Senate passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown

The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by a strike. The House passed the tentative rail agreement on Wednesday. The measure can now be sent to the president to be signed into law. The vote came after pressure had mounted on lawmakers to act swiftly. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Thursday that the Senate "cannot leave until we get the job done." The final vote in the Senate was 80 to 15.
House committee receives Donald Trump's federal tax returns from IRS

The House Ways and Means Committee now has six years of Donald Trump's federal tax returns, ending a yearslong pursuit by Democrats to dig into one of the former president's most closely guarded personal details. "Treasury has complied with last week's court decision," a Treasury spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.
