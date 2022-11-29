Read full article on original website
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
With new baby at home, Mahomes turns attention to Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes showed up bright-eyed and energetic for practice on Wednesday. Perhaps the adrenaline was still flowing from the birth of his baby boy. Or his wife was handling all the late-night diaper changes. "Brittany is a champ," said Mahomes, who along with...
Royals hire Guardians' Brian Sweeney as pitching coach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Royals hired Guardians bullpen coach Brian Sweeney as their new pitching coach and Nationals minor league coordinator Jose Alguacil as their infield coach Thursday, filling two of the spots on new manager Matt Quatraro's staff. The 48-year-old Sweeney spent five seasons on the...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season
The College Football Playoff says it will expand to a 12-team event starting in 2024. The announcement came after the Rose Bowl agreed to amend its contract for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. That was the last hurdle CFP officials needed cleared to expand the four-team format. The expansion is expected to produce about $450 million in additional gross revenue for the conferences and schools that participate. The plan to expand the playoff was unveiled publicly in June 2021 and it took 18 months of haggling and delays to finally complete.
