Pa. woman shocked neighbor with cattle prod during argument over party: report
According to WJAC, police said a Clearfield County woman is facing charges after attacking a neighbor with an electric cattle prod during an argument. Lawrence Township Police said Bobbi Sue Yatsko, 33, faces charges related to simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and using an incapacitation device. It all happened...
fox8tv.com
Brookville Woman Charged in Theft
Authorities in Jefferson County say a Brookville woman is facing theft charges accused of stealing over 10-thousand-dollars from the Brookville Band Boosters Club. Police say they began investigating 43-year-old Carolyn Bailey when the club’s president reported several discrepancies on their finance records. Police say Bailey served as the club’s...
wtae.com
Man accused of trying to break into volunteer fire department in Westmoreland County
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said a man attempted to break into the Carbon Volunteer Fire Department in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. The attempted break-in happened Nov. 26 around 10:15 p.m., according to investigators. Police said they received calls of a man wrapped in a blanket and knocking...
Clearfield woman jailed after fifth retail theft incident, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield woman was locked up after police said they had to deal with her fifth retail theft incident and found drugs on her at the time. Lawrence Township Police were called to Roses Discount Store in Clearfield Thursday afternoon, Dec. 1, for reports of retail theft. After arriving, employees […]
Teen charged in arson, break-in at Altoona duplex
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona teen was charged over Thanksgiving weekend after he and a group of juveniles allegedly broke into a duplex and started fires inside. Altoona police and firefighters were sent to the residence along North 5th Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 26 for a reported fire. After arriving on scene, crews found […]
Accused Brighton Heights funeral shooter charged with homicide in fatal August shooting
PITTSBURGH — One of the teens charged in the Brighton Heights funeral shooting has been charged with criminal homicide in connection to a fatal shooting in August. Hezekiah Nixon, 16, is being charged as an adult in the Aug. 7 shooting death of Stephone Drayton. Drayton died at a...
PennLive.com
2 Pa. students charged with abusing cadavers during class: report
Two University of Pittsburgh students are accused of violating medical cadavers during an anatomy lab last month, according to a story from KDKA. University police told the news outlet that Sonel Jimenez and Amay Gupta are each being charged with one count of abuse of corpse for improperly treating medical cadavers during a class at Victoria Hall on Nov. 4.
WJAC TV
DA: Man arrested in 'large' Blair Co. meth bust receives lengthy prison sentence
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say one of the individuals who was charged last year in one of the county's "largest" drug busts was sentenced earlier this week. According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, 43-year-old Jayme Walter was sentenced to serve 32.5 to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Troopers Investigating Suspect for Making Continuous False Allegations to CYS. Punxsutawney-based State Police are investigating a suspect for making continuous false allegations to Jefferson County CYS. According to a release issued on Thursday, December 1, the...
Disabled man reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County: ‘I just snapped’
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A disabled man was reportedly beaten bloody by his son in Clearfield County Wednesday night into Thursday, leaving him to be rushed to the trauma center. State police out of Clearfield were called to the home of Robert Straw, 60, on Morgan Run Road in Boggs Township just after midnight […]
Victim dies after being assaulted with BB gun in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — A male died after being assaulted with a BB gun downtown earlier this week. The victim appeared to be passed out on a city sidewalk along Coffey Way at the time of the attack. He died two days later. Police say they know who each of the...
wpxz1041fm.com
STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING BREAK-IN, THEFT IN FALLS CREEK
State Police based in DuBois are investigation the theft of $850 in property that was reported stolen between November 23 through the 30th in Falls Creek Borough of Clearfield County. According to investigators, the window of a building along Main Street was broken and a 28 foot fiberglass ladder, 300...
fox8tv.com
Johnstown Dollar General Robbery
Johnstown Police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the West End Dollar General Wednesday evening. Authorities say, at approximately 6 p.m., an unidentified black male, who was wearing a mask, stole flowers and a teddy bear from the store located along North Sheridan Street. Police say...
Four-year-old dies in Lincoln-Lemington shooting
A 4-year-old who was shot along with a woman Thursday evening has died. Pittsburgh Police confirm the child was pronounced deceased by medical professionals at UPMC Children’s Hospital.
wdadradio.com
STATE POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON HIT-AND-RUN WEDNESDAY MORNING
State Troopers are seeking information on a hit-and-run crash where a vehicle struck and injured a bicyclist in White Township yesterday. According to a news release from State Police, the crash happened between 7:20 and 7:50 Wednesday morning. A 31-year-old man from Saltsburg was riding his bike in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near the Hoodlebug Trail when he was hit by a passing vehicle. The driver did not stop to render aid to the bicyclist. The victim was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center for treatment of moderate injuries.
Johnstown teen charged as adult in kidnapping, death of 19-year-old
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown teenager is being charged as an adult with criminal homicide coming from the October death of Hayden Garreffa. According to Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi Jr, and the Pennsylvania police, 14-year-old Harmony Rhyne Hayward was formally charged as an adult after originally being charged as a juvenile. […]
14-year-old charged as adult in fatal kidnapping
New developments have emerged in the case of a man kidnapped and found dead in an Indiana County field last month. A 14-year-old is now being charged in the case and being charged as an adult.
State police investigating death in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Cambria County after state police say a person was found dead Wednesday morning. According to state police, a person was found dead in the area of Dunman Lake in Barr Township. Details about what happened are still limited, but troopers say that there is no threat […]
Child endangerment charges dismissed against local bus driver accused of hitting student
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — “There’s so much to it that nobody knows,” said Bart Lazare. “Nobody knows the history.”. Leaving court on Wednesday, attorney Blaine Jones did not want his client, Barbara Garland, to speak. But Garland’s fiancé, Bart Lazare, spoke for her, saying there was a history with this student.
‘Dateline’ featured case of local dentist convicted of killing wife on African safari
It was a case that made worldwide headlines. Dr. Larry Rudolph, a former Greensburg dentist, and his wife, Bianca, were in Africa on a hunting safari when she was shot and killed. Rudolph claimed she accidentally shot herself while trying to pack a shotgun. A federal jury found Rudolph guilty...
