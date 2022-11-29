ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

FEMA Hurricane Ian Recovery Centers open in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is working to make sure Lowcountry residents impacted by Hurricane Ian have access to assistance. The agency has set up Disaster Recovery Centers in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. “Highly trained FEMA personnel as well as representatives from South Carolina state agencies and the U.S. […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash snarled traffic Friday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of Shetland Lane and the Highway 17 Bypass, closer to Harrelson Boulevard. A view from a South Carolina...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

1 displaced, investigation underway after Longs-area fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire that left one person displaced in the Longs area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Usher Road at 9:20 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported. HCFR said the fire was placed under control as...
WMBF

Judge upholds $20 million owed to plaintiff in Lack’s Beach Service lawsuit

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge has ruled against a Grand Strand lifeguard company trying to reduce how much it owes in a wrongful death lawsuit. In a ruling signed on Nov. 23, a judge found the $20 million in damages against Lack’s Beach Service “is not grossly excessive or unduly liberal.” The ruling came from a lawsuit stemming from the 2018 drowning death of Zerihun Wolde. It’s unclear if there will be an appeal.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has increased its score when it comes to equality, according to a Human Rights Campaign report. The organization released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) which reviews over 500 cities across the nation to see how well their laws, policies and services include and protect the LGBTQ community.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
NICHOLS, SC
WMBF

Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating a stabbing in Nichols area

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing, details are limited at...
NICHOLS, SC

