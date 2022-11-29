Read full article on original website
Related
Former NBA Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Herschel Walker
Bill Bradley certainly knows a thing or two about making the jump from sports to politics. The former NBA guard served three terms in the United States Senate. In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Bradley shared his thoughts on Herschel Walker running against Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock. Even though...
Patrick Beverley’s Comment About Chris Paul Goes Viral Because Of His Affair With Kim Kardashian
Patrick Beverley's old description of Chris Paul goes viral amidst his alleged affair with Kim Kardashian.
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
Yardbarker
Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26
Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her
Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson gave a peak into what the NBA legend didn't do for her that she has found in her new relationship.
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
This Bulls-Lakers Trade Features Russell Westbrook
We will all face disappointment in life. The key is responding to it effectively. NBA teams deal with disappointment too. Say you tried out for the football team. Perhaps you applied for your dream job. You got rejected. Are you going to quit?. At this point in the season, some...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Finally Admits Anthony Davis Is A Better Player Than LeBron James
For basically his entire career, there has never really been a point where you questioned if LeBron James was the best player on his team. He was the best player for the Cavaliers even when he was a rookie out of high school and continued to be the best in his pit stops the rest of the way.
Nia Long Seems To Have Moved On From Ime Udoka After Her Latest Instagram Photo
Nia Long has reportedly moved on from Ime Udoka after the cheating scandal of the former Boston Celtics was brought to light.
NBC Sports
Tatum becomes first player in NBA history to accomplish this feat
With Wednesday night's performance vs. the Miami Heat, Jayson Tatum did something no other player in NBA history has done. The Boston Celtics superstar dropped 49 points with 11 rebounds and shot 8-for-12 from 3-point range. It was the second time in the 24-year-old's career that he notched 45+ points, 10+ rebounds, and 8+ 3-pointers in a game.
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night
The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Can Land Five Players In A 3-Team Mega Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers could land a host of players in a mega 3-team trade.
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott addresses the Jerry Jones photo
A day after NBA star LeBron James expressed disappointment that reporters hadn’t asked him about the Jerry Jones segregation-era photo, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked about it. Prescott found plenty of words. He ultimately was unable to find any answers. “Obviously we can be more empathetic and give...
Lakers News: L.A. Will Cut Matt Ryan
The team is cutting one of its best three-point shooters to open up a standard roster spot.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Guard Believes Kevin Durant Spoke With Nets Teammates Before Making Negative Comments About Them
Kevin Durant is still one of the best players in the league today, and he is obviously a superstar-caliber small forward. He is capable of creating his shot against any defender, and there is no questioning his talent. Despite his ability, the Brooklyn Nets have not won a championship during...
ETOnline.com
Nia Long Speaks Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal, Calls Out 'Disappointing' Boston Celtics Organization
Nia Long is opening up about the scandal that surrounded her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, and his suspension from the NBA. The Boston Celtics coach has apologized after allegations surfaced in which he was accused of engaging in an intimate relationship with a female member of the team's staff. A relationship with the unnamed staff member is reportedly against the franchise's code of conduct, and the 45-year-old coach was suspended for the entire 2022-2023 season.
Kevin Durant's $4 Million Car Collection: Lamborghini Aventador Is One Of His Most Expensive Supercars
Kevin Durant owns two championships, two Finals MVPs, an MVP, and the most expensive car collection in the NBA.
