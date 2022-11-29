Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Jane Long Intermediate have been raising money for Bryan ISD’s Build Project with Habitat for Humanity. Jane Long Intermediate presented a check for all the money that has been raised, totaling $1,743.75. Students also got to have a little bit of fun Friday...
KBTX.com
Brazos County’s Mayor Ring Off happening this Saturday
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The mayors of Bryan and College Station are teaming up to raise money for the Salvation Army. Well really, they are competing. Both Bryan Mayor Bobby Guiterrez and College Station Mayor John Nichols will compete in the Brazos County’s Mayor Ring Off Saturday afternoon.
KBTX.com
Weekend Gardener: Holiday event at The Gardens in College Station Sunday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a festive event at The Gardens in College Station this weekend. The “Merry & Bright, Maroon & White Holiday Stroll” is being hosted Sunday at The Gardens at Texas A&M University. Attendees can enjoy hot cocoa while listening to a live...
KBTX.com
Festive, holiday events for adults 55+ in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station is hosting several events that promise a jolly good time for adults 55 and older. A holiday open house will be held Wednesday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Meyer Senior and Community Center. A holiday party...
KBTX.com
It’s a holly jolly First Friday in Downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On the first Friday of every month, the streets of Downtown Bryan are filled with music, art, food, and fun. This Friday you can expect all of your usual First Friday fun, but with a merry and bright holiday twist. As always, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market will be selling locally grown produce & handmade goods along Main Street in front of the Queen Theatre and the Art 979 Art Loop will be set up near The Village Café, giving local artists an opportunity to share their talent with patrons.
KBTX.com
Bridge Ministry of Burton works to provide for county in need
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - With over 35,000 residents in Washington County, one food pantry works hard to help supply those in need. According to the Bridge Ministry of Burton Executive Director, Taylor Whittaker, 23% of Burton’s population lives in poverty. “Just this past month, someone came in and...
KBTX.com
‘Be the Light’ for a child in need
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There is no greater gift than love and support, that’s why the Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Central Texas stopped by the Three to encourage you to “Be the Light” and help a family in need, just in time for the holidays.
KBTX.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace working to get beds out before Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sleep in Heavenly Peace held a competition at First Friday in Downtown Bryan. The goal was to complete 20 beds by the end of the night. Each of these beds are given to a child in the Brazos Valley that does not have one. The event also helps to raise awareness for the nonprofit.
KBTX.com
College Station’s Christmas in the Park filled with holiday spirit
College Station, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Clause and his reindeer stopped by College Station on Friday to help kick off the Christmas in the Park weekend. Christmas in the Park is happening Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m. The free event will feature live music and performances by local groups, old-fashioned hayrides, a snow slide and snow pit, cookies, and hot chocolate. Those in attendance can also take a photo with Santa Clause and his reindeer or adopt a Holiday Park Pal.
KBTX.com
Operation Safe Shield awarded $80,000 grant to equip law enforcement
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A nonprofit located in Bryan-College Station was awarded an $80,000 grant from the state of Texas to further its mission to help law enforcement. Operation Safe Shield’s goal is to keep law enforcement officers safe while working in communities across Texas. The nonprofit aims to raise...
College Station featured on "The Top 10 Christmas Towns in Texas" list
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Trips to Discover includes College Station on it's list of Top 10 Charming Christmas Towns in Texas. College Station can credit Santa's Wonderland for this recognition. Trips to Discover showcases all of the beautiful lights and festivities to do in the Christmas village. At College...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Pets with Purpose lending a paw to help students BTHO finals
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The stress of finals can take its toll on a student’s mental health. The sweet pets at Aggieland Pets with a Purpose are stepping up to help relieve some of that stress. The animals will be visiting different locations on Texas A&M’s campus during the...
KBTX.com
Christmas-inspired haunted house opening in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - If you attended The Navasota City Morgue Haunted House in October, there’s something else for you to look forward to this holiday season. The creators are opening the “Nightmare Before Christmas” Haunted House Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 8 p.m. “It’s spooky...
KBTX.com
Holiday festivities continue in Bryan College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is here and the cities of Bryan and College Station are ready, with multiple holiday events Thursday night and many throughout the next few weeks. The George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is officially lit up for the holidays. Caroline Beckham,...
KBTX.com
Personalize, Decorate the Howdy-Holly Day Tree for the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council and Visit College Station have partnered to bring the area a creative space to decorate and hang their customizable ornaments. The group invites you to decorate ornaments for the Christmas tree at the Howdy Holly-Days at Northgate. Economic Development Manager for Visit College...
KBTX.com
Bryan church serving thousands through mobile pantry
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the rise in prices everywhere, The Kingdom Focus Ministries is continuing to serve thousands in Bryan/College Station through its mobile food pantry. It’s been in existence for nearly two years and has supplied over 3,000 family food bags and over 1,700 children’s bags. The church has also given away hundreds of pounds of meat, vegetables, fruit, milk, eggs and bread.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CHRISTMAS STROLL ACTIVITIES BEGIN FRIDAY
Downtown Brenham’s celebration of the holidays kicks off today (Friday). Festivities for the two-day Christmas Stroll include shopping, caroling, the lighting of the courthouse Christmas trees and a lighted parade through downtown. Brenham Main Street Manager Monique Breaux says she believes the public will really enjoy this year’s theme...
KBTX.com
BCS Christmas Parade returns after two year absence
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The streets of Bryan and College Station are going to look a little more spirited on Sunday afternoon. The BCS Christmas Parade is back for the first time since 2020. “The fact that we haven’t held the parade in the last two years has really...
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Crispy
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crispy is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Dec. 2, 2022. Crispy is a Shepherd/Mix and is believed to be about a year and a half old. Crispy loves toys, treats and cuddling. She also knows some commands like sit, lay down and shake. According to her foster family she is potty trained and gets along well with other pups.
KBTX.com
College Station Rotary Club to hold annual Clothing for Kids event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -89 children will be receiving $175 for clothing as part of this year’s Clothing for Kids event hosted by the Rotary Club of College Station. Kids will be able to shop the isles of Target early Saturday morning on December 3. “Especially with prices going...
Comments / 0