UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
Kofi Kingston Declares Himself For 2023 Royal Rumble

Kofi Kingston is the first official entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble. Kingston announced on tonight’s Smackdown that he is entering the men’s Rumble at the January PPV, as you can see below. The Rumble matches are the only ones confirmed at this time for the PPV, which...
Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company

Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...
Carmella DeCesare Recalls the WWE Diva Search, How the Other Competitors Were Brutal to Her

– During a recent interview with Girls Next Level, former WWE Diva Search contestant Carmella DeCesare recalled her stint in WWE. She competed in the WWE Diva Search competition in 2004 that also consisted of Michelle McCool, Christy Hemme, Maria Kanellis, and more. Hemme eventually won the 2004 competition. Carmella was also the Playboy Playmate of the Year of 2004. Below are some highlights (via POST Wrestling):
Agent Barry Bloom Recalls Getting Jesse Ventura Cast In Predator, Vince McMahon’s Reaction

Jesse Ventura made his mark in cinematic history with a role in Predator, and his agent & manager Barry Bloom recently discussed getting the WWE Hall of Famer the role. Bloom was a guest on Talk is Jericho and talked about getting Ventura the role in the 1986 Arnold Schwarzenegger action-horror film, noting that he arranged auditions for Ventura who was frustrated by WWF getting a portion of his salary for non-wrestling gigs they negotiated for him.
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 12.02.22

-You can find my latest retro review of ECW November 2 Remember 97 here. Now, let’s get to it!. -Lockup and Mensah gets arm control, but Borne is able to roll to escape. It’s a stalemate early as they counter each other. Another go and Borne gets a side headlock and then a leg trip. He rides Mensah and gets a two count. He controls on the mat for a bit, but Mensah is able to get to his feet and hooks a side headlock. They trade holds and Mensah lands on his feet off a suplex. He runs wild with arm-drags and hip-tosses. He takes Borne down with a head scissors and hits a Pele Kick. Mensah misses a knee in the corner and Borne hits a step-up forearm that sends Mensah to the apron. A dropkick sends Mensah to the floor. Back in the ring Borne gets a two count and then another. Borne hooks a headlock on the mat, but Mensah breaks easily. Borne back with a snap powerslam alas Randy Orton. Mensah gets caught with a belly to belly throw and then Borne sends him across the ring with a belly to back suplex. Bridging suplex gets two for Borne. Mensah elbows outs of another suplex and hits a head and shoulders suplex of his own. Mensah connects with a series of running forearms and gets a moonsault from the middle rope. He hits a running spinning heel kick in the corner for the win at 6:11.
More On William Regal Possibly Leaving AEW, How Long Top People Knew About It

As previously reported, the current rumor is that William Regal is on his way out of AEW and headed back to WWE. The angle in which MJF attacked him on Wednesday’s Dynamite is believed to have been done to write him out of storylines. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on Regal leaving the company, and how long AEW knew about it.
Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review

Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League 11.28.22 Review. NJPW World Tag League & Super Jr. Tag League Night 7. November 28th, 2022 | Nagano Athletic Park Gym in Yoshida, Nagano | Attendance: 498. We’re back to the junior heavyweights for this show, which should be...
Impact Wrestling Rating & Audience Tick Up From Thanksgiving, NJPW Viewership Rises

Impact Wrestling and NJPW on AXS TV both saw predictable rebounds in viewership this week from their Thanksgiving episodes, with Impact’s rating rising as well. Thursday’s episode of Impact scored a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 74,000 viewers per Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, up a tick and 13.9% from the Thanksgiving episode’s 0.01 demo rating and 65,000 viewers. The demo rating tied the number from two weeks ago, while the total audience was still under that episode’s 109,000 viewers.
Titus Alexander Added to PWG Battle of Los Angeles 2023

Titus Alexander is the latest name to join the 2023 PWG Battle Of Los Angeles. PWG announced on Tuesday that Gresham will be part of the tournament, joining a field that includes Michael Oku, Shun Skywalker, Masha Slamovich, Mike Bailey, Komander, Alex Shelley, Jonathan Gresham, and Aramis. PWG Battle of...
Kevin Owens On What It Meant To Be Part of WarGames, Says Sami Zayn Didn’t ‘Betray’ Him

Kevin Owens was pinned in WarGames at Survivor Series due to the actions of Sami Zayn, but he doesn’t feel like Zayn “betrayed” him during the match. Owens was pinned by Roman Reigns after Zayn gave him a low blow, and Owens talked about the moment as well as what it meant to be part of the first main roster WarGames match for the men on this week’s WWE After the Bell. You can see some highlights below:
Lacey Evans Gets Repackaged Again In WWE Smackdown Vignette

Lacey Evans is returning to her roots, as revealed in a new vignette on WWE Smackdown. The video on tonight’s show saw Evans clad in military gear running through drills as a voiceover talked about how she’s a product of elite training from the US Marine Corps, but has been lost in the crowd “with the whiners and the weak.” The voiceover then says something had to change and a Marine goes back to basics.

