Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 12:26 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2, on CR 1350N, 300 feet west of CR 400W near Milford. Driver: Courtney Hochstetler, 27, Raggedy Ann Road, Cromwell. Driver swerved to miss a deer, and left the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
City Board Learns About Discount Initiative For First Responders
WARSAW — Representatives from Live Well Kosciusko and Kosciusko Leadership Academy discussed a discount initiative for local first responders during a Dec. 2 Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. The initiative is part of a larger campaign called K-County First, part of Live Well Kosciusko. It was...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Sherri Makinson v. Juliana Cerda and Alejandro Cruz Cadena, $535. SAC Finance Inc. v. Joshua M. Cruz-Cavins, $8,440.75. Debra Kester v. Glen Douthitt, $610. Money Matters Professional Collections LLC v. Jenna D. Holley, $2,948.74.
James ‘Jimmy’ Lee Mornout Jr.
James Lee Mornout (Arnett) Jr., affectionately known by all as simply “Jimmy,” 60, Warsaw, died at 4 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. He was born Aug.19, 1962, in Lafayette. Jimmy was dearly loved by his parents, Faye A. (Savoldi) Arnett and Oliver...
Gaye Merlee Fry
Gaye Merlee Fry, 77, Wabash, died at 9:54 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Parkview Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born May 21, 1945. Gaye married Samuel Joseph Fry on Nov. 25, 1972; he preceded her in death. She is survived by three children, David Samuel Fry, Marion, Martha Marie...
Oak & Alley’s New Owner Approved For Alcoholic Permit Transfer
WARSAW — An alcoholic beverage permit transfer for Oak & Alley in Warsaw was approved during a Dec. 1 Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission meeting. The restaurant, located at 2308 E. Center St., Warsaw, was sold to Chris Polk by David Gustafson. Polk was present at the meeting for the transfer.
Susan Foegley
Susan Foegley, 63, Warsaw, died peacefully Nov. 29, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is resting with her Savior Jesus Christ after a four-and-a-half-year journey with cancer. Susan was born March 6, 1959, in Lima, Ohio, to Merl and Arlene King. She grew up in Goshen, and graduated from Elkhart...
William ‘Bill’ Charles Dille — PENDING
William “Bill” Charles Dille, 92, Warsaw, formerly of the Argos community, died at 12:05 p.m. Nov. 29, 2022, at Mason Health and Rehabilitation, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending at this time with Earl-Grossman Funeral Home.
Kosciusko County Shrine Club Raises $1,255 For Salvation Army
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Shrine Club raised $1,255.53 for The Salvation Army by ringing bells Saturday, Nov. 26. The club rang at Walmart in Warsaw to support services provided to others in Kosciusko County. Clubs, individuals and groups can sign up to ring by going to www.registertoring.com.
Veteran John Hurd Recalls Life In Milford
MILFORD — United States Army veteran John Hurd was born in Milford in 1936. “The water mains were freezing in Milford at that time. I was born in the back bedroom at the corner of 4th and James streets,” said Hurd. “When my dad, Eldon Hurd, came...
Community Cookie Walk In Rochester Dec. 10
ROCHESTER — If you’re a smart cookie, you’ll arrive early this year to the Community Cookie Walk because arriving too late carries one distinct risk: The only thing left might be crumbs. Doors open at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Community Presbyterian Church, corner of Sixth...
Groundbreaking Ceremony To Kick Off The Tippecanoe-Chapman Lakes Septic Elimination Project
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY — Tippecanoe and Chapman Regional Sewer District is excited to kick off the construction phase of its unprecedented sewer project with a groundbreaking ceremony at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, to celebrate the beginning of construction. The ceremony will begin at Pump Station number 2 located directly...
Matthew R. Haroulakis
Matthew R. Haroulakis, 37, Warsaw, died Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, at Parkview North Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Matthew was born Feb. 25, 1985, Leominster, Mass., to Richard and Ann (Creighbaum) Jensen. He was a resident of the area since 2000 and lived several locations during his military career. He worked for LaSalle Bristol in Elkhart in the human resources department in addition to his military positions. He graduated from Triton High School in 2003, then he went on to get his master’s degree in business administration from Bethel College and Midwest Horse Shoeing School in Macomb, Ill. He loved his family. He was an artist, horse fairer and a great metal worker, and he enjoyed fishing and animals. He was also an outdoorsman.
‘Miracles on Main and Market’ Kicks Off Christmas Season In Nappanee
NAPPANEE — Nappanee’s annual holiday season tradition, the Miracles at Main and Market parade, will once again take to the streets of the Elkhart County town Saturday, Dec. 3. Lineup for the parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Nappanee Elementary School, 755 E. Van Buren St., from...
William Henry Smith
William Henry Smith, 86, died Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Sept. 6, 1936. He married Sue Kay Richeson on April 19, 1959; she survives. He is also survived by his sons Bruce William (Sarah) Smith, Kokomo and Brian Earl Smith, Plymouth; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and sisters Dorothy “Dusty” Lane and Mary Anne Smith.
Holiday Lights, Happy Faces Shine Bright At Warsaw’s First Friday
WARSAW — Downtown Warsaw glowed with holiday lights and happy faces during the First Friday Downtown Christmas Celebration and Light Up the Night events on Dec. 2. Attendees enjoyed horse-drawn carriage rides, live Christmas music, and the lighting of downtown Warsaw’s Christmas lights. Santa also made an appearance...
WCHS Class Of 1955 Donates $1K To WCPL
WARSAW — Recently, the Warsaw Community High School Class of 1955 made a donation to the Warsaw Community Public Library. The class of 1955 had a reserve of money to be used for future class reunions. However, due to the pandemic, they were unable to use the funds. This year, they decided they wanted to take the money they collected and donate it to a local organization.
Bell Aircraft Museum Holding Craft Show Saturday
MENTONE — The Bell Aircraft Museum in Mentone is holding its annual craft show Saturday, Dec. 3 during the Mentone Christmas Open House. All proceeds from the craft show will go to the museum. This event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mentone Fire Station....
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incident:. 8:12 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 7400 block North Blacks Court East, North Webster. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Warsaw. Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incident:. 9:29 p.m....
Judith Dietz — PENDING
Judith Dietz, 74, rural Leesburg, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in her residence in Leesburg. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home in Syracuse.
