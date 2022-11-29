Read full article on original website
HOLIDAY HORROR: Dog dies, other hospitalized after staying at Palm City boarding facility
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS 12) — Thanksgiving is supposed to be a joyous time, but it turned into holiday horror for one Palm City couple. The couple dropped off their two healthy flat coat retrievers at a local boarding facility, while they flew out of town to see family. The dogs stayed for a short 48 hours and ended with one of them dying after the visit and the other needing hospitalization.
'I see them daily:' keeping your family safe in the age of delivery
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a 7-year-old girl was abducted and killed by a contracted FedEx delivery driver, safety in neighborhoods is top of mind in Palm Beach County. During the holidays, there are large amounts of delivery service drivers on the roads and in neighborhoods. They...
Global study on hearing loss causes highlights problem in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — South Florida is an area known for its high energy, and sometimes loud bars and nightclubs. But that same loud music and sounds we enjoy for fun contributes to an even bigger problem highlighted in a new study. It’s published in the journal...
Boca Vet uses new technology to quantify pain in pets
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Dr. Boaz Man says when he opened up his practice at Boca Midtowne Animal Hospital, his goal was to make sure it was a fear-free and pain-free experience. Now with a new technology called PainTrace, Man can achieve that mission every day. "It allows...
Health Advisory issued for Dubois Park in Jupiter
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Ocean Inlet Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH said the reason for the elevated levels are unknown but heavy rains, high...
Crash involving semitruck closes lanes on Florida's Turnpike
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a semitruck closed all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach early Monday morning. According to FL511, the crash happened near Mile Marker 89 just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022. Traffic was backed up to Exit 93: Lake Worth Road/SR-802.
Man missing, possibly endangered in Lake Park
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing man in Lake Park. Authorities say 23-year-old Youri Armando Chevelon was last seen in Lake Park on Sunday, Dec. 4. Youri was seen on foot wearing a white tank top and red shorts....
HOMETOWN HERO: 'The Black Doll Affair;' Empowering black girls and women nationwide
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Dana Hill was out of a job, out of money and running pretty low on hope when she turned on Oprah one afternoon and got the touch of inspiration she needed to get back on her feet. “I watched this doll test where...
Man dead after shooting in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The West Palm Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting. It happened near Broadway and 54th Street. Police said they got the report from the Shot Spotter system and from multiple 911 calls. When law enforcement arrived, they found a man with a...
Crane accident closes I-95, sends 2 men to hospital
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men are in the hospital and part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale is closed after a construction accident. It happened Monday morning near the highway, just north of Broward Boulevard. According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, a crane was lifting heavy equipment when...
Winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold at Publix in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A big win at a local grocery store. On Dec. 4, the Florida Lottery announced that a winning ticket was sold in Port St. Lucie. The $204,514.75 prize was sold at the Publix on NW Saint Lucie West Boulevard.
Pregnant woman, toddler airlifted to hospital after crash in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash ended with two people, including a pregnant woman, being transported by Trauma Hawk to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to Delray Beach Fire Rescue, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Linton Boulevard and Congress Avenue. First...
'Is that really them?' Neighbor of slain Stuart couple says shooting is over an open door
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A violent 24-hour period in Stuart over the weekend leaves two people dead. The day of the shootings started early Saturday morning and ended Saturday evening, when husband and wife, Henry and Ginger Wallace, both 81 years old, were found shot to death just feet away from their home here at Cedar Pointe Village.
Worker dies after construction crane accident that closed I-95
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — The construction accident that closed part of I-95 in Fort Lauderdale for most of Monday has turned deadly. CBS Miami reported one of the two workers rushed to the hospital has died. The victim’s name was not released. The two men had been...
Massachusetts murder suspect arrested in South Florida, District Attorney says
MIAMI, Fla. (CBS12) — A week-long manhunt for a Massachusetts man accused of murder has come to an end. The Plymouth District Attorney's Office said a couple from Massachusetts were found brutally bludgeoned and stabbed in their home at 75 Gotham Drive Hill on Nov. 29. The couple was later identified as Carl Mattson,70, and Vicki Mattson, 70. The couple's dog was also found dead inside the house.
St. Lucie Public Schools to build two new schools to accommodate population boom
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Port St. Lucie is expanding rapidly by adding homes and businesses, and now schools. A new high school will be going up off Crosstown Parkway and it'll hold roughly 2,000 students. But that's not the only one being built -...
2 father-son fights in 3 days over Thanksgiving lead to charge of battery on a senior
A couple of violent incidents on Thanksgiving weekend landed a man in jail, with his son's help. An officer with the Boynton Beach Police Department wrote that late in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 26, the victim said “an argument that took place between Rafael Torres, 52, and [his son]. [The victim] mentioned that she intervened between [the father and son] to stop the verbal dispute, then went to her room as she realized [the older Torres] was drunk.
Man dies 3 days after being hit by car in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash that killed a man in Pompano Beach. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said 77-year-old Ernesto Arduz attempted to cross East Atlantic Boulevard at around 7 p.m. on Nov. 24. While doing so, the victim walked into the path of an oncoming GMC Terrain SUV.
Three shootings in City of Stuart, police department holds news conference
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Stuart Police held a news conference Saturday evening after three shootings happened in one day. On the early morning of Dec. 3, Stuart police received reports of a 14-year-old that shot another 14-year-old. It was deemed accidental, and police say the gun was locked up...
State: Firm owner didn't carry workers comp, falsified proof of insurance to 3 area cities
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a maintenance company is facing criminal charges after the state said he wasn't carrying the required workers compensation insurance. Not only that, the company had contracts with three area municipalities and the investigator said the owner sent each of them...
