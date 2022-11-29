Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
A Few Showers Move through Today
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Today will be a day that brings the risk of a few rain showers. However much of the day will remain dry for us. Some showers have moved through the area over the course of the morning. But a lot of that rain will lift northeast and out of the area pretty rapidly. But even after the rain showers move out, clouds will linger for much of the day. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. There will still be the risk of an isolated shower this afternoon. But much of that time frame will remain dry.
13 WHAM
Blah and boring weather continues
Clouds have held tough around here so far this week but not much rain has fallen. Take a look at the measly rain that fell since last night in our area. A weak nearly stationary front over the Great Lakes will keep the clouds locked in tight across the region through much of Thursday.
13 WHAM
Rochester man hosts coat drive to keep kids warm this winter
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester man is making sure children won't be without a warm coat this winter. James Murphy collected 200 new and gently-used coats for kids of all ages. This month, he'll be giving them away at the Maplewood Library on Dewey Avenue. James started the Brother...
13 WHAM
Route 390 Trail expansion complete
Greece, N.Y. — A new 1.2-mile section of the Route 390 Trail is now open. The $1.6 million project extends the trail past West Ridge Road to Ridgeway Avenue, where it connects to the Eastman Trail. The trial now stretches 6 miles, with its northern terminus at the Lake...
13 WHAM
UR Medicine launches on-demand video visits
Rochester, N.Y. — UR Medicine is now providing on-demand telemedicine visits for patients who are not able to be seen by their primary care doctor. The online service is intended for anyone with flu-like symptoms, upper-respiratory infections or minor illnesses and injuries. UR Medicine said 2,000 patient visits using...
13 WHAM
Insurance company donates ice cleats to YMCA
Gates, N.Y. — With winter on the way, a generous gift will help keep people safe. The MEMIC Group, an insurance company that specializes in workplace safety, donated 100 pairs of ice cleats to the YMCA of Greater Rochester. The cleats will help protect YMCA members and staff from...
13 WHAM
Legal fight over Brighton Whole Foods to begin this week
Brighton, N.Y. — To build or not to build is the topic of conversation for many residents in Brighton, Regarding Whole Foods coming to a Brighton Plaza. 13 WHAM spoke with numerous community members on their thoughts on the Whole Foods coming to their area. There was a 50/50...
13 WHAM
Two girls, 20-year-old man shot in Rochester's Upper Falls area
Rochester, N.Y. — Police are investigating a triple shooting in the city's Upper Falls area on Monday night. Around 6:20 p.m., officers responded to William Warfield Drive for the report of shots fired. Once there, they found out three people had been shot. Police said two girls, ages 12...
13 WHAM
Police warn of spike in car thefts amid holiday season
Rochester, N.Y. — It's that time of year for running in and out of stores and stuffing your car full of gifts — and police are urging everyone to stay alert, because criminals are watching. Sgt. Keith Ball from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said there's been an...
13 WHAM
Second man convicted of 2020 Rochester murder
Rochester, N.Y. — A second man has now been convicted of murder for a fatal shooting on the Maplewood neighborhood nearly two and a half years ago. The Monroe County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday that a jury found Randall Scott, now 32, guilty of shooting and killing Paris Washington, 29, in a garage on Bardin Street June 19, 2020.
13 WHAM
Church on Jefferson Avenue to be torn down after fire on Christmas
Rochester, N.Y. — The historic Jefferson Avenue Seventh Day Adventist Church is planned to be torn down on Monday. It comes nearly a year after the church suffered a devastating four-alarm fire on the night of Christmas. No one was injured at the scene, but the building was deemed...
13 WHAM
Woman rescued from house fire on Sixth Street
Rochester, N.Y — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a woman trapped in a house fire on Sixth Street Monday night around 6:15. The fire department arrived within three minutes and were quickly notified about a female inside a rear bedroom on the second floor by another resident who was outside the building at the time.
13 WHAM
Salvation Army worker injured, building damaged as car crashes into Henrietta Tops
Henrietta, N.Y. — Police are looking for a driver who crashed into the Tops store on Jefferson Road and injured a Salvation Army worker Monday afternoon. Deputies responded around 3:15 p.m. and found a woman injured. Witnesses said a car backed out of a handicapped parking spot and hit the building, causing a shelf to fall and hit the Salvation Army worker.
13 WHAM
2022 Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive comes to a close
Rochester, N.Y. — Saturday marked the end of this year's Pirate Toy Fund Toy Drive, a nine-day event hosted by 13WHAM that shines a light on incredible work being done in the community. The annual event is constantly on the move, changing locations every day, bouncing all around the...
13 WHAM
Driver hits gas pump in Gates, charged after fire
Gates, N.Y. — Police have released video from the weekend of a car crashing into a gas pump. It happened at the Sunoco station at Buffalo and Wegman roads in Gates around 5 a.m. Sunday. Police said the driver fled the scene after crashing into the pump and starting...
13 WHAM
Pat Metheny to headline opening night of Jazz Festival
Rochester, N.Y. — The CGI Rochester International Jazz Festival has announced legendary guitar player Pat Metheny will headline the festival's opening night on June 23rd. Metheny will perform at 8 p.m. at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9th only at RochesterJazz.com. Metheny this...
13 WHAM
Police say man stabbed walking to corner store on Bay St.
Rochester, N.Y. — Police say a man was attacked and stabbed Monday night while walking to a corner store. They are called to the area of Bay and McKinster Streets around 11:15 p.m. The victim was a 40 year old man from the city who was stabbed at least...
13 WHAM
Penfield man charged with obstruction of justice in George Moses investigation
Rochester, N.Y. — A man from Penfield is facing charges, accused of misleading authorities during the investigation of former Rochester Housing Authority chairman George Moses. Francis Cardinell, 76, of Penfield was charged with obstruction of justice and lying under oath. Cardinell, who is the owner of Akwasasne Construction, was...
13 WHAM
Shop With A Cop event gives children positive experiences with officers
Victor, N.Y. — Ontario County PBA Back the Blue collaborated with local law enforcement, Eastview Mall, and Dick’s House of Sport to hold their annual Shop With A Cop event on Sunday. The event partners an Ontario County school-aged child with a volunteer from law enforcement to provide...
13 WHAM
Employee accused of letting juveniles fight at Monroe County Children's Detention Center
Rush, N.Y. — A now-former employee at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center (CDC) is charged with endangering the welfare of a child, following a police investigation. John Kanu, 23, of Greece, is accused of allowing two juveniles to engage in 'slap boxing,' a type of sparring in which...
