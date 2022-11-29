-You can find my latest retro review of ECW November 2 Remember 97 here. Now, let’s get to it!. -Lockup and Mensah gets arm control, but Borne is able to roll to escape. It’s a stalemate early as they counter each other. Another go and Borne gets a side headlock and then a leg trip. He rides Mensah and gets a two count. He controls on the mat for a bit, but Mensah is able to get to his feet and hooks a side headlock. They trade holds and Mensah lands on his feet off a suplex. He runs wild with arm-drags and hip-tosses. He takes Borne down with a head scissors and hits a Pele Kick. Mensah misses a knee in the corner and Borne hits a step-up forearm that sends Mensah to the apron. A dropkick sends Mensah to the floor. Back in the ring Borne gets a two count and then another. Borne hooks a headlock on the mat, but Mensah breaks easily. Borne back with a snap powerslam alas Randy Orton. Mensah gets caught with a belly to belly throw and then Borne sends him across the ring with a belly to back suplex. Bridging suplex gets two for Borne. Mensah elbows outs of another suplex and hits a head and shoulders suplex of his own. Mensah connects with a series of running forearms and gets a moonsault from the middle rope. He hits a running spinning heel kick in the corner for the win at 6:11.

