MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge has ruled against a Grand Strand lifeguard company trying to reduce how much it owes in a wrongful death lawsuit. In a ruling signed on Nov. 23, a judge found the $20 million in damages against Lack’s Beach Service “is not grossly excessive or unduly liberal.” The ruling came from a lawsuit stemming from the 2018 drowning death of Zerihun Wolde. It’s unclear if there will be an appeal.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO