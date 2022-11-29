Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
JNF-USA’s World Zionist Village to significantly expand Israel study abroad program
The Jewish National Fund-USA has announced what it calls its largest project yet. At its national conference earlier this month, the organization shared plans to establish the World Zionist Village in Beersheva, along with a second campus of the Hod Hasharon-based Alexander Muss High School in Israel (AMHSI). The project...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel observes its first UAE National Day
In the latest milestone for the Abraham Accords, Thursday marked the first observance of UAE National Day in Israel. On Dec. 2 each year, the UAE—which normalized relations with Israel in 2020, along with Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco—celebrates the union of its seven emirates under the leadership of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 1971.
Cleveland Jewish News
Why I am worried about Israel’s future
Since Israel’s election on Nov. 1, there have been daily indications that its next government will take the country in a direction that could inflict grievous damage upon the Zionist dream – and Israel’s character not only as a Jewish state, but as a democratic one. The...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel to cut funding to Jaffa theater planning to screen anti-Israel film
Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman instructed the treasury on Wednesday to cut funding to the Al Saraya Theater in Jaffa over its planned screening of a Jordanian movie that portrays IDF soldiers as murderers. Separately, Otzma Yehudit Party head MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, blasted Netflix’s decision to air the film.
Cleveland Jewish News
UN to commemorate Palestinian ‘Nakba,’ the catastrophe of Israel’s creation
The United Nations General Assembly voted on Wednesday to adopt a resolution to commemorate the “Nakba.” The Arabic term, meaning “catastrophe,” is used by Palestinians and their supporters to describe Israel’s creation and the resulting displacement of some 700,000 of Palestinian Arabs during the 1948 war initiated by Arab nations to destroy the nascent Jewish state.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence
The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
Cleveland Jewish News
What will Biden’s policy be towards Israel for the rest of his term?
Questions abound about how U.S.-Israel relations will unfold now that the midterm elections are history. Will the White House move closer to Israel’s tough policy on isolating the Islamic Republic of Iran? Will Biden seek to strong-arm Jerusalem into a bad territorial deal with the Palestinians? Will the State Department build on the Abraham Accords to normalize relations between Israel and additional Muslim-majority countries?
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s UN ambassador: Mideast Jews were victims of the ‘real Nakba’
Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan inaugurated an exhibit on Tuesday highlighting the expulsion of Jews from Middle East countries, calling the story of these Jewish refugees the “real Nakba.”. The Palestinians have long used the Arabic term “Nakba,” or catastrophe, to describe Israel’s creation and...
Cleveland Jewish News
German Bishop tasked with fighting antisemitism preached anti-Israel ideas
A former German state bishop recently appointed to fight Jew-hatred delivered a sermon in 2017 in which he stated that Israel’s “occupation” of the disputed territories “deforms souls.”. “On a meeting trip with members of the Lutheran World Federation to Israel-Palestine in November, we were able...
Cleveland Jewish News
UN envoy to Hamas: ‘You have the right to fight Israel’
Italian lawyer Francesca Albanese, the United Nations’ special rapporteur for the Palestinians, spoke at a Hamas-organized conference in Gaza on Monday. She plans to continue on to Israel, which is considering refusing her entry. Senior members of the U.S.- and E.U.-designated terror groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ)...
Cleveland Jewish News
Liberal Jewish groups are more interested in gender-neutral bathrooms than Israel
Where to draw the line between defending free speech and enabling antisemitism and hate crimes? According to JNS editor-in-chief Jonathan Tobin, that’s the dilemma at the core of the question about censorship on social media platforms. In the latest episode of “Top story,” Tobin explains that the sale of...
Cleveland Jewish News
AJC’s new CEO Ted Deutch reflects on Jewish community, political life and more
Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, is ready to respond to whatever challenges confront him. “The moment drives what we do,” said Deutch, a former Clevelander and member of the U.S. House of Representatives. Deutch discussed his lifelong commitment to the Jewish community, his rise in politics...
At Shanghai vigil, bold shout for change preceded crackdown
What started as an unplanned vigil last weekend in Shanghai by fewer than a dozen people grew hours later into a rowdy crowd of hundreds
Cleveland Jewish News
UAE roadshow hopes to entice Israeli firms to Dubai free zone
More than 250 Israeli businesspeople and entrepreneurs gathered for the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) “Made for Trade” roadshow at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Following the May signing of a free trade agreement between Israel and the UAE, the Emiratis want to attract Israeli companies to set up shop in its DMCC free zone.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid observes Israel-US military drills simulating strike on Iran nuke sites
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited the Israeli Air Force’s underground control center on Wednesday to observe a series of joint exercises with the U.S. military simulating strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and other regional threats. Lapid was joined by IDF Chief of General Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Synagogues are joining the ‘effective altruism’ movement. Will the Sam Bankman-Fried scandal stop them?
(JTA) — A few years ago, Adam Azari was frustrated over how little could do to alleviate suffering in the world with his modest income as a writer and caretaker for people with disabilities. He kept thinking about a set of statistics and ideas he had encountered during his...
