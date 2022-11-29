ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
fox8tv.com

Brookville Woman Charged in Theft

Authorities in Jefferson County say a Brookville woman is facing theft charges accused of stealing over 10-thousand-dollars from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say they began investigating 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey when the club’s president reported several discrepancies on their finance records. Police say Bailey served as the club’s...
BROOKVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Teen charged in arson, break-in at Altoona duplex

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside. Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found […]
ALTOONA, PA
PennLive.com

2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report

Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
PITTSBURGH, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS

JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a suspect for making continuous false allegations to Jefferson County CYS. According to a release issued on Thursday, December 1, the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN FALLS CREEK

State Police based in DuBois are investigation the theft of $850 in property that was reported stolen between November 23 through the 30th in Falls Creek Borough of Clearfield County. According to investigators, the window of a building along Main Street was broken and a 28 foot fiberglass ladder, 300...
FALLS CREEK, PA
fox8tv.com

Johnstown Dollar General Robbery

Johnstown Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the West End Dollar General Wednesday evening. Authorities say, at approximately 6 p.m., an unidentified black male, who was wearing a mask, stole flowers and a teddy bear from the store located along North Sheridan Street. Police say...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
wdadradio.com

STATE POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON HIT-AND-RUN WEDNESDAY MORNING

State Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist in White Township yesterday. According to a news release from State Police, the crash happened between 7:20 and 7:50 Wednesday morning. A 31-year-old man from Saltsburg was riding his bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near the Hoodlebug Trail when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop to render aid to the bicyclist. The victim was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown teen charged as adult in kidnapping, death of 19-year-old

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide coming from the October death of Hayden Garreffa. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr, and the Pennsylvania police, 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward was formally charged as an adult after originally being charged as a juvenile. […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WTAJ

State police investigating death in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Cambria County after state police say a person was found dead Wednesday morning. According to state police, a person was found dead in the area of Dunman Lake in Barr Township. Details about what happened are still limited, but troopers say that there is no threat […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy