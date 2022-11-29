Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Says He Could Wrestle And Be Better Than His Last Match, Doesn’t Know If Ricky Steamboat Will Wrestle Again
In the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast (via Fightful), Ric Flair said that he could wrestle again, even after his ‘Last Match’, and be better than he was then. He also spoke about the return of Ricky Steamboat and said he isn’t sure if the Dragon will have another match after this.
UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle
UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
Freddie Prinze Jr. Says Ronda Rousey vs. Shotzi at WWE Survivor Series Was ‘Legit Unwatchable’
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. evaluated the SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WWE Survivor Series 2022, featuring Ronda Rousey defending her title against Shotzi. Prinze was highly critical of the match and Rousey’s performance. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch
Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
Road Dogg On What His New Position In WWE Entails, How He Got the Job
Brian “Road Dogg” James is the new VP of Live Event Creative in WWE, and he recently discussed how he got the role and what it entails. Road Dogg spoke with Military News for a new interview, and you can see some highlights belowL. On his new WWE...
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
OVW Alum Andreas John Ziegler On Calling Dolph Ziggler His ‘Uncle,’ How It Came About
Andreas John Ziegler has joked about Dolph Ziggler being his uncle, and he clarified how the whole thing came about and Ziggler’s reaction to it in a new interview. The independent talent spoke with Solo Wrestling and talked about referring to Ziggler as his uncle and how Ziggler reacted to the whole thing.
Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced two title matches and more on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS. The updated card is:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR. *...
Top 7 Reversed Title Wins
This edition of the Top 7 is brought to you by a fan submission! As always, you can submit ideas to [email protected], and if I like them they’ll surely be used at some future date or time. Top 7 reversed title wins?. Like I mean the top 7...
Sgt. Slaughter Recalls His Reconciliation With Vince McMahon, Return to WWE
– During a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discussed his past falling out with Vince McMahon over his GI Joe action figure deal with Hasbro in the 1980s and more and how they later reconciled in the early 90s. Below are some highlights:
Lacey Evans Comments On Returning To The Ring After Giving Birth To Second Child
In an interview with Brandi Rhodes for the 2 Lies and 1 Truth podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Lacey Evans spoke about why her return to WWE was different after she gave birth to her second child. She gave birth in mid-October and started training again six weeks later. She said:...
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
Joey Janela To Face Jun Akiyama In A TLC Match
DDT Pro Wrestling has announced a TLC match between Joey Janela and Jun Akiyama for their December 4th event. The match will be for Janela’s DDT Extreme Championship. Since Janela is the champion, he got to choose the stipulation. The match happens at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.
More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It
As previously reported, the current rumor is that William Regal is on his way out of AEW and headed back to WWE. The angle in which MJF attacked him on Wednesday’s Dynamite is believed to have been done to write him out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Regal leaving the company, and how long AEW knew about it.
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her
– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.02.22
Well everyone, 2022 is almost done, and we begin the final month with another episode of WWE Smackdown. This week the Smackdown World Cup concludes with Ricochet vs. Santos Escobar and a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental title on the line, plus Sami Zayn will look to further cement his hard fought place in the Bloodline when he battles Sheamus. As a fan of Lucha Underground the promise of Prince Puma and King Cuerno locking up again makes me rather happy. The fallout from Survivor Series is likely to continue with the Usos needing new opponents, the Viking Raiders looking to pile up more bodies, Ronda Rousey and Shotzi had a pretty awful match so Ronda will probably be moving on from that feud, and if Kevin Owens is truly the next challenger for Roman then they’ll be looking to start that up sooner or later. Logically we’ll get some continuation of Bray Wyatt and LA Knight tonight since they stayed off the PPV but are still building that issue. So with a lot of stuff potentially up in the air, let’s get to the action.
Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Again In WWE Smackdown Vignette
Lacey Evans is returning to her roots, as revealed in a new vignette on WWE Smackdown. The video on tonight’s show saw Evans clad in military gear running through drills as a voiceover talked about how she’s a product of elite training from the US Marine Corps, but has been lost in the crowd “with the whiners and the weak.” The voiceover then says something had to change and a Marine goes back to basics.
Chris Jericho’s Son Talks About When His Father Might Retire
At 52 years of age and with a career spanning more than three decades, Chris Jericho has easily established himself as a fixture in the wrestling industry. Jim Varsallone recently interviewed Jericho’s son, Ash Irvine, who shared a few details about his father’s career and if he thinks Jericho might consider retirement (via Wrestling Inc). You can read a highlight from Irvine and watch the full interview below.
Garrett Bischoff Says His Dad Tried to Talk Him Out of Wrestling
Garrett Bischoff had a run in Impact Wrestling in the early 2010s when his father Eric was working at the company, and he recently revealed that his dad tried to talk him out of wrestling. Garrett was came in as a referee for Impact in 2010 as Jackson James, and eventually made his way into storylines under his real name before he took to the ring as an active talent for the company. Speaking with Kerry Morton for an interview on AdFreeShows, Garrett noted that his father wasn’t in favor of his in-ring involvement.
