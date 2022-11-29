Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
All-female referee trio to oversee World Cup match for the first time
History will be made in the World Cup match between Costa Rica and Germany, but it will have nothing to do with the teams. For the first time, the game will be officiated by an all-female crew. Stephanie Frappart will become the first female in history to be the lead...
Africa beats the odds to set stage for best World Cup to date
Roger Milla is 70 now and, if that makes those who remember the 1994 World Cup feel old, it also helps illustrate how long African football has seemed to have been waiting for another breakthrough World Cup. Since 1990 when, with Milla a mere 38, Cameroon beat Argentina and reached the quarter-finals, there has been the sense a team from the continent could go further, or several could emerge as challengers.In 2022, when Vincent Aboubakar secured Cameroon’s second greatest win on the global stage by overcoming Brazil, albeit a second-string Selecao, it ended a wretched record for the Indomitable...
‘We knew there would be a lot of emotion’: Switzerland and Serbia clash again
Switzerland and Serbia have got history. Their clash to decide who went into the last 16 of the World Cup in Doha was always going boil over. The story is a complicated one. All eyes were on Xherdan Shaqiri and Granit Xhaka in the rematch of the ill-tempered 2018 World Cup tussle between the two nations, when both players celebrated the last-gasp success by making an eagle gesture, pointing to their Albanian heritage but mainly to antagonise Serbians, who consider Kosovo, where there is an Albanian majority, as a Serbian province still.It is a complex relationship between two countries...
Finnish leader says the brutal truth is Ukraine shows Europe isn't 'strong enough' without the US
"The US has given a lot of weapons, a lot of financial aid, a lot of humanitarian aid to Ukraine and Europe isn't strong enough yet," Marin said.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
China’s chip shortage is so bad a woman was just caught smuggling semiconductors inside a fake baby bump
Chinese customs officials arrested a woman last week for attempting to smuggle hundreds of semiconductor chips into Zhuhai, China, from Macau under a fake pregnancy bump.
Thousands protest in South Korea in support of truckers
Thousands of demonstrators representing organized labor marched in South Korea's capital on Saturday to denounce government attempts to force thousands of striking truckers back to work after they walked out in a dispute over the price of freight
Tory MP who declared ‘God save the King of Bahrain’ in speech received £10k hospitality from regime
A Conservative MP who declared "God save the King of Bahrain" during a speech received at least £10,000 worth of hospitality and travel from the country's rulers, The Independent has learned.Bob Stewart, who has also spoken in defence of the regime in parliament, has been paid to travel to the country on multiple occasions, with thousands of pounds spent on him each time.In a speech in Bahrain this month he told his audience that the country's government had "done a very good job of changing the way it looks after its citizens". Praising the autocratic government, he said: "I can...
Zero-Covid policy is costing China its role as the world’s workshop
The anti-lockdown unrest gripping China has forced the authorities in Beijing to respond by easing some restrictions in big manufacturing centres, as they map out a “new stage and mission” in the country’s deeply unpopular zero-Covid policy. There are concerns that more freedom of movement could allow...
China’s easing of Covid curbs does not solve Xi Jinping’s dilemma
At the end of October, Xi Jinping had secured his position as China’s most powerful leader in decades, his grip on the country cemented by a norm-breaking third term in office. At the end of November, he faced the most widespread protests China had seen in decades, mostly focused...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
US military confirms death of Islamic State group leader
The leader of the Islamic State (IS) group was killed in battle, according to a spokesperson from the terrorist organization. Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in October by Syrian, The Associated Press reported. It's unclear why the announcement was made more than a month later. Leadership within IS has...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Ukrainian powerlifter champion helping to save lives of animals amid war
Russia has bombed or fired missiles at Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on all but a few dozen days — a frequency unparalleled in any other Ukrainian city. It's caused the deaths of some pet owners, and thousands have fled, reluctantly leaving behind their animals who now endure the war alone. Former...
Comments / 0