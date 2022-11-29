Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
This Is Washington's Best Christmas Light Display
The sky is certainly the limit when it comes to these stunning creations, which is why Travel + Leisure found the best Christmas light display in every state.
waterlandblog.com
REMINDER: Des Moines Tree Lighting is this Friday night!
REMINDER: Let’s all come together to celebrate the city’s bright future at Destination Des Moines’ Holiday Tree Lighting this Friday night, Dec. 3, 2021, at 6 p.m. “Hot cocoa, cookies and Santa & Mrs. Claus will light up the night to pure Sugarplum delight!”. If you can’t...
waterlandblog.com
Annual Des Moines Lighted Boat Parade will be this Saturday night
The Des Moines Yacht Club will be hosting its annual Des Moines Lighted Boat Parade this Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, starting at 6 p.m. at the Marina. Boats will be leaving the Marina between 5:15 – 6 p.m., and will assemble to the south of the Marina jetty. When...
The Suburban Times
Life Center Presents The Grand Finale of The Singing Christmas Tree
Submitted by Doug Harkness. Life Center proudly presents “The Singing Christmas Tree: The Grand Finale”. Performances will take place at 1717 South Union Avenue in Tacoma between December 9 and 18. The Singing Christmas Tree features a 100+ voice choir singing many favorite songs from the past 60 years. The choir consists of voices from current Life Center members and past alumni of “The Tree”.
The Suburban Times
Upcoming family fun in Tacoma
Looking for some fun things to do with your family? Metro Parks Tacoma has a few ideas for you to consider:. Salmon Saturdays (Dec. 3, Dec. 10: 12-2pm at Swan Creek Park) Zoolights (Through Jan. 2: 4:30-10:00 pm at Point Defiance Zoo) Swan Creek Salmon Challenge (Dec. 1-11) A Conservatory...
waterlandblog.com
Traditions make the Holidays Wonderful in Burien
The holiday season is a special time to celebrate with family and friends; often this includes family, ethnic, religious or cultural traditions. During the “It’s a Wonderful Burien” event series, the City of Burien joins with a host of community partners inviting neighbors from all around the region to discover a variety of events celebrating traditions dear to their residents.
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
KOMO News
Family of slain Central District entrepreneur, community leader reopen for business
SEATTLE, Wash. — It’s been a busy Thursday night at The Postman after it was closed for more than a month. KeAnna Rose Pickett, the owner and former wife of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. said she has to wear many hats. “Now that D’vonne’s not here, I’m having to...
What are some rich neighborhoods in Tacoma to find some free stuff?
I’m looking for cool home furniture around the city because I don’t have enough money to buy brand new or even thrifted sometimes!. I swear I’m not planning on burglarizing the neighborhoods, just want to try my luck lol.
KING-5
Elevated eating can be found at The Lakehouse in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Looking for a special place to dine over the holidays or any time of the year? Look no further thanThe Lakehouse in Bellevue. This gorgeous restaurant is overseen by James Beard award-winning chef Jason Wilson who always cooks with the best seasonal and local ingredients he can get into his kitchen.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., November 30, 2022 – Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension of all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s snowstorm. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
What's the policy of renting in Tacoma?
Hi, all! Looking to relocate from NYC to Tacoma in April. In NYC, they always require first and last month’s rent and a deposit (same as rent). Essentially cost of rent x3. This may be silly, but is that common in Tacoma too? I’ve tried googling, but with no luck. Thanks!
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow
As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
Former Borracchini’s Bakery building in South Seattle demolished
A Rainier Valley cultural and culinary landmark that celebrated weddings and birthdays for nearly 100 years in Seattle was leveled by a demolition crew on Wednesday. Chopper 7 flew over the remnants of Remo Borracchini’s bakery building as a demolition crew worked to scrape the ruins down to bare earth.
myedmondsnews.com
Thousands left without power Tuesday night
Thousands of Snohomish County PUD customers were without power Tuesday night in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace, according to the PUD outage map. There were reports of transformers blowing amid gusty winds and blowing snow but the exact cause of the outages wasn’t immediately available. Customers can check the status of outages and report one at the outage map link.
This Shop Serves Washington's Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
Tasting Table found every state's most creative takes on chocolate chip cookies.
More snow Friday night? Maybe. Cold for the next 24 hours? Yes!
Get ready for another chance of snow overnight Friday as we’re in for a very cold 24 hours. Meteorologist Cliff Mass told The Dori Monson Show, “We’re going to have a dry period for 24 hours. And then Friday night and Saturday morning, we have another chance of snow.
Comments / 0