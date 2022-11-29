The holidays are a season for travel and joy, but feeling unsafe in your own hotel or Airbnb might undercut all that wholesomeness. If you’re worried there might be a hidden camera in your hotel or Airbnb, you can identify it by shining an infrared light in their general vicinity. This Anti-Spy Camera Finder is an easy-to-use tool for spotting rogue camera lenses in your lodging, and it’s on sale for $59.95.

25 DAYS AGO