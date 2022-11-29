ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cult of Mac

Search for hidden cameras in your hotel or Airbnb with this camera finder

The holidays are a season for travel and joy, but feeling unsafe in your own hotel or Airbnb might undercut all that wholesomeness. If you’re worried there might be a hidden camera in your hotel or Airbnb, you can identify it by shining an infrared light in their general vicinity. This Anti-Spy Camera Finder is an easy-to-use tool for spotting rogue camera lenses in your lodging, and it’s on sale for $59.95.
Interesting Engineering

NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine

The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
petapixel.com

Photographer Shocked as SpaceX Rocket Flies Through His Shot

A photographer who climbed to the top of a mountain planning to capture the Milky Way serendipitously captured a SpaceX Rocket. Joshua Defibaugh tells PetaPixel that he climbed to the top of Mount Mansfield, the tallest mountain in Vermont, to shoot some nighttime pictures. “The funny thing about this shot...
VERMONT STATE
petapixel.com

TikTokers are Obsessing Over the iPhone 3GS Camera from 2009

There is a camera that is making an unexpected comeback with Generation Z users on social media. With a 3-megapixel resolution and no flash, the 2009 iPhone 3GS is experiencing a renaissance. Apple may have released an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max this...
petapixel.com

Victorian-Era People Who Never Existed: These Portraits Were AI-Generated

An artist used the latest version of AI image generator Midjourney to create these ultra photorealistic images of people in the 19th century. Mario Cavalli shared the remarkable images he created with the machine learning artificial intelligence tool and tells PetaPixel that they are straight from Midjourney with no Photoshop work.
petapixel.com

How a Fake Snow Leopard Photo Sparked a Debate on Ethics

Capturing a snow leopard is considered by many to be the holy grail of wildlife photography. But when it comes to manipulating an image of the world’s most elusive big cat, how far is too far?. This week, there was a huge blow-up after a photographer revealed to PetaPixel...
petapixel.com

Ilford Kentmere Pan 100 and 400 Films Now Available in 120 Format

Harman Technologies, the company that manufactures Ilford-brand film, has announced that the Ilford Photo Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 films are now available in 120 format. Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 were already available for 35mm film cameras, but Ilford Photo is now making them available in 120 format as well.
Thrillist

You Won't Have to Put Your Phone on Airplane Mode on Flights in Europe Soon

While it's sort of rom-com-esque to romanticize that pre-take-off text to your boyfriend/girlfriend/sneaky link before dramatically shutting off your phone to outside communication, it's also wildly inconvenient. What if I have something to say and don't want to spend the unreasonable $15.99 for one hour's worth of Wi-Fi? Now, the...
petapixel.com

Photographer and Wife Enjoy Meteor Shower in Dazzling Photo

A photographer captured this incredible image of the Leonid meteor shower earlier this month that shows himself and his wife enjoying the show. Luo Hongyang took up a beautiful spot overlooking the South China Sea and set about the complicated process of capturing and compositing nearly 40 photos into one masterful image.
money.com

Gear up for Holiday Travel With 60% off Amazon's Top Luggage Sets

‘Tis the season for traveling. If you’re getting ready to jet-set for the holidays, you definitely don’t want to miss these deals. We’ve rounded up a collection of top-rated luggage that's on sale for Cyber Monday so you can save big and travel in style. Samsonite Winfield...
petapixel.com

Harrowing ‘The Bitter Death of Birds’ Wins Environmental Photo of the Year

The 2022 Environmental Photographer of the Year competition has announced its winners, with top honors going to a disheartening photo of just a few of the thousands of birds that died in the Miankaleh Lagoon in Iran due to contamination and lack of water. The Environmental Photographer of the Year...

