WMBF
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
WMBF
Speed limit reduced along section of Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of Georgetown County are asking drivers to be aware of a change on Highway 17 Business. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said the speed limit in the area of Wachesaw Road and Hammock Avenue has been reduced from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour.
WMBF
Letter shows SCDOT alerted Myrtle Beach businesses in May to begin relocation plans
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Documents from the South Carolina Department of Transportation show businesses in the path of the Highway 501 realignment project were alerted several months ago that they would need to relocate. WMBF News started looking into the issue after noticing a sign on the door...
WMBF
‘It is a wonderful opportunity’: My Beach 101 Citizens Academy returns for Grand Strand community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Residents have a chance to get an inside look at Myrtle Beach. The city’s Neighborhood Services is gearing up for its annual My Beach101 Citizens Academy. “It blows their mind to see how much we’re doing,” said Myrtle Beach Fire Department Captain...
Conway manufacturer plans $3.7M expansion, more than 3 dozen new jobs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another manufacturer is planning to expand its operations in Horry County, according to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s office. Carolina Refractories Inc., located at the Ascott Valley Industrial Park in Conway, plans to invest $3.7 million dollars and create more than three dozen new jobs over the next five years, […]
wpde.com
Horry County Fire Rescue breaks ground on new fire station amid call volume increase
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) held a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new fire station Thursday. It's located at 120 Burcale rd. in the Forestbrook area of Myrtle Beach. This is the third fire station the department has broken ground on in the last two...
FEMA Hurricane Ian Recovery Centers open in Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is working to make sure Lowcountry residents impacted by Hurricane Ian have access to assistance. The agency has set up Disaster Recovery Centers in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. “Highly trained FEMA personnel as well as representatives from South Carolina state agencies and the U.S. […]
WMBF
Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash snarled traffic Friday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of Shetland Lane and the Highway 17 Bypass, closer to Harrelson Boulevard. A view from a South Carolina...
WMBF
Industrial company’s multi-million dollar expansion bringing more jobs to Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A refractories company is expanding its operations, investing millions into Horry County and bringing dozens of jobs. Carolina Refractories, Inc.’s $3.7 million investment will create 38 new jobs over the next five years. Carolina Refractories is a manufacturer of monolithic refractories, which consists of...
WMBF
1 displaced, investigation underway after Longs-area fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a fire that left one person displaced in the Longs area. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze on Usher Road at 9:20 a.m. Friday. No injuries were reported. HCFR said the fire was placed under control as...
WMBF
Judge upholds $20 million owed to plaintiff in Lack’s Beach Service lawsuit
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A judge has ruled against a Grand Strand lifeguard company trying to reduce how much it owes in a wrongful death lawsuit. In a ruling signed on Nov. 23, a judge found the $20 million in damages against Lack’s Beach Service “is not grossly excessive or unduly liberal.” The ruling came from a lawsuit stemming from the 2018 drowning death of Zerihun Wolde. It’s unclear if there will be an appeal.
WMBF
The Crazy Mason moving to new location in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A popular dessert spot in the Grand Strand is set to be on the move. The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar announced Wednesday that it will be moving its Myrtle Beach location from The Market Common. The company said it will also “no longer be located...
wpde.com
Retired law enforcement officers form Myrtle Beach cold case review team
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Whether a case has been cold for a few months, years, or even decades, families and friends have a new chance for closure thanks to the Myrtle Beach Police Department's new Cold Case Review Team, which launched a few months ago. Volunteer Vincent Tucci...
WMBF
City of Myrtle Beach increases its equality score; ranks 3rd best in S.C.
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach has increased its score when it comes to equality, according to a Human Rights Campaign report. The organization released its annual Municipal Equality Index (MEI) which reviews over 500 cities across the nation to see how well their laws, policies and services include and protect the LGBTQ community.
Horry County manufacturer plans $4.2M expansion, dozens of new jobs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County business expects to add dozens of new jobs as part of a $4.2 million expansion, officials said. Shed Windows and More, plans to build a new 50,000-square-foot facility in Longs that will allow it to manufacture double-pane vinyl windows in-house, according to a news release from Gov. […]
WMBF
North Charleston man being extradited back to Dillon County after allegedly stealing Latta rescue vehicle
LATTA, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is facing a larceny charge after Latta Police say he broke into the town Fire Station and took a rescue vehicle around 4:30 a.m. Monday. Latta Police Chief Zane Bryant identified the suspect as Ricky Norris from North Charleston. Norris was found about eight...
Florence man working as corrections officer in Darlington County allegedly got contraband from inmate, then returned it
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –A now-former corrections officer in Darlington County has been charged after allegedly receiving contraband from an inmate and then returning it the next day, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Larry Kadeem Green, 29, of Florence, worked at the Darlington County Prison Camp when the alleged incident took place in […]
WMBF
Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
4 file to run for Atlantic Beach Town Council seat formerly held by slain councilman James DeWitt
ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Four people have filed to run in a January special election to fill a seat on the Atlantic Beach Town Council that came open after Councilman James DeWitt was allegedly killed by his son in October. Brian Taylor, Lenny Evans, John David, and Michael Isom filed to run in the […]
WMBF
Sheriff’s Office: Deputies investigating a stabbing in Nichols area
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing, details are limited at...
