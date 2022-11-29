Read full article on original website
Related
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Cult of Mac
Search for hidden cameras in your hotel or Airbnb with this camera finder
The holidays are a season for travel and joy, but feeling unsafe in your own hotel or Airbnb might undercut all that wholesomeness. If you’re worried there might be a hidden camera in your hotel or Airbnb, you can identify it by shining an infrared light in their general vicinity. This Anti-Spy Camera Finder is an easy-to-use tool for spotting rogue camera lenses in your lodging, and it’s on sale for $59.95.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
What was the US military's secret space plane doing on its record-breaking mission?
The uncrewed X-37B space plane touched down at NASA’s Kennedy Space Station on Nov. 12 having spent a record 908 days in orbit
Woman divides opinion after sharing photo of man invading her leg space during flight
Personal space and planes aren’t particularly compatible, but this photo really takes the biscuit. Posting a photo on Reddit of a recent flight she took, social media user Emily Kauai explained she was left with barely any leg space on the four-hour plane journey. The snap revealed the passenger...
Fury as Woman Shares How Man Invaded Her Space for 'Entire' 4-Hour Flight
The manspreading incident went viral after being shared on Reddit.
NASA's quiet supersonic X-59 now has a jet engine
The jet engine for NASA's ambitious X-59 aircraft that will demonstrate the Quiet Supersonic Technology (QueSST) has now been installed, the space agency said in a press release. NASA has teamed up with Lockheed Martin and General Electric Aviation to bring this ambitious plan to reality that could one day...
Plane passenger left furious after woman uses attachment to stop them from opening tray table
A plane passenger was left feeling ‘mildly furious’ after the person sitting in front of them attached a device to their seat which meant the tray table attached to the back couldn’t be folded down. Posting in the Reddit forum ‘mildly infuriating’ user DriveFearless uploaded a photo...
How the search for a downed plane led to a fallen space shuttle and vice versa
In the wake of the space shuttle Challenger tragedy, a salvage effort was organized to find the spacecraft. The search also led to an aircraft being found. Now it has happened again, only in reverse.
Passenger's reclined plane seat seen in TikTok video reawakens debate: 'Bane of my existence'
TikTok users are divided on whether reclining seats on a plane is rude after a video shared by The Pointer Brothers shows a leaned-back seat hovering over a meal tray.
petapixel.com
Photographer Shocked as SpaceX Rocket Flies Through His Shot
A photographer who climbed to the top of a mountain planning to capture the Milky Way serendipitously captured a SpaceX Rocket. Joshua Defibaugh tells PetaPixel that he climbed to the top of Mount Mansfield, the tallest mountain in Vermont, to shoot some nighttime pictures. “The funny thing about this shot...
petapixel.com
TikTokers are Obsessing Over the iPhone 3GS Camera from 2009
There is a camera that is making an unexpected comeback with Generation Z users on social media. With a 3-megapixel resolution and no flash, the 2009 iPhone 3GS is experiencing a renaissance. Apple may have released an upgraded 48-megapixel main camera on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max this...
petapixel.com
Victorian-Era People Who Never Existed: These Portraits Were AI-Generated
An artist used the latest version of AI image generator Midjourney to create these ultra photorealistic images of people in the 19th century. Mario Cavalli shared the remarkable images he created with the machine learning artificial intelligence tool and tells PetaPixel that they are straight from Midjourney with no Photoshop work.
petapixel.com
How a Fake Snow Leopard Photo Sparked a Debate on Ethics
Capturing a snow leopard is considered by many to be the holy grail of wildlife photography. But when it comes to manipulating an image of the world’s most elusive big cat, how far is too far?. This week, there was a huge blow-up after a photographer revealed to PetaPixel...
petapixel.com
Ilford Kentmere Pan 100 and 400 Films Now Available in 120 Format
Harman Technologies, the company that manufactures Ilford-brand film, has announced that the Ilford Photo Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 films are now available in 120 format. Kentmere Pan 100 and Pan 400 were already available for 35mm film cameras, but Ilford Photo is now making them available in 120 format as well.
Thrillist
You Won't Have to Put Your Phone on Airplane Mode on Flights in Europe Soon
While it's sort of rom-com-esque to romanticize that pre-take-off text to your boyfriend/girlfriend/sneaky link before dramatically shutting off your phone to outside communication, it's also wildly inconvenient. What if I have something to say and don't want to spend the unreasonable $15.99 for one hour's worth of Wi-Fi? Now, the...
petapixel.com
Photographer and Wife Enjoy Meteor Shower in Dazzling Photo
A photographer captured this incredible image of the Leonid meteor shower earlier this month that shows himself and his wife enjoying the show. Luo Hongyang took up a beautiful spot overlooking the South China Sea and set about the complicated process of capturing and compositing nearly 40 photos into one masterful image.
money.com
Gear up for Holiday Travel With 60% off Amazon's Top Luggage Sets
‘Tis the season for traveling. If you’re getting ready to jet-set for the holidays, you definitely don’t want to miss these deals. We’ve rounded up a collection of top-rated luggage that's on sale for Cyber Monday so you can save big and travel in style. Samsonite Winfield...
petapixel.com
Harrowing ‘The Bitter Death of Birds’ Wins Environmental Photo of the Year
The 2022 Environmental Photographer of the Year competition has announced its winners, with top honors going to a disheartening photo of just a few of the thousands of birds that died in the Miankaleh Lagoon in Iran due to contamination and lack of water. The Environmental Photographer of the Year...
Comments / 0