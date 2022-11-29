Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
3 Great Steakhouses in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Former Kansas City Detective and Three Others Indicted for Sex TraffickingApril McAbeeKansas City, KS
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCoShawnee Mission PostJohnson County, KS
saturdaydownsouth.com
Missouri shies away from bowl matchup against arch-rival, CFB insider reports
Missouri is in line to make a bowl game, but the Tigers have reportedly made their opponent preference known, at least for one arch-rival, and it appears the Border War will stay dormant for another season. Missouri didn’t want to play Kansas, so the matchup will not happen, industry sources...
rockchalktalk.com
Notebook: Kansas Mauls Texas A&M
“I don’t know of anybody that was more a Jayhawk or loved Kansas more than John Hadl,” said Kansas basketball coach Bill Self on Wednesday, noting that Hadl played a significant role in him coming to Kansas. “(He was) the coolest dude that would never talk about how cool he was. He always made it about others and I loved that. He loved KU.”
Wichita Eagle
First MU-KU game in CoMo since Big 12 days sells out. But there’s another way to attend
Missouri’s first home men’s basketball game against Kansas since 2012 is officially a sellout, the school announced on Thursday. The game is set for Dec. 10 at 4:15 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN. The former Big 12 rivals renewed their Border War series last season with Kansas winning 102-65 in Lawrence.
kshb.com
KU at Mizzou men’s basketball game (unsurprisingly) sells out
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mizzou men’s basketball announced Thursday that the Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown against former conference rival Kansas has sold out. For the first time since March 5, 2011, the Tigers will host the Jayhawks on Dec. 10 at Mizzou Arena. MU and KU played 268...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Hometown Legend John Hadl Passes Away at 82
LAWRENCE, Kan. — John Hadl, a homegrown football legend at the University of Kansas who went on to become a professional football star, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 82 years old. Hadl made a name for himself at Lawrence High School as an all-state halfback for the...
republic-online.com
Wheeler taking love for baseball to Washburn University
PAOLA — Kolby Wheeler did not just dream of playing collegiate baseball. The Paola senior had put in countless hours perfecting his craft behind the plate. Not only does he work hard during the season with the Paola Panthers, but Wheeler is also committed to the game he loves year-round. He played youth baseball in Paola, started playing for traveling teams like the Kansas City Blaze and Mac N Seitz and currently works out with strength coach Derek Gordon.
Kansas justice chides state law school for ‘closed’ climate
A member of Kansas' highest court has resigned in protest from a part-time teaching job at a state law school following what he says was an unsuccessful attempt by the university to pressure students into canceling an event featuring a leader of a group that opposes LGBTQ rights.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General filed a lawsuit against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act, on Friday. The lawsuit accuses the insulin manufacturers of operating an insulin pricing scheme that forces Kansans to pay excessive costs for the life-saving drug to control […]
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
KMBC.com
Lawrence school board fires special education teacher for unprofessional conduct
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The school board in Lawrence, Kansas, voted Monday to fire a special education teacher at Billy Mills Middle School for unprofessional conduct. A school district spokeswoman confirmed that Jordan Gray's contract was terminated. The district did not detail what happened, but the spokeswoman said no...
kshb.com
Gary Lezak's final KSHB 41 Weather Blog: LRC plus a strong cold front approaches Kansas City
I would like to begin this blog by thanking all of the bloggers over the past 20 years. As I finish each of my blog entries by saying, "Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog and sharing in this weather experience," I mean it from deep down in my heart. I have made some really good friends through this blog, Bill Gollier, Mike Holm, Mower Mike Mason, Joe Kenig and many others. I mean, these have become really good friends and we met through this weather blog.
KCI Airport ready to hire dozens of employees
Kansas City International Airport is holding a hiring fair Dec. 8, in hopes of filling dozens of open positions.
‘It’s not an accident’: KCK father grieves loss of 4-year-old son
Family have identified Roman Andrews as the 4-year-old who died after getting ahold of a gun and accidentally shot himself earlier this week.
Man found shot near Johnson Drive, Nieman Road in Shawnee
Shawnee police responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road and found a man critically injured from a gunshot wound.
KCTV 5
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes welcome second child
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have welcomed their second child into the world!. In a tweet, QB Mahomes said that Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born on Nov. 28. The baby weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He then shared a picture of the...
Kansas City mother charged in death of twin daughter
The mother of twin daughters is charged with abuse and neglect that resulted in the death of one girl and with abuse and neglect of the other child.
KCTV 5
Police pursuit starts in Olathe, ends with crash in Lenexa
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) – An officer is among those being treated for minor injuries after a pursuit that started in Olathe on Wednesday afternoon ended with a multi-vehicle crash in Lenexa. Right now, we know that Olathe police tried to stop a stolen black Chevrolet Tahoe at 3:11...
247Sports
