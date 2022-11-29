Read full article on original website
pv-magazine-usa.com
Guidance for solar tax credit prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements
The U.S. Department of the Treasury released guidance for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on the prevailing wage and apprenticeship requirements included in the Inflation Reduction Act, which was passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in August. Hailed as the most significant piece of climate legislation in history, the IRA mandates a reduction of carbon emissions by roughly 40% in 2030.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Stocks will soar, house prices will slump, and the Fed's rate hikes could tank the US economy, Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says. Here are his 8 best quotes from a new interview.
Jeremy Siegel sees stocks soaring 30% in two years, and house prices dropping 15% from their peak. The Fed initially overlooked the inflation threat, and now it's hiking rates too fast, he said. Siegel warned the Fed's war on inflation is increasing the risk of a US recession. US stocks...
Motley Fool
3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023
Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Vice President Kamala Harris Announces $13 Billion Plan To Combat High Energy Costs From Low Winter Temperatures
Vice President Kamala Harris has announced new steps that the Biden administration will take to help lower energy costs for Americans this winter. ABC News reported that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will provide $4.5 billion in assistance to help with heating costs for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The program has helped more than 5 million households across the country with their heating, cooling, and weatherization, according to the White House.
Biden says coal plants will be replaced by cheaper solar and wind power. Joe Manchin says he owes coal workers 'an immediate and public apology.'
Joe Manchin called Biden's comments on the future of the coal industry as laid out in the Inflation Reduction Act "offensive and disgusting."
Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says
President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
findingfarina.com
What Is the Average Credit Score in America?
When scoring high on the American credit rating scale, the 716 best credit score rating has been called the magic number. An average credit score of 716 is like the golden key to limitless financing opportunities and better terms. The average American has a good credit rating according to this...
Elon Musk urges the Fed to cut interest rates, warning its hikes have vastly increased the risk of a serious US recession
Elon Musk has urged the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates immediately. The Tesla and Twitter CEO said the central bank's hikes have hugely increased the risk of a recession. Musk recently predicted a severe US recession that will last a year or two. Elon Musk has called on the...
U.S. sells last batch of emergency reserve oil from historic release
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday said it sold 15 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to six companies, completing the last batch of the largest-ever release from the stockpile announced by President Joe Biden in March.
notebookcheck.net
New bill aims to make all electric vehicles in the US immediately eligible for federal subsidies
Several members of Congress have co-sponsored a bill that suspends the stringent requirements that automakers have to comply with in order to make their electric vehicles eligible for the US$7,500 US tax credit reintroduced with the recent Inflation Reduction Act. Filed by Congresswoman Terri Sewell, the so-called Affordable Electric Vehicles for America Act aims to basically postpone all made-in-US eligibility requirements by three years. According to Representative Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05), one of the bill's co-authors:
‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money
Workers are keeping their digital nomad lives a secret from their bosses. Some remote workers are playing hooky from their company’s homebase these days, and bosses are catching on. The pandemic challenged the idea that the office was an important fixture of the workplace as people working from home...
Workers are quitting these industries the most, new study shows
Story at a glance Using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, SmallPDF crafted a report breaking down the 10 industries losing the most workers. The study further proves that American workers are quitting their jobs at higher rates than in years prior. The study found that the accommodation and food service industry…
electrek.co
Alaska oil and gas lease sale is on because Joe Manchin insisted
The US Interior Department today announced that an oil and gas lease sale for Alaska’s Cook Inlet will take place on December 30 – a concession made to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) so that he’d vote for the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Oil and...
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
Oil industry exec rips Biden's 'willy-nilly' energy policy, warns of another 'major' crisis in next few weeks
American Petroleum Institute president and CEO Mike Sommers discusses the Biden administration's controversial energy policy and its impact on the economy.
On The Money — Why Democrats are breaking with rail workers
Congress is set to take action to prevent a rail strike from upending the economy, but some workers object. We’ll also look at the increasing likelihood of a stopgap funding bill and a tepid economic prediction from a big bank chief. 🤒 But first, a warning about the brewing...
Biden admin set to impose another rule on US oil and gas while courting Venezuelan oil
President Biden's Department of the Interior proposed rules to reduce methane leaks on public lands and charge fees for flaring that exceeds those limits.
U.S. senators introduce bill to expand E15 gasoline sales, with support from oil group
NEW YORK, Nov 29 (Reuters) - U.S. senators from Nebraska and Minnesota introduced legislation on Tuesday that would expand nationwide sales of E15, a gasoline with a higher blend of ethanol, after gaining support for the bill from an oil industry trade group for the first time, Senator Deb Fischer from Nebraska told Reuters.
