ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Mike Sainristil's switch to CB at Michigan proves to be wise

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KdMIF_0jRY6xpj00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Mike Sainristil, whose family fled Haiti when he was an infant and raised him in suburban Boston, wanted to have the ball in his hands to make plays at receiver when he chose to attend Michigan.

Sainristil got his wish, scoring touchdowns in each of his first three seasons and emerging as a dependable player on offense last season when the Wolverines won their first Big Ten title since 2004.

Jim Harbaugh asked Sainristil last spring to switch to cornerback and it has proved to be a win-win move.

“The way this year is going, I can make plays on defense, too,” Sainristil said.

The second-ranked Wolverines (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) will likely line up Sainristil at times against standout receiver Charlie Jones on Saturday night when they face Purdue (8-4, 6-3) in the conference championship game in Indianapolis.

“New week. New mindset. New opponent,” Sainristil said Monday. “It’s time to hit that reset button. We’re currently where we want to be, but we know that in order to get where we want to go, it starts on Saturday.

“We can’t get to the playoffs, we can’t win the national championship without winning the Big Ten championship.”

Michigan is coming off a win over rival Ohio State on the road for the first time since 2000 to reach the conference championship game for a second straight season due to a slew of key plays.

One of Sainristil’s pass breakups might have been the most pivotal play during the game on a third down from the Michigan 9.

Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had his hands on the football in the end zone until Sainristil used his closing speed and strength to break up the pass with his left hand. That forced Ryan Day to settle for a field goal, cutting Ohio State’s deficit to eight points midway through the fourth quarter.

Sainristil finished with seven tackles — one shy of his career high — and two pass breakups in the 45-23 win in the Horseshoe, where he put a Michigan flag on the block “O” at midfield.

Harbaugh said the senior is one of many players on the team that made a personal sacrifice for the good of the team.

“Easily could have been another guy, `I’m a great receiver. I’d rather get more targets than take on the challenge of changing positions,’” Harbaugh said. “Anything for the team. Changed positions. Voted captain. He’s been phenomenal and had a phenomenal game, his best game of the year.”

Sainristil has been one of Michigan’s most steady players on defense this season. He has 48 tackles, including 4 1/2 for losses and two sacks, and has broken up seven passes.

Over his first three seasons, he made 36 receptions for 532 yards and five touchdowns along with occasionally returning kickoffs and punts.

Sainristil can stay in college for another season, taking advantage of the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility for any student-athlete who endured the COVID-affected 2020-21 school year, or he can take his versatile talents to the NFL.

“If I’m an NFL scout looking at myself, I’m looking at someone who is willing do anything for the team, a team captain, a guy who can play offense, defense and special teams,” he said. “I’m hoping that my film speaks for itself when that time comes for my name to be called.

“As far as next year goes, I’m not sure. I haven’t decided what I’m doing. I’m just still focused on what’s in the present moment and that’s helping Team 143 be the best it can be and Purdue on Saturday.”

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion

Throughout his seven seasons as the head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Urban Meyer saw the Michigan Wolverines as his biggest rival. But now as a college football analyst for Fox and the Big Ten Network, the two-time national champion head coach sees the Wolverines as something else: the top team in college football. Read more... The post Urban Meyer has shocking Michigan opinion appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Judge Has Made Decision On Michigan Star Mazi Smith

Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith could play in the Big Ten Championship Game despite facing a felony charge for carrying a concealed weapon. Per David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press, a judge granted Smith permission to travel out of state with the team and gave the senior a personal recognizance bond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp

Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State

Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
COLUMBUS, OH
MLive.com

UM commit Cole Cabana of Dexter is MLive’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year

DEXTER – There may never be a player like Cole Cabana to come through Dexter’s football program. The Michigan 4-star running back commit closed out his high school career leading the Dreadnaughts to the best season in school history, and to cap it off, Cabana was voted as the MLive Media Group’s 2022 Michigan High School Football Player of the Year on Thursday afternoon.
DEXTER, MI
MLive.com

Meet the 2022 MLive Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for defense

After another fun season of football, it is time to recognize the Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for defense. This follows the Metro Detroit Football Dream Team for offense that was released on Wednesday. This includes punters and coaches as well. Yesterday’s offensive team also included some all-purpose player selections, meaning some defensive names who also excelled on offense will be found on that list.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
584K+
Post
623M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy