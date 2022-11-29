Read full article on original website
Related
Chronicle
Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People
A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
seattlemedium.com
Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies
Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Winter Weather Advisory in Effect, Pierce County Sheriff Stands Trial, and Ye Goes Full Nazi
Keep those mittens handy: The Seattle Times reports this pattern of light snow, melting, and refreezing will likely continue through the weekend. There's now a winter weather advisory in place from 10 am today through tomorrow morning, with two more inches of snow expected to accumulate. If you're out driving, take extra caution as officials warn the melting and refreezing snow could create "black ice" on the region's roads.
610KONA
Explore the Cheapest Fixer Upper for Sale in Washington State
Dreaming of buying a home for the first time or maybe venturing into your first house flip? You cannot miss this deal hidden in Washington State for thousands less than the next best deal. Where is the Cheapest House in Washington State?. For the purpose of this article, I am...
WA’s new vehicle registration law reinvents itself for modern world
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer. “Acceptable electronic formats include an image on a cellular phone or any other type of portable electronic device.”
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
KXLY
Gov. Inslee plans to ban gas-powered cars by 2035. Is it doable?
If Washington state extended no further east than the Cascades, Gov. Jay Inslee’s goal of no new gas-powered cars being sold here by 2035 would seem ambitious but relatively doable. As of mid-October, King County was home to 56,252 electric vehicles, followed by Snohomish County at 11,972 and Pierce...
The Daily Score
Report: Unplanned Oil Refinery Closures Cost Communities Big
Thousands of jobs, millions of tax dollars, delayed or avoided site cleanups: lessons from seven US communities should urge WA leaders to plan ahead. Since 2019 seven oil refineries have closed across the United States, almost all without warning, leading to the loss of more than 3,400 high-paying jobs and $21 million in forgone tax revenue annually in the communities that hosted them. At the same time, most of the oil companies that own the refineries have forestalled cleanup and left sites heavily polluted.
Washington residents can still get free at-home COVID tests through the end of 2022
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will continue to provide free COVID-19 home test kits through the end of 2022 despite the end of federal financial support for testing programs. Washington residents can order up to 10 free at-home test kits per month through...
Rent an Entire Enchanted Island for Yourself in Washington State
You Can Rent An Entire Island For Yourself In Washington State. If you really want to escape the stress and vacation off the grid, there is an island in Washington State that you can rent for yourself. Your Own Private Island In Washington Is The Perfect Escape From The Stress.
610KONA
Tri-Cities is the Top Spot for Washington’s Best Grilled Cheese
I love food like the next guy, but most food does not cause anything resembling an emotional response from me. Then my wife brought me home this grilled cheese sandwich for lunch and it literally stopped time around me, it is that good. Turns out that half of all this company's franchise locations in Washington State are here in Tri-Cities. Lucky me!
610KONA
See the Most & Least Expensive Homes for Sale in WA State
There is a huge difference between the most expensive and least expensive houses in Washington State. Do you know just how big those differences are?. For the purpose of this article, I am only including houses with at least 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Mobile homes, trailers, or anything other than an actual house did not qualify. After searching on multiple real estate websites, I think I found the cheapest house in Washington State. Do you feel like moving to Tekoa? I bet you don't even know where that is or how to pronounce it. lol.
610KONA
Why Bill Gates Has Given MILLIONS of Dollars to Tri-Cities
For years, he was the richest man in the world. Then he was bumped down to the richest man in America. Now, he's "just a billionaire." Bill Gates made his billions when he co-founded Microsoft and sought to bring personal computing to the everyman's home. Along with (now) ex-wife Melinda, Gates started the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, and more than twenty years later, the foundation has become the second-most charitable foundation on the planet.
Girls rescued from polygamist cult found hiding out in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - Eight girls who ran away from group homes in Arizona in the midst of a federal investigation were found hiding out in an Airbnb in Spokane.
nbcrightnow.com
WA to consider "baby bonds"
To address wealth gap, WA to consider $4,000 'baby bonds'. Jennifer Bereskin dropped out of high school when she was 17. Her family was homeless, and she needed to get a job to buy food and afford bus fare. Couch surfing with friends in Everett, Lynnwood and Seattle, her dreams of college were put aside.
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
nwnewsradio.com
Cases of the flu are spiking – especially with kids. Here’s what parents need to know.
The flu arrived in Washington early this year. Right now, the state health department lists the level of flu-like illnesses as “very high.”. In King County, emergency room visits for influenza-like illnesses are off the charts – higher than this time during the previous four years. At least...
Joe Kent petitions state for recount in Washington 3rd Congressional District race
The campaign for Joe Kent, the Republican runner-up in the race for Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, announced Friday its request for a recount from the Secretary of State. Kent’s campaign manager Ozzie Gonzalez released the following statement Friday:. “As allowed by state law, our campaign will request a...
He was suspected of car theft in Whatcom County. Things went downhill from there
After attempting to run away a second time, Whatcom County deputies were eventually able to place the man into custody.
Comments / 1