ARLINGTON, Texas — It has been quite a comeback for third-ranked TCU, one much bigger than that 18-point deficit the Horned Frogs erased to beat Kansas State six weeks ago. A year after Sonny Dykes became their coach, the Frogs (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 3 CFP) still haven't lost a game. They have already made a strong case to be in the four-team College Football Playoff, even before their rematch against No. 13 Kansas State (9-3, 7-2, No. 10 CFP) in the Big 12 championship game on Saturday.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO