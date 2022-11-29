ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OBJ Obsession: Did Cowboys Miss Out on WR Bryan Edwards?

By Mike Fisher
Cowboys Country
We've written a great deal about Dallas personnel boss Will McClay and his staff "turning over every stone.'' It is hoped that the Cowboys did that on Bryan Edwards ... as opposed to wearing OBJ blinders.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are hell-bent in their pursuit of wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in free agency, but Cowboys Nation probably wants to make sure that Dallas doesn't have blinders on regarding help at that position from other candidates.

Should the Cowboys - now 8-3 and trying to built a playoff-winning roster - have at least checked in on Bryan Edwards?

The Atlanta Falcons just cut the wide receiver after having traded a fifth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for him last May. He's 6-3, a former third-round pick, and after tip-toeing onto the scene as a rookie (the 24-year-old played in 12 total games and had 11 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown) in his second season he became a Vegas contributor with 571 receiving yards and three touchdowns over 16 games.

Edwards averaged a loud 17 yards per catch while in Las Vegas. But in Atlanta, Edwards appeared in seven games but made three catches for 15 yards before being dumped.

And now the Kansas City Chiefs have signed him as a "street free agent.''

Do the Chiefs know something that the Cowboys do not?

Maybe something went wrong in Atlanta for the wideout, who is but a $1.5 million player. Cowboys Nation won't argue that Edwards is OBJ-like; Beckham is obviously the "full speed ahead'' prize here . But we've written a great deal about Dallas personnel boss Will McClay and his staff "turning over every stone.'' It is hoped that the Cowboys did that on Edwards ... as opposed to wearing OBJ blinders.

