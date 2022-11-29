Read full article on original website
KTVZ
Cameroon scores late winner against Brazil at Qatar 2022 but fails to qualify for knockout stages
Soccer can be harsh sometimes, just ask Cameroon. The Indomitable Lions became the first team to score against Brazil at Qatar 2022 on Friday, but its famous 1-0 win against the tournament favorite was still not enough to see it through to the knockout stages. Vincent Aboubakar’s header in stoppage...
KTVZ
Uruguay beats Ghana 2-0 at World Cup but both teams out
AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Uruguay and Luis Suarez were eliminated from the World Cup despite a 2-0 win over Ghana on Friday. The result also put Ghana out of the competition. Suarez played a key role in both first-half goals for Uruguay scored by Giorgian De Arrascaeta. Uruguay was in a position to go through until South Korea’s late goal gave it a 2-1 win over Portugal in the other Group H game. That meant Uruguay needed to score one more goal in the dying minutes of its game to qualify. It didn’t and Suarez was distraught on the sidelines after being substituted in likely his last World Cup appearance.
KTVZ
Christian Pulisic cleared to play for USMNT on Saturday in round of 16 clash against the Netherlands
The US Men’s National Team had good news for American fans on Friday, tweeting out from their official account that star player Christian Pulisic is “cleared to play” in the team’s round of 16 World Cup clash against the Netherlands on Saturday. Earlier on Friday, USMNT...
KTVZ
Switzerland beats Serbia 3-2 to reach last 16 of World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Switzerland advanced to the last 16 of the World Cup for the third tournament in a row after a 3-2 win over Serbia. Remo Freuler scored the winning goal just after halftime as the Swiss secured second place in Group G. They will next face Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday at Lusail Stadium. Xherdan Shaqiri put Switzerland ahead early in the first half before Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic responded for Serbia. Breel Embolo evened the score just before halftime. Switzerland needed a win to guarantee itself a place in the knockout round after beating Cameroon and losing to Brazil in its opening two games.
How to watch the USA in the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup live online for free—and without cable
The U.S. will play the Netherlands in the first game in the 2022 World Cup Round of 16. The U.S. pulled off a thrilling win over Iran on Tuesday, but that was just the beginning of the long road to the FIFA championship. The Round of 16, also known as the Knockout round, gets underway Saturday. And one loss will send teams packing.
KTVZ
Spain in recovery mode after losing to Japan at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It’s not how Spain imagined reaching the knockout phase of the World Cup: finishing the group stage with a loss and having to rely on other teams to help it advance. Spain survived but heads into the round of 16 against Morocco with bruised confidence after losing 2-1 to Japan. A draw in the final group game would have been enough to send Spain through to the round of 16. But coach Luis Enrique says Spain went into “collapse mode” and was in danger of an embarrassing early elimination. Now La Roja has to go into recovery mode ahead of its match against Morocco in the last 16 on Tuesday.
KTVZ
Brazil soccer legend Pele thanks supporters during monthly hospital visit
Brazilian soccer legend Pele on Thursday said in an Instagram post that he is at the hospital for a monthly visit and thanked his supporters for the positive messages he has received. The 82-year old former forward, known as one of the greatest players of all time, posted a photo...
Putin open to talks with the West over Ukraine, says Kremlin
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin is open to talks with the West on a possible settlement in Ukraine, but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The news comes one day after US President Joe Biden disclosed that he would be willing to speak with Mr Putin about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine.Mr Biden and French President Emmanual Macron said on Thursday that they would hold Russia to account for its actions in Ukraine.Speaking during talks at the White House, Mr Biden appeared to extend an olive branch to Mr Putin, although he stressed...
The Guardian
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russian oil output estimated to fall as G7 commits to price cap
Agreement by G7, EU and Australia to cap the price paid for crude oil at $60 a barrel could lead to a fall in Russian output of 500,000 barrels a day
KTVZ
F1: Chinese Grand Prix canceled again over pandemic
LONDON (AP) — Formula One confirmed Friday that the Chinese Grand Prix will not take place in 2023, making it the fourth year in a row the race has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. F1 has not visited the Shanghai circuit since 2019 as China pursues a strict policy of lockdowns and entry restrictions during the pandemic. F1 says it is looking at options to replace China on the 2023 calendar. F1 extended its contract with the Chinese Grand Prix through to 2025 last year.
KTVZ
Bloody packages containing ‘animal eyes’ sent to Ukrainian embassies across Europe
More than a dozen letters containing explosives or animal parts have been sent to Ukrainian diplomats around the world, according to Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba. “This campaign is aimed at sowing fear,” Kuleba told CNN’s Matthew Chance in an exclusive interview in Kyiv on Friday. There...
KTVZ
Arshad Sharif’s family demand justice as they grieve ‘kind-hearted’ journalist killed in Kenya
When a prominent Pakistani investigative journalist was shot dead by Kenyan police on a dirt road on the outskirts of Nairobi, the questions began swirling immediately. How did he come to be there? Why did the police shoot at his vehicle? And did his outspoken reporting — often critical of the military establishment that wields considerable power in Pakistan — have anything to do with his death?
KTVZ
US sanctions three North Korean officials tied to weapons of mass destruction program
The US Treasury Department on Thursday sanctioned three North Korean officials tied to the nation’s weapons of mass destruction program. The sanctions come in the wake of a barrage of missile launches from Pyongyang, including an intercontinental ballistic missile launch on November 18 — its eighth ICBM launch this year.
KTVZ
Saudi Arabia plans one of the world’s biggest airports
As Saudi Arabia continues to develop as a tourist destination, it’s making plans for big things — specifically, one of the world’s biggest airports. The King Salman International Airport, due to be built in capital Riyadh, will have no fewer than six parallel runways, allowing 185 million passengers to pass through annually by 2050. Built over the current King Khalid International Airport, it will sprawl over a whopping 22 square miles and is due to be designed by starchitects Foster + Partners, who have dubbed it an “aerotropolis.”
KTVZ
Ukraine claims some Russian units are withdrawing from Zaporizhzhia
Some Russian troops are withdrawing from their positions in Ukraine’s southern region of Zaporizhzhia, according to Kyiv. Russian units have left the settlements of Mykhailivka, Polohy and Inzhenerne, all towns south of the city of Zaporizhzhia, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily update Thursday.
KTVZ
Russian government notified US embassy last week about Griner’s transfer to penal colony, weeks after she was moved
The Russian government formally told the US Embassy last week about Brittney Griner’s transfer to a remote penal colony, weeks after the wrongfully detained WNBA star had been moved, according to the Biden administration. “The U.S. Embassy in Moscow was formally notified by the Russian government of Ms. Griner’s...
KTVZ
How a deadly fire ignited dissent over China’s zero-Covid policy
Stunning scenes of dissent and defiance played out across China over the past week, marking the country’s largest protests in decades — and an unprecedented challenge to leader Xi Jinping. Deep public anger after nearly three years of snap lockdowns, border closures and financial hardship brought thousands out...
