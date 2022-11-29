ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WIBW

Plans unveiled for College GameDay at Big 12 Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWCH) - A battle of two teams ranked in the top 10 nationally puts the spotlight on the Big 12 Championship Saturday including the presence of College GameDay. The popular pregame show starts at 8 a.m. with the kickoff between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State set for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
ARLINGTON, TX
Salina Post

K-State extends Dibbini through 2026 season

MANHATTAN – Following the first Big 12 Championship appearance in the brief seven-year history of the Kansas State soccer program, K-State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor and Head Coach Mike Dibbini announced a four-year contract extension through the 2026 season on Wednesday. “Coach Dibbini and his staff continue to...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KDOT announces approved November bids; Marion Co. included

The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Nov. 16 in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Jefferson County ‑...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant

Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
EMPORIA, KS
KAKE TV

Thanksgiving weekend in Kansas saw big jump in DUI arrests, KHP says

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report and it shows that there were nearly double the amount of DUIs in 2022 as there were in 2021. They also noted that there were three fatal crashes over the holiday weekend as well.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Abilene kicks off holiday season with Cowtown Christmas

ABILENE - Named Best Destination of the Year by the Midwest Travel Network, Abilene businesses, attractions, organizations and residents are preparing for a five-star holiday weekend on Saturday and Sunday. "Abilene is a great place to visit any time of year, but it's especially great during the holiday season," said...
ABILENE, KS
WIBW

Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

INSIGHT: A rich legacy

The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

19-year-old hospitalized after car hits tree, flips into Manhattan front yard

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old in Manhattan was sent to the hospital after his vehicle hit a tree and flipped into a home’s front yard. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
MANHATTAN, KS
