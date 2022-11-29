ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another NWSL Franchise Up for Sale

The NWSL’s Chicago Red Stars are officially up for grabs. The Red Stars are on the market following a public outcry by players regarding team owner Arnim Whisler being included in a U.S. Soccer-commissioned investigation into systemic abuse and sexual misconduct. The investigation revealed that Whisler dismissed allegations against...
CHICAGO, IL
