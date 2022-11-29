ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas A&M

“I don’t know of anybody that was more a Jayhawk or loved Kansas more than John Hadl,” said Kansas basketball coach Bill Self on Wednesday, noting that Hadl played a significant role in him coming to Kansas. “(He was) the coolest dude that would never talk about how cool he was. He always made it about others and I loved that. He loved KU.”
LAWRENCE, KS
kshb.com

KU at Mizzou men’s basketball game (unsurprisingly) sells out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou men’s basketball announced Thursday that the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown against former conference rival Kansas has sold out. For the first time since March 5, 2011, the Tigers will host the Jayhawks on Dec. 10 at Mizzou Arena. MU and KU played 268...
LAWRENCE, KS
kuathletics.com

🏈 Hometown Legend John Hadl Passes Away at 82

LAWRENCE, Kan. — John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the...
LAWRENCE, KS
republic-online.com

Wheeler taking love for baseball to Washburn University

PAOLA — Kolby Wheeler did not just dream of playing collegiate baseball. The Paola senior had put in countless hours perfecting his craft behind the plate. Not only does he work hard during the season with the Paola Panthers, but Wheeler is also committed to the game he loves year-round. He played youth baseball in Paola, started playing for traveling teams like the Kansas City Blaze and Mac N Seitz and currently works out with strength coach Derek Gordon.
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
KANSAS STATE
kshb.com

Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City

I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police pursuit starts in Olathe, ends with crash in Lenexa

JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Right now, we know that Olathe police tried to stop a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe at 3:11...
LENEXA, KS
