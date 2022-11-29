ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 2

DemocratsDestroyEverything
3d ago

When you don't come to the game prepared, you're probably going to lose. I like Pittman but ultimately it was on him to have his coaches to have the team ready to play.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Report: Barry Odom interviews for Tulsa job

Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom has interviewed for the vacant head coaching position at Tulsa, according to OKC-KWTV sports director Dean Blevins who made the announcement on Twitter. Odom is in his third season with the Razorbacks after a four-year stint as the head coach at Missouri. "I’ve learned Barry...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Arkansas Razorbacks bowl possibilities 2022-23

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will be selected to play in one of college football's 43 bowl games Sunday night. The team finished the regular season 6-6. A team must win at least six games to qualify for a bowl. ESPN, 247Sports and CBS all predict the Liberty Bowl as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Razorback big man rotation continues to evolve

Leading up to the season, many questions surrounded Arkansas’ position battle at the center spot. Through seven games, the Razorbacks have gotten quality minutes out of several different lineup combinations as the five spot continues to work itself out. 6-9 forward Makhi Mitchell has started all seven games for...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Ruben Diaz Leaving 5News: Where Is the Arkansas News Anchor Going?

Veteran journalist Ruben Diaz has been responsible for bringing the latest news coverage to Arkansas residents for four memorable years. Now the inspiring news anchor is moving to the next step of his career. Ruben Diaz announced he is leaving 5News in Fayetteville in December 2022. Naturally, viewers want to know where he is going next and if he will be back on broadcast soon. As much as they want him to stay in Arkansas, that won’t be the case. Here’s what Ruben Diaz said about his departure from KFSM-TV.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Research suggests melatonin improves growth performance of calves born to cows that grazed toxic fescue during gestation

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An animal scientist at the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station has shown that a common and inexpensive hormone additive may mitigate the ill effects on growth performance of calves born to cows grazed on endophyte-infected fescue pastures during gestation. Toxic impact. Brittni Littlejohn, assistant professor of animal...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway

BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo...
BATESVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Crash on I-49 impacts southbound lanes near Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Police arrived on the scene of a crash on I-49 near Springdale Thursday evening Dec. 1. According to IDrive Arkansas, the crash happened at exit 73 near Elm Springs Road and was impacting southbound lanes for more than an hour. At this time, it is unknown...
SPRINGDALE, AR
kuaf.com

After right-to-work's anniversary in Arkansas, Fayetteville Starbucks becomes the state's first location to unionize

Born and raised in Oklahoma, Anna Pope grew up listening to public radio. Pope earned a bachelor’s degree in multimedia journalism from Oklahoma State University where she reported for the university’s paper and became its news editor. She also interned at KOSU public radio, covering topics ranging anywhere from Indigenous affairs and rural issues to business and education. She joined KUAF as a Report for America corps member covering the impact of growth in June 2022.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Medical marijuana cultivation license revoked for Arkansas grower

Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission Director Doralee Changer has revoked the cultivation license of Fort Smith-based River Valley Relief. Her action was procedural and followed a Nov. 3 court ruling to revoke the license. RVR has appealed the court ruling. The formal order will likely be issued no later than the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Hillary Clinton to speak at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville Wednesday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Hillary Clinton will speak at the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Clinton, Condoleezza Rice, Yo-Yo Ma and Rep. Liz Cheney are among those who are taking part in public talks surrounding the exhibit called We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy.
BENTONVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy