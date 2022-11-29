Read full article on original website
Senate passes legislation to avert a rail shutdown
The Senate on Thursday passed legislation to avert a rail shutdown following a grave warning from President Joe Biden about the economic danger posed by a strike. The House passed the tentative rail agreement on Wednesday. The measure can now be sent to the president to be signed into law. The vote came after pressure had mounted on lawmakers to act swiftly. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier on Thursday that the Senate "cannot leave until we get the job done." The final vote in the Senate was 80 to 15.
Democrats vote to move forward with Biden plan to put South Carolina first on 2024 primary calendar
The rule-making arm of the Democratic National Committee on Friday voted to approve a proposal to drastically reshape the 2024 presidential nominating calendar and make South Carolina the first state to hold a primary, followed by Nevada and New Hampshire on the same day a few days later, and then Georgia and Michigan before Super Tuesday.
GOP tension builds over House speaker race as McCarthy and critics prep for floor fight
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and his critics are gearing up for a potential floor fight over the speakership in January, raising the possibility of a messy intraparty showdown that could bring uncertainty and chaos just as Republicans prepare to enter their new majority. McCarthy still insists he will have...
House Democrats pick Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Nancy Pelosi, the first Black lawmaker to lead a party in Congress
House Democrats chose caucus chair Hakeem Jeffries of New York to succeed Nancy Pelosi as leader of the Democrats in the chamber next year, a historic move that will make him the first Black person to lead one of the two major parties in either chamber of Congress. House Democrats...
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
“Very unfair!”: Trump melts down on Truth Social as Allen Weisselberg spills the beans in court
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) On Friday morning Donald Trump went on a...
Obama mocks Herschel Walker for claiming that he let the former president win at basketball before admitting that the 2 men have never met: 'This would be funny if he were not running for US Senate'
On at least three occasions between 2017 and 2020, Walker claimed to have played basketball with Obama, HuffPost reported.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden's attempt to quickly revive student-loan forgiveness — but it will take up the case early next year
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on Biden's student-loan forgiveness in February, but the debt relief will remain blocked for now.
Obama pauses his speech to let a 4-year-old say a few words
President Obama rallies in Atlanta for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock ahead of the runoff election when he interrupts his own speech to let a four-year-old say a few words.
January 6 committee to discuss potential criminal referrals at Friday meeting
As the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack stares down a fast-approaching deadline to complete its work, members are scheduled to have a key meeting on Friday to discuss its final report as well as the possibility of making criminal referrals, multiple sources tell CNN.
Biden commits to protect Nevada sacred tribal lands as administration moves forward with new national monument
President Joe Biden on Wednesday committed to protecting Spirit Mountain and the surrounding area in Nevada, a sacred site for the Fort Mojave and other Native American tribal nations. Biden's announcement during Wednesday's White House Tribal Nations Summit is part of an ongoing process to designate the site as a...
House committee receives Donald Trump's federal tax returns from IRS
The House Ways and Means Committee now has six years of Donald Trump's federal tax returns, ending a yearslong pursuit by Democrats to dig into one of the former president's most closely guarded personal details. "Treasury has complied with last week's court decision," a Treasury spokesperson told CNN on Wednesday.
READ: Appeals court ruling halting special master review of Mar-a-Lago documents
A federal appeals court on Thursday halted a third-party review of documents seized from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate. ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Released Twitter emails show how employees debated how to handle 2020 New York Post Hunter Biden story
For days, Twitter owner Elon Musk had teased a massive bombshell disclosure based on internal company documents that he claimed would reveal "what really happened" inside Twitter when it decided to temporarily suppress a 2020 New York Post story about Hunter Biden and his laptop. But on Friday, instead of...
The Bidens' first state dinner features butter-poached lobster with a side of hospitality
President Joe Biden hosted French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House on Thursday, using the very first state dinner of his presidency to shore up relations with a key American ally whose friendship has until recently been on the rocks. Sources close to the planning described a super-sized event...
