposure. In mid-December, Great Flood Brewing Company will be hosting a visit from the ABR Roadshow from America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants. The filming will take place on...
wdrb.com
Lights Under Louisville 2022 Giveaway
Each year the LOUISVILLE MEGA CAVERN is transformed into an underground holiday light spectacular for the Christmas season. Drive your own vehicle through the MEGA Cavern to experience the ONLY underground holiday light show in the world!. Enter here daily for your chance to win a free ticket to see...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Black Jockeys Lounge
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Black Jockeys Lounge. Enjoy great food, live music, and specialty drinks made just for the holiday season. The restaurant has a rich history and tells the story of black jockeys at Churchill Downs. You can enjoy dishes like jumbo wings,...
Celebrate the season with these holiday events in Elizabethtown
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Annual Parade. Kick off the holiday season with Elizabethtown's annual Christmas parade and 'Light Up Downtown'. The festivities will return Saturday, Dec. 3. The parade will start on St. John Road at 5 p.m. and will travel south on Dixie Highway and end at the Square.
Kentucky Finds Itself in Some Weird Guinness World Record Categories
'Tis the season to reminisce about Christmases of old. And when I learned the fascinating factoids I'm about to share with you, I was immediately flung back to my childhood. THE GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS -- KENTUCKY EDITION. When I was a kid, I was fascinated by the Guinness...
WLKY.com
Santa is making a stop at the Louisville Zoo next weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Santa Claus is adding another stop in Louisville this holiday season. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, Santa will be at the Louisville Zoo. This marks his second visit to the zoo this year, with his first being back in July for "Santa's Summer Safari."
'It's made it very difficult for the business': Louisville dessert store to close doors after decades of business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville’s favorite sweet shops just announced it’s closing its doors for good. In a Facebook post, the owner of Sweet Surrender Dessert Café talked about the bitter-sweet decision to close the bakery’s 35-year chapter. Owner Jessica Haskell said the challenges...
WLKY.com
Morgan Wallen bringing tour to Louisville in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country star Morgan Wallen is coming to Kentucky next year. The singer, known for songs like "Wasted on You" and "You Proof," wrapped up a tour in October. He's now hitting the road again in 2023 for the "One Night At A Time World Tour," and on his list of stops is the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville.
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rain showers and wind will rule later today and overnight. Only spotty showers for the next few hours. Our next system will roll in early next week and that looks to kick in an active pattern for awhile. Hang on tight!
Proposed tunnel concept would connect expo center to downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair Board sent lawmakers a nearly $711 million plan for massive renovations at the Kentucky Exposition Center on Thursday. It includes plans to develop 12 full-size soccer fields, a new hotel and renovations for existing venues. The proposal, and cost analysis, was conducted...
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List
I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
WLKY.com
Louisville Urban League hosts annual luncheon reflecting on league's service & highlighting future
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Addressing the affordable housing crisis and helping hundreds of people get a job, those are just some of the many accomplishments of the Louisville Urban League this year. On Friday, several trailblazing Black women spoke at the annual luncheon about their shared experiences growing up and...
WLKY.com
Louisville volunteers spread holiday cheer to state's most abused, neglected kids at Maryhurst
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — About a dozen community members in Louisville came together on Wednesday to give some of Kentucky's most abused and neglected children a little holiday cheer. The group met at the Maryhurst Lambeth campus on Dorsey Lane, and split up into five separate groups, one for each...
Stereogum
Louisville’s LDB Fest Has Knocked Loose, Terror, Drug Church, Tons Of Hardcore
Louisville’s LDB Fest is one of America’s biggest annual hardcore throwdowns, and it seems to get a little bit bigger every year. Next year, the DIY mosh marathon will come to a new venue, the Triple Crown Pavilion convention center, and it’s got a beast lineup. Louisville’s own Knocked Loose, probably the biggest non-Turnstile hardcore band in the world today, will headline one night, and it’ll celebrate their 10th anniversary as a band. The other night, Los Angeles OGs Terror top the bill.
