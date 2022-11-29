ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

BYU Newsnet

BYU ASL instructor finds community and purpose through interpreting

Sam Farley had just returned from a mission in New York City. He was attending Rick’s College, now known as BYU—Idaho, when someone approached him because they had heard that he used American Sign Language in the mission field. They needed an interpreter for the university’s Tuesday devotional.
PROVO, UT
BYU Newsnet

Marching on to victory: Behind the scenes of the BYU Marching Band

Many people see the BYU Marching Band’s pre-game and halftime shows, but few see the time and planning that goes into them. Fred McInnis has been the marching band director at BYU since 2007 and takes the lead on developing their performances. “We actually start generating ideas about November...
PROVO, UT
utahstories.com

Awe Sweet! 40 Flavors of Roasted Nuts and Unique Treats in Bountiful, Utah

Like many Utahns, I love a good treat, and while in pursuit of a unique sweet treat, I came upon Awe Sweet! Inspiring Treats in Bountiful. The shop is easy to find with its distinctive logo of a fun red heart licking its lips. A bright colorful wall of twenty-two unusual flavors of cotton candy greets customers as they walk in the door. Display cases tempt treat-lovers with decadent cake truffles, creamy fudge, and a large variety of crunchy, glazed nuts.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Delfina Cocciardi on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating burgers from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of four amazing burger places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food that keeps you coming back for more time and time again.
UTAH STATE
BYU Newsnet

HFAC gears up for final performances before move to new building

The Harris Fine Arts Center, or the HFAC, as it’s been nicknamed, is gearing up for its last performances and classes while the music department gets ready to move buildings. The HFAC has been a staple on campus for more than 50 years. Students, faculty and alumni are ready...
PROVO, UT
ksl.com

Lehi mom stranded in snowstorm grateful for help from unexpected stranger

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Two Utah County women are sharing how a desperate situation during Monday's snowstorm turned into a heartwarming story they'll never forget. A Lehi mom was stranded with her hungry, crying infant in the car, and nowhere to go found refuge in an unlikely place. Alexandra and...
LEHI, UT
midutahradio.com

Latter-day Saints Announce Three Building Closures

(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is announcing that three historic buildings in Salt Lake City will be closed next year. The church is renovating the Beehive House, the Lion House and Joseph Smith Memorial Building. Renovations are projected to last through 2025.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
cityweekly.net

Gerrymandered Salt Lake County is Utah Republican Party's New Gulag

Most readers of this space know I grew up in Bingham Canyon, my home bordered on both sides by rail lines exiting the giant Kennecott Copper Mine just up the way. Those rail lines were used to transport the ore taken from the mine out to Magna where it was crushed, refined and smelted into the copper wires that transport electricity to the computer on which you are likely reading this column right now.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
vanquishthefoe.com

Predicting BYU’s First Big 12 Football Schedule

BYU will be playing in a Power 5 conference next year. Say that out loud to yourself without smiling, I dare you. There were some rumblings that the Big 12 Conference may release the 2023 football schedule on December 1. However, a recent report from BYUtv’s Dave McCann suggests that timeline has now been moved to “mid-December.”
PROVO, UT

