Read full article on original website
Related
wcn247.com
Republican Kent contests results of Washington state race
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Republican Joe Kent’s campaign says it intends to request a machine ballot recount of all counties within southwest Washington state's 3rd Congressional District. The Columbian reports a statement from Kent's campaign Friday says they believe a second tabulation is in order because of the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues with the signature verifications software, and the obligation we have to supporters to ensure certainty about the outcome. The Kent campaign didn't respond to the newspaper's request to clarify its signature verification software concern. Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez pulled off a victory against Kent, a far-right “America First” ex-Green Beret who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
wcn247.com
Nebraska man gets prison for leaving noose for coworker
LA VISTA, Neb. (AP) — A former employee at the Oriental Trading Co. has been sentenced to prison for leaving a noose on a floor scrubber that a Black colleague was set to use. The Nebraska U.S. Attorney’s office said 66-year-old Bruce Quinn was sentenced Friday to four months in prison and one year of supervised release for leaving the noose for his coworker to find. He pleaded guilty in September to a federal civil rights violation. Prosecutors said a 63-year-old Black man who worked for Oriental Trading found the noose made out of orange twine sitting on the seat of the equipment in June 2020. He told investigators that he was scared by the noose and viewed as a death threat.
wcn247.com
Cruise passenger who fell overboard recalls experience
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — He spent nearly 20 hours alone, treading water in the Gulf of Mexico after falling off a cruise ship and being saved on Thanksgiving. On Friday, James Michael Grimes said the experience has taught him to not take life for granted. Grimes told ABC News' Good Morning America that his worst fear is drowning but he never accepted that that was going to be how his life ended. The 28-year-old from Lafayette, Alabama said he ate what looked like a bamboo stick and fought off what appeared to be a shark before he saw the lights of a tanker and swam toward it. A Coast Guard crew circled the tanker and finally spotted him. Though harrowing, Grimes said the experience will not discourage him from taking another cruise.
wcn247.com
UConn opens Big East play with 98-53 victory over Providence
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Lou Lopez Senechal and Aubrey Griffin scored 18 points apiece and No. 3 UConn beat Providence 98-53 Friday night in the Big East Conference opener for both teams. Azzi Fudd scored 17 points, Aaliyah Edwards had 14 points and 10 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 12 assists — her fourth straight game with at least 10 assists — for unbeaten UConn (6-0). Grace Efosa scored 11 points and Logan Cook finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Providence (6-3).
Comments / 0