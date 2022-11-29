Read full article on original website
The coaching error Jerome Tang regretted most after Kansas State’s loss at Butler
“We as a staff have to do a better job of making sure he gets more touches.”
Wichita State seeking something its offense hasn’t done in five years at K-State
The Shockers will look to keep their hot shooting up on the road Saturday night at Kansas State.
Plans unveiled for College GameDay at Big 12 Championship
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWCH) - A battle of two teams ranked in the top 10 nationally puts the spotlight on the Big 12 Championship Saturday including the presence of College GameDay. The popular pregame show starts at 8 a.m. with the kickoff between No. 3 TCU and No. 10 Kansas State set for 11 a.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.
K-State extends Dibbini through 2026 season
MANHATTAN – Following the first Big 12 Championship appearance in the brief seven-year history of the Kansas State soccer program, K-State Director of Athletics Gene Taylor and Head Coach Mike Dibbini announced a four-year contract extension through the 2026 season on Wednesday. “Coach Dibbini and his staff continue to...
Husky Offer Hard-Hitting Kansas Hybrid Defender
Michael Boganowski plays safety and linebacker for Junction City High.
Butler hands K-State 1st loss behind Bates's double-double
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Manny Bates had 22 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks and Butler handed Kansas State its first loss, 76-64, on Wednesday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Butler used a 10-0 run midway through the first half to build a 25-12 lead and the Bulldogs...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
KDOT announces approved November bids; Marion Co. included
The Kansas Department of Transportation announces approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Nov. 16 in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Jefferson County ‑...
Demolition permit approved for former Montana Mike’s restaurant
Demolition equipment is at the site of what could well become Emporia’s next hotel. Last month, Emporia city commissioners approved a resolution to issue up to $13 million worth of industrial revenue bonds as Fairview Hotels LLC flattens the former Montana Mike’s restaurant building at 3010 Eaglecrest Drive. The nearly 8,000 square-foot building, which was built in 1997 and served as a Cracker Barrel restaurant before becoming Montana Mike’s, has been vacant since 2017 after a royalty payment dispute.
Kansans cheer for friend who moves into top 8 on ‘The Voice’
Kansan Justin Aaron successfully moved into the semi-finals of "The Voice" on Tuesday night.
Thanksgiving weekend in Kansas saw big jump in DUI arrests, KHP says
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has released its Thanksgiving Weekend Holiday Activity Report and it shows that there were nearly double the amount of DUIs in 2022 as there were in 2021. They also noted that there were three fatal crashes over the holiday weekend as well.
Larry’s Shortstop has new owner, new name and new look
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Larry’s Shortstop was know as the king of convenience while also featuring memorable food, but new ownership is in town and a new look is here. “They come in and they bought the place,” said Tammy Volz, manager of the new SQRL, pronounced Squirrel. “They totally redid the floors, new paint job, we’re waiting for a new kitchen, new gas pumps, new gas lighting outside, new ceilings out there, lightning, it’s really been nice.”
‘Beatles’ tribute band, ‘The Fab Four,’ set to perform in Kansas, here’s when
MAYETTA (KSNT) – Local “Beatles” fans are encouraged to start reserving their tickets for the upcoming performance of “The Fab Four” early next year at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Fab Four is an Emmy Award winning Beatles tribute band known for their attention to detail and note-for-note renditions of classic Beatles tunes. They […]
FORK IN THE ROAD: Annie’s Place
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One local eatery has been serving up made-to-order food since first opening its doors nearly four decades ago. But it’s their in-house bakery that makes their corner of Gage Center a little slice of heaven. “Years ago, I had somebody tell me, ‘I tried to...
Abilene kicks off holiday season with Cowtown Christmas
ABILENE - Named Best Destination of the Year by the Midwest Travel Network, Abilene businesses, attractions, organizations and residents are preparing for a five-star holiday weekend on Saturday and Sunday. "Abilene is a great place to visit any time of year, but it's especially great during the holiday season," said...
Aldrick Scott’s former instructor says he thought Scott’s involvement to a missing woman had to be a mistake
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Aldrick Scott, 47, is wanted in connection with the disappearance of Cari Allen, 43, she has been missing for over a week. Rico Steele owns a martial arts school. RS MMA & Fitness in Junction City where Scott was taking classes. “Very humble guy, very respectful and...
Junction City Fire Captain of 34 years set to retire
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Junction City Fire Captain who has served 34 years will soon retire. The Junction City Fire Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, that Captain Matt Jackson is set to retire. JCFD noted that Cpt. Jackson was hired as a Firefighter/EMT on June 28, 1989....
INSIGHT: A rich legacy
The annual meeting of Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) is in Manhattan is coming the first weekend of December. I truly look forward to this meeting every year, and this one is no different. However, this year’s meeting will be a bit bittersweet as KFB’s President Rich Felts will ride off into the sunset and retirement. Our members will have the tough job of electing his replacement.
KBI: Man killed by Kansas officer after struggle over gun
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday morning in Topeka. Preliminary information indicates that just before 7a.m..officer from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) observed a vehicle that appeared suspicious because it was parked in the center of an alleyway southeast of the intersection of 20th St. and SW Lincoln St. Dispatch indicated the car, which was occupied by a male subject, had been reported stolen, according to a media release from the KBI.
19-year-old hospitalized after car hits tree, flips into Manhattan front yard
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old in Manhattan was sent to the hospital after his vehicle hit a tree and flipped into a home’s front yard. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the 2600 block of Kimball Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
