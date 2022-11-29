LAWRENCE — Kansas forward Kevin McCullar Jr. claimed the Jayhawks have "so many weapons that anyone can score 10-plus a game." Just about everyone did Thursday night. McCullar returned from an injury to score 17 points and grab 10 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 15 points and 13 boards, and six players hit double-figures for the No. 9 Jayhawks in their 91-65 victory over Seton Hall in the Big East-Big 12 Battle.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO