Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The richest person in Park City, UtahLuay RahilPark City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Frozen pipe burst in SandyRoderick BoydSandy, UT
Robyn Hood Was Presented By Ballet Showcase at Brigham Young University (BYU)S. F. MoriProvo, UT
Related
BYU Newsnet
BYU ASL instructor finds community and purpose through interpreting
Sam Farley had just returned from a mission in New York City. He was attending Rick’s College, now known as BYU—Idaho, when someone approached him because they had heard that he used American Sign Language in the mission field. They needed an interpreter for the university’s Tuesday devotional.
BYU Newsnet
Eye on the Y: BYU named No. 5 school in the world for game design, BYU engineering hosts the first Toyota Day
BYU students created and produced a new video game that received the “Highly Commended” award from the Rookie Awards. Rookie Awards is an international board that evaluates and ranks top video game design schools around the world. This award earned BYU its name as the No. 5 school in the world for game design and development.
How BYU basketball quietly made history
For the first time in BYU basketball history, five Black players were on the same court at the same time. And BYU’s first Black player, Keith Rice couldn’t be prouder.
BYU Newsnet
Marching on to victory: Behind the scenes of the BYU Marching Band
Many people see the BYU Marching Band’s pre-game and halftime shows, but few see the time and planning that goes into them. Fred McInnis has been the marching band director at BYU since 2007 and takes the lead on developing their performances. “We actually start generating ideas about November...
upr.org
Exploring 'Secret Salt Lake City' with Jeremy Pugh on Thursday's Access Utah
Where can you find a chunk of the Matterhorn enshrined at a Utah ski resort? What is the origin of Iosepa, the Hawaiian ghost town in the desert? And why is Utah called the Beehive State?. The book "Secret Salt Lake City" is a guide to the oddities, wonders, myths...
Utah experiences largest population spike in 16 years. Here's where people are moving
Utah’s population skyrocketed between July 2021 and July 2022, marking the largest spike in absolute growth in 16 years, according to a new population estimate report released Thursday.
LDS First Presidency starts Christmas season with message, devotional
It is an annual tradition for the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to share thoughts of Christ and his life through their annual Christmas message. The First Presidency — which includes President Russell M. Nelson, President Dallin H. Oaks and President Henry B. Eyring...
utahstories.com
Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah
Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
Utah woman taps into entrepreneurial spirit as she battles cancer
Alyssa Redman's friends started a GoFundMe to help her with mounting medical expenses, but she said she couldn't just sit back and watch people donate without contributing in her own way.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
Three Utah cities listed among best college towns in nation
Three Utah cities were named among the best towns for college students according to a new study.
BYU Offers Stanford RB Commit LJ Martin
BYU is looking to flip the commitment of one of Stanford's top skill players
BYU Newsnet
HFAC gears up for final performances before move to new building
The Harris Fine Arts Center, or the HFAC, as it’s been nicknamed, is gearing up for its last performances and classes while the music department gets ready to move buildings. The HFAC has been a staple on campus for more than 50 years. Students, faculty and alumni are ready...
ksl.com
Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger
SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
How many more changes are in store for BYU football?
Head coach Kalani Sitake is looking for a new defensive coordinator heading into the postseason. Could that just be the tip of the iceberg in Provo?
midutahradio.com
Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
Go to Utah's Hogle Zoo for just $5 during these days in December
Utah’s Hogle Zoo has an early holiday gift for the animal-loving community, as online tickets will cost only $5 for certain days in December.
cityweekly.net
Gerrymandered Salt Lake County is Utah Republican Party's New Gulag
Most readers of this space know I grew up in Bingham Canyon, my home bordered on both sides by rail lines exiting the giant Kennecott Copper Mine just up the way. Those rail lines were used to transport the ore taken from the mine out to Magna where it was crushed, refined and smelted into the copper wires that transport electricity to the computer on which you are likely reading this column right now.
vanquishthefoe.com
Predicting BYU’s First Big 12 Football Schedule
BYU will be playing in a Power 5 conference next year. Say that out loud to yourself without smiling, I dare you. There were some rumblings that the Big 12 Conference may release the 2023 football schedule on December 1. However, a recent report from BYUtv’s Dave McCann suggests that timeline has now been moved to “mid-December.”
utahstories.com
Locally Owned Restaurants that Need Your Help while a Posh New Chain Restaurant Opens in City Creek, Salt Lake City
For those who might not be aware, Hell’s Backbone Grill in Boulder is struggling to stay afloat. A couple of days ago, HBG owners Blake, Jen, and “the Hellions” send out a newsletter asking for help via GoFundMe. Here is part of what they had to say....
Comments / 0