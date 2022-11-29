ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Idea: Lakers Finally Land Kyrie Irving And Seth Curry, Nets Acquire Three Good Players

As the NBA heads closer to the trade deadline, there will likely be a number of teams that are looking to make moves. The Brooklyn Nets are a team that has struggled to be consistent this year, despite all the talent that is on the roster. The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is looking to make a win-now move, and the Utah Jazz have cooled off after a strong start this season. Perhaps there is a three-team deal that could help each team improve its situation.
Yardbarker

Former NBA first-round pick retiring at 26

Just four years after being drafted, a former NBA player is walking away from the game. Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reported Wednesday that former first-round pick Chandler Hutchison is retiring. Winderman cites an announcement from the Miami Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce (whom Hutchison had been playing for).
Yardbarker

Michael Jordan Questioned Boston Celtics' Championships Because They Never Won With 28 NBA Teams In The League

In 1993, Michael Jordan was sitting at the top of the NBA world. He had just won a third consecutive championship with the Chicago Bulls and clinched his third straight Finals MVP, putting him in the conversation with the game's greatest-ever players. MJ would retire after that run, largely thanks to the devastating loss of his father, but in 1993, the questions were already pouring in about if he was the GOAT and if the Bulls were the greatest team ever.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

“He's the head of our team!” - Grayson Allen admits the Milwaukee Bucks were worried after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out against the Knicks

The Milwaukee Bucks were able to pull out a close victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The Bucks looked like they were in trouble, especially after Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out with a minute left on the clock. But they were able to hold their nerves and close out a 109-103 victory at the Garden. Grayson Allen, who hit the game-winner, admitted that his team was in trouble after Giannis fouled out.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Bruins Could Be Ready to Talk Trading Defenseman Brandon Carlo

There has been talk this week that the Boston Bruins have been looking to clear some salary cap space off of their books. In preparation for Derek Forbort’s return this past Tuesday, the Bruins placed Anton Stralman on waivers, but not before first trying to trade a couple of players.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Interested In Star Forward

The Brooklyn Nets (12-11) have had an interesting start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have one of the best league rosters but started their season slow and fired head coach Steve Nash. With Jacque Vaughn as the head coach, they have played better and are in the middle of...
PHILADELPHIA, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Thinks Drake Knew About Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian Affair

Chris Paul is the man of the hour in the NBA and not precisely because of his good displays or the fact that the Phoenix Suns rank 1st in the Western Conference. The legendary point guard has been known for making a big impact on every team he's been on, but this time, he's on the news for a completely different reason.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Lakers have internally discussed blockbuster trade with Bulls

The Lakers front office is interested in DeMar DeRozan. They may not have told the Bulls yet. ESPN's Zach Lowe reported on his podcast that Lakers have had "internal discussions" about a deal with Chicago that would send Russell Westbrook and the team's 2027 and 2029 first-rounders for DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Watch: Patrick Mahomes dishes on how manipulative and dishonest Matt Nagy can be

Patrick Mahomes explains how he came to be a Chief. One major regret for Chicago Bears fans is the 2017 draft. General manager Ryan Pace traded up in the draft to take Mitchell Trubisky second overall. The best quarterback of Trubisky’s generation, Patrick Mahomes, fell to the Kansas City Chiefs at tenth overall. Mahomes recently sat down and explained how that came to be. The story involves former Bears head coach Matt Nagy.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Bruins Play-by-Play Guy Jack Edwards Steps Over the Line…Again

During his tenure with the Boston Bruins as their play-by-play broadcaster, Jack Edwards has never been one to hold back a thought or an opinion. Right or wrong, he speaks his mind. In the Bruins’ 3-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 29, he continued with his off-topic remarks and once again, crossed the line.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Atlanta Braves lose coach to Chicago White Sox

The Atlanta Braves are one of the most well-run organizations in sports, not just baseball. It’s part of the reason why players praise the club after they’ve moved on. From Alex Anthopoulos to the regional scouts, the Braves have impressive pieces in the front office and the coaching staff. So, naturally, attrition is bound to happen.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Lakers Star Is Sitting Out For The Best Reason

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to set forth on a pretty tough, difficult road trip. Over the next week, LA will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and more. Those are some tough teams, which means all hands will need to be on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Lets Fans Know He's On Way To Boston

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third of four matchups this regular season and for the second consecutive time after they just faced each other on Wednesday. Last season, the Celtics won the series, 2-1, after Miami won it the previous year. The Heat are 51-80 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-38 in home games and 22-42 in road games. For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Nikola Jovic (foot) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) are questionable and Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out. For the Celtics, Robert Williams (knee) and Danillo Gallinari (knee) are out.
BOSTON, MA

