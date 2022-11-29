ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
NBA Analysis Network

This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook

We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
NBC Sports

Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat

With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
The Spun

Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
NBC Sports

Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo

A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it. Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers. “Obviously we can be more empathetic and give...
ETOnline.com

Nia Long Speaks Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal, Calls Out 'Disappointing' Boston Celtics Organization

Nia Long is opening up about the scandal that surrounded her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, and his suspension from the NBA. The Boston Celtics coach has apologized after allegations surfaced in which he was accused of engaging in an intimate relationship with a female member of the team's staff. A relationship with the unnamed staff member is reportedly against the franchise's code of conduct, and the 45-year-old coach was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season.
