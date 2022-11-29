ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nwnewsradio.com

Winter-like weather slowing roadways and runways

(SEATAC) Snow and icy conditions have led to delays on the road…and in the air!. Temperatures plunged overnight, and there’s more winter weather on the way. “Accumulations will be on the lighter side today,” says Carly Kovacik at the National Weather Service office in Seattle. “WE’re going with generally 1-2 inches in the sound sound, and generally areas south of there.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where Seattle-area snow will hit this weekend

Another snow event is set to occur tonight into Saturday morning, but it won’t equal the volume and duration of snow seen earlier this week. “This is not going to be a replay of a few days ago when North Seattle and Snohomish County got buried,” said Cliff Mass, professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington, on The Jason Rantz Show. “So what’s going to happen is tonight, a weak front is coming in. There’ll be snow on the Olympics, and Kitsap County will get it. And I expect some snow, several inches, up in Whatcom County.”
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Another La Niña winter arrives in Seattle and the Puget Sound region

After starting fall off on an unseasonably dry and warm note, the Seattle area is ushering in the coldest start to December in nearly four decades. If the recent snow was any indication, that third consecutive La Niña forecasters have been promising is here. State climatologist Nick Bond spoke with KUOW's Angela King about what's in store for the region.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Some snow into the Puget Sound region overnight

Friday snow is always a little bit different than Monday through Thursday snow. Monday through Thursday snow is mostly an inconvenience. Friday snow loads up the ski resorts, looks festive on the lawns, and is generally part of the holiday wonder. All this is to say that we’re going to have Friday snow.
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Snowfall focuses on South Sound, Eastside

(SEATAC) Many local roads are icy this morning, as temperatures remain in the 20s in several locations. Anything that was wet overnight is now very slippery. As for snow today…. “If the current trend continues, most of the heavier snow will remain to the east and south (of Seattle),” says...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Lowland snow possible Friday night

Seattle - Light snow showers made for some icy spots Friday morning, as Western Washington braces for the chance of another round of snow Friday night. A system will move through Western Washington this evening, with heavy snow expected in the Olympics and around Hood Canal. This system is expected to be weaker than Tuesday's storm, but many areas could wake up to fresh snow Saturday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
AccuWeather

New storm to prolong cold, snowy pattern in Seattle

More wintry weather is heading toward the Pacific Northwest, including Seattle, to begin December following a cold and snowy end to November. Snow is forecast to fall again in the Emerald City from late Friday into Saturday, according to AccuWeather forecasters. While the snowflakes will add to the ambiance of the holiday season, roads and sidewalks could turn slippery to start the weekend. The snow will be the product of a new storm that will brush the coast of the Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

200 flights cancelled out of Sea-Tac in anticipation of snow

As Western Washington prepared for snow, more than 200 flights were canceled in and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Most of them are Alaska Airlines flights. Alaska says it has implemented a “flexible travel policy,” which means if travelers purchased a refundable ticket or their flights have been canceled, a full refund can be requested.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow

As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
SEATTLE, WA
seattleschools.org

Weather Alert Resources from SPS

Winter Weather: How to find out if your school will have schedule changes due to ice or snow. As we move into the colder months, now is a good time to review how you will receive urgent weather information from Seattle Public Schools (SPS). When determining if changes are necessary,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Slog AM: WA Can Tax the Rich for Now, Portland Bans Sleeping Outside, and Chinese Protesters Win Softened COVID-19 Protocols

Obligatory snow update: Earlier birds caught the return of snowfall in some parts of Seattle this morning at around 5:30 am. According to Weather.com and a bunch of beloved weather nerds on Twitter, the snow should peter out by about 10 am, or maybe even earlier. I don’t know, look out a window, god dammit. It looks pretty clear from my place.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Scene in Lynnwood: Sumo in the snow

LYNNWOOD, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Western WA in for freezing temps, lowland snow and more wintry weather

Be careful on your walks and drive. Freezing temperatures will create areas of black ice. Light snow in the lowlands and slippery road conditions could also impact your commute. Snow is likely to continue in Western Washington through the Thursday morning commute until late morning when temperatures will warm up...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

