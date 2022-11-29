ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

REMINDER: Des Moines Tree Lighting is this Friday night!

REMINDER: Let’s all come together to celebrate the city’s bright future at Destination Des Moines’ Holiday Tree Lighting this Friday night, Dec. 3, 2021, at 6 p.m. “Hot cocoa, cookies and Santa & Mrs. Claus will light up the night to pure Sugarplum delight!”. If you can’t...
DES MOINES, WA
Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree

Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
TACOMA, WA
Upcoming family fun in Tacoma

Looking for some fun things to do with your family? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few ideas for you to consider:. Salmon Saturdays (Dec. 3, Dec. 10: 12-2pm at Swan Creek Park) Zoolights (Through Jan. 2: 4:30-10:00 pm at Point Defiance Zoo) Swan Creek Salmon Challenge (Dec. 1-11) A Conservatory...
TACOMA, WA
Traditions make the Holidays Wonderful in Burien

The holiday season is a special time to celebrate with family and friends; often this includes family, ethnic, religious or cultural traditions. During the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series, the City of Burien joins with a host of community partners inviting neighbors from all around the region to discover a variety of events celebrating traditions dear to their residents.
BURIEN, WA
Elevated eating can be found at The Lakehouse in Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Looking for a special place to dine over the holidays or any time of the year? Look no further thanThe Lakehouse in Bellevue. This gorgeous restaurant is overseen by James Beard award-winning chef Jason Wilson who always cooks with the best seasonal and local ingredients he can get into his kitchen.
BELLEVUE, WA
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
What's the policy of renting in Tacoma?

Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Tacoma in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Tacoma too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
TACOMA, WA
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow

As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
Thousands left without power Tuesday night

Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
LYNNWOOD, WA

