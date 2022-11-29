BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On the first Friday of every month, the streets of Downtown Bryan are filled with music, art, food, and fun. This Friday you can expect all of your usual First Friday fun, but with a merry and bright holiday twist. As always, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market will be selling locally grown produce & handmade goods along Main Street in front of the Queen Theatre and the Art 979 Art Loop will be set up near The Village Café, giving local artists an opportunity to share their talent with patrons.

BRYAN, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO