Read full article on original website
Related
This Lenovo ThinkPad 2-in-1 Chromebook is a crazy 75% off for Cyber Monday
You can get the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook at a steep discount thanks to this awesome Cyber Monday deal.
TechRadar
Best Windows laptop 2022: the top Windows 11 laptops money can buy
All the top choices for those wanting the best Windows laptop. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are already here, and we've already seen some big sales on the laptops in this list currently ongoing or expected to drop — especially the Surface Laptop 4, with its successor on the way.
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
This "basically perfect" Chromebook is selling for a record-breaking 69% off at Lenovo's Black Friday sale
Head over to Lenovo with this promo code and you can get the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook for a ridiculous $540 off.
Digital Trends
This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last
The 2022 Black Friday deals are officially off to the races today. That means today’s the day is when you’ll see the best prices on electronics before 2023 rolls around, so if you or someone on your “nice list” is in need of a new television, the time to buy is right now. One of the best Black Friday TV deals we’ve seen today is this whopping $600 discount on the 65-inch LG B2 OLED 4K smart TV, letting you grab it for just $1,300.
This 85-inch LG 4K TV just hit lowest price ever in Black Friday deal
Amazon just won all Black Friday TV deals with a massive 86-inch 4K TV on sale for just $996.
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday TV deals: up to $2,000 off LG, Samsung, Sony 4K & OLED models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bestBlack Friday TV deals offer significant savings on popular 4K and OLED televisions from LG, Sony, Samsung & more. Every year savvy shoppers await Black Friday deals with great anticipation, and TV fans...
AOL Corp
Need a budget-friendly laptop? This Lenovo is $99.99
Save $150: As of Nov. 21, the Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14" laptop is on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of 60%. Laptops are staples for work, school, and even lounging around. Inevitably your loyal laptop will give out, become outdated, or need an upgrade — hey, it's the circle of life. But you can grab an inexpensive upgrade with this cloud grey Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14", on sale at a great price for Black Friday.
Digital Trends
This Asus gaming laptop is a steal at $600 for Cyber Monday
PC gamers used to thumb their noses at gaming laptops, and given the limitations of mobile computer hardware that existed in the past, you really can’t blame them. It’s no easy task to fit a bunch of beefy hardware into a slim laptop chassis, but times have changed, and you can even get good budget-friendly gaming laptops that are capable of running the latest games at good settings. The Asus TUF F15 is one of them, and Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals have this RTX 3050 gaming laptop marked down to just $600 right now after a $200 savings on its $800 sticker price. Here’s why we think this one is a definite buy.
Best Cyber Monday Graphics Card Deals: Cheap Nvidia and AMD GPUs
You can save money this Black Friday season on Radeon, RTX and GTX cards.
Apple Insider
Cyber Week Apple deals at B&H end soon, save up to $600 on MacBook Pro, Air, Mac mini
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Week savings at B&H are about to end, with holiday deals on Apple's 2022 MacBook Air M2, 14-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro and even M1 Air. Save up to $600 and get free expedited shipping on thousands of items.
Best Windows tablets 2022
Here are our picks for the best Windows 11 tablets you can buy right now. At the top of our list is the Surface Pro 9 5G, which we think is the best due to its ARM processor, large display, and thin form factor while still packing good battery life and excellent performance.
The best wireless keyboard deals in December 2022
This might be just your type of roundup if you're looking for a new wireless keyboard and want to save some money in the process.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential: Leaked List of Games for December 2022 Suggests Exciting Additions
Xbox Game Pass continues to be heralded as the best deal in gaming. However, Sony's PlayStation Plus isn't far off, and the upcoming month seems to suggest that the subscription service will go for a major swing. At the moment, the company hasn't revealed anything on the titles that will...
Digital Trends
Almost a week after Black Friday, the Dell XPS 13 laptop is still $250 off
It’s almost a week since Black Friday, but Dell is still selling the Dell XPS 13 with a $250 discount that lowers the massively popular laptop’s price to a more affordable $749 from its original price of $999. It’s one of the best offers from the Dell laptop deals during the shopping event, so don’t miss this chance to grab it. Once the Dell XPS 13 returns to its normal price, we’re not sure when’s the next opportunity to buy it for cheaper than usual, so hurry up and take advantage of this limited-quantity deal.
IGN
GIGABYTE Places a Huge Focus on Friendly Design and User Experience Across All Its Devices
GIGABYTE is known for its stylish and high-performing motherboards, graphics cards, computers, monitors, and more, but what may be less known is how important a focus it places on making those devices as user-friendly as possible. A piece of technology can look and perform at a great level, but if it’s obtuse and difficult to use to its fullest potential, it can become somewhat of a waste of money and time.
Digital Trends
Time is running out to get the Dell XPS 13 for under $750
Don’t worry if you missed the Cyber Monday laptop deals because there are still some offers that remain online, such as Dell’s $250 discount for the Dell XPS 13. You can buy the popular device for $749 instead of $999, but you’ll have to hurry because the limited-quantity deal is quickly selling out. There’s no major shopping event left on the calendar this year, so this may be your last chance to get the laptop for cheaper than usual.
IGN
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Review
The Surface Pro 9 has a couple things going for it. When paired with a matching Signature Keyboard cover, the 13-inch tablet feels more like a true laptop experience than an iPad or Android device with a similar form factor. And when paired with Microsoft’s Slim Pen 2, it offers a smooth drawing and note-taking experience. Those advantages come with some quirks, though: Its very large 3:2 form factor makes it an unwieldy reader, and its unique capabilities don’t play nice with some apps, so you aren’t getting the best possible Windows experience. It’s a little different, and that’s nice – except when it isn’t.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 2022 Motorola Edge smartphone with 144Hz OLED display already discounted by 33% on Amazon
The 256GB version of the good-looking Motorola Edge usually carries a relatively high price tag of US$599, but thanks to a generous discount at Amazon, the sleek Android smartphone with a large 6.6-inch OLED display has now dropped to US$399 just a few months after its official release. Not every...
Digital Trends
Acer Swift Edge vs. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
Microsoft’s 15-inch Surface Laptop, currently in its fifth generation, has been on our list of the thinnest laptops representing the 15-inch class. There’s a new laptop in town, though — the Acer Swift Edge, which challenges Microsoft’s machine in thinness while being incredibly light as well.
Comments / 0