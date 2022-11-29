Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
‘Hazardous weather conditions’ and freezing fog in parts of WA. Here’s what to know
Washington residents in the Olympia and Tacoma areas can expect “hazardous weather conditions,” as eastern Washington will finally get a break from harsh winter weather conditions this upcoming weekend into next week, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS has currently issued two winter storm warnings and...
Freezing temps, more snow on the way in parts of Western Washington Friday night
Winter Storm Warning into Saturday for Olympics and Hood Canal region south to Shelton for 2-8 inches of snow around Hood Canal and more than a foot above 1,000 feet in the Olympics. Winter Weather Advisory for coastal areas of King, Snohomish, Skagit, and Island counties for spotty accumulations of...
q13fox.com
Power returns for most Snohomish County residents after days of being in the dark; another storm on the way
EDMONDS, Wash. - A majority of people in Snohomish County finally have their power back on. As of 5:30 p.m. on Friday, just 27 customers remain without power in areas covered by the Snohomish County Public Utilities Department (PUD), which is down from the tens of thousands reported earlier this week.
nwnewsradio.com
Winter-like weather slowing roadways and runways
(SEATAC) Snow and icy conditions have led to delays on the road…and in the air!. Temperatures plunged overnight, and there’s more winter weather on the way. “Accumulations will be on the lighter side today,” says Carly Kovacik at the National Weather Service office in Seattle. “WE’re going with generally 1-2 inches in the sound sound, and generally areas south of there.”
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend
Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
KUOW
Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region
After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
MyNorthwest.com
Some snow into the Puget Sound region overnight
Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
nwnewsradio.com
Snowfall focuses on South Sound, Eastside
(SEATAC) Many local roads are icy this morning, as temperatures remain in the 20s in several locations. Anything that was wet overnight is now very slippery. As for snow today…. “If the current trend continues, most of the heavier snow will remain to the east and south (of Seattle),” says...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Lowland snow possible Friday night
Seattle - Light snow showers made for some icy spots Friday morning, as Western Washington braces for the chance of another round of snow Friday night. A system will move through Western Washington this evening, with heavy snow expected in the Olympics and around Hood Canal. This system is expected to be weaker than Tuesday's storm, but many areas could wake up to fresh snow Saturday morning.
New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle
More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
More snow Friday night? Maybe. Cold for the next 24 hours? Yes!
Get ready for another chance of snow overnight Friday as we’re in for a very cold 24 hours. Meteorologist Cliff Mass told The Dori Monson Show, “We’re going to have a dry period for 24 hours. And then Friday night and Saturday morning, we have another chance of snow.
200 flights cancelled out of Sea-Tac in anticipation of snow
As Western Washington prepared for snow, more than 200 flights were canceled in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Most of them are Alaska Airlines flights. Alaska says it has implemented a “flexible travel policy,” which means if travelers purchased a refundable ticket or their flights have been canceled, a full refund can be requested.
Heavy snow knocks out power to thousands around Seattle as more wintry weather looms
The first round of winter weather this week left thousands across Washington without power after gusting winds and snow snarled traffic and left up to 4 inches of snow in Seattle.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow
As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
More snow overnight; this time the south Sound area is getting hit
Snow is returning to the region overnight, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Seattle. The morning commute could be a bit challenging with icy conditions. Tuesday to Wednesday, it was areas north of Seattle that got hit with the most snow. Wednesday to Thursday, it will be the south Sound getting the flakes.
seattleschools.org
Weather Alert Resources from SPS
Winter Weather: How to find out if your school will have schedule changes due to ice or snow. As we move into the colder months, now is a good time to review how you will receive urgent weather information from Seattle Public Schools (SPS). When determining if changes are necessary,...
The Stranger
Slog AM: WA Can Tax the Rich for Now, Portland Bans Sleeping Outside, and Chinese Protesters Win Softened COVID-19 Protocols
Obligatory snow update: Earlier birds caught the return of snowfall in some parts of Seattle this morning at around 5:30 am. According to Weather.com and a bunch of beloved weather nerds on Twitter, the snow should peter out by about 10 am, or maybe even earlier. I don’t know, look out a window, god dammit. It looks pretty clear from my place.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Scene in Lynnwood: Sumo in the snow
Yakima Herald Republic
Western WA in for freezing temps, lowland snow and more wintry weather
Be careful on your walks and drive. Freezing temperatures will create areas of black ice. Light snow in the lowlands and slippery road conditions could also impact your commute. Snow is likely to continue in Western Washington through the Thursday morning commute until late morning when temperatures will warm up...
