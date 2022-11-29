Read full article on original website
abc45.com
NC A&T hosts 5th annual Winter Wishes In Aggieland for foster children in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — NC A&T is kicking off December with its fifth annual winter wishes in Aggieland. From dolls to art supplies and video games to clothes, NC A&T is working hard to bring Christmas to life for kids in need in the Triad. "It's exciting," said Angela...
abc45.com
Guilford County Schools Hosting Hiring Fair
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will host a hiring fair for those interested in education-centered careers. Candidates will have the opportunity to interview and be hired on the spot for Elementary, Math, Science, Social Studies and English teaching positions, as well as K-12 Exceptional Children general and adapted teaching positions.
abc45.com
911 hoax calls made to Triad schools, law enforcement agencies say no incidents occurred
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A lockdown has been lifted at a Burlington high school following a 911 threat made to the campus. Just after 10 a.m. on Thursday, Burlington Police were called to Williams High School after a 911 hoax call was made about tragic events on campus. According...
abc45.com
Triad companies work to support UFI employees terminated from jobs unexpectedly
TRIAD, N.C. — It's been a week since thousands of employees were laid off from United Furniture Industries that have several locations in the Triad. In response, some local companies are working to help the displaced employees. "Anytime employees lose their income and benefits, that's a hard hit but...
abc45.com
Shopper's Day
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Raising awareness, while celebrating inclusion during the holidays. The Greensboro Mayor's Committee for Persons with Disabilities hosted the 37th annual “Shopper's Day” at the Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro on Thursday. The event gives those with moderate to severe disabilities the chance to meet Santa, enjoy entertainment and buy gifts.
abc45.com
NIH funds antibiotic-resistant bacteria research at HPU
New technology has been used to come up with vaccines for COVID, and High Point University (HPU) students and staff also hope to use new tools to fight antibiotic-resistant bacteria. “Part of this project that I'm working on is working with the CRISPR Cas9 system and genetically engineering the genome...
abc45.com
Williams High School on lockdown, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — UPDATE: Alamance-Burlington School System has stated on Twitter that this response was due to a fraudulent 911 call, and that the lockdown is now lifted. The same number reportedly called in similar false accusations at many schools across the state today. Burlington police are responding to...
abc45.com
Regrowth on Pilot Mountain one year after Grindstone Fire
PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — It’s been about a year since the Grindstone Fire burned through Pilot Mountain, it’s footprint spreading more than 1,000 acres. Not typical for the area, the fire burned because of dry fuels on the ground and was difficult to contain because of strong wind and accessibility issues on the ledges of the Grindstone Trail.
abc45.com
Randolph County Confederate Monument vandalized
Randolph County — The Confederate Memorial in Randolph County was covered in graffiti and according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department. It was covered in derogatory messages. Now officers are trying to find who did it. President of the Randolph County NAACP Clyde Foust feels the graffiti wasn’t...
abc45.com
Arrest Made in November 6 Winston-Salem Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police's Criminal Investigations Division continues to investigate the November 6 shooting of James Robert McDowell, Jr. From this investigation, the shooting location was discovered as 939 Burke St. Derek Calvin Speaks was identified as the shooter, an acquaintance of McDowell. An arrest warrant was obtained...
abc45.com
Three people shot overnight in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Between 6:45 and 10:45 Wednesday night two different shootings, three people hospitalized, with two critical injured. Now, community members want answers. “It’s Jesus himself made the statement over in John 14:27 he said..." Brandon Harrison has been the Pastor at Freeman Street Baptist Church for...
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Man Hits Tree, Dies in Crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Thursday at roughly 11:30 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a vehicle collision in the 4100 block of S. Main Street. Early investigation showed that a Toyota Tundra, operated by Edward Stokes, was driving southbound when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Stokes,...
abc45.com
Two Teenagers Shot in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police arrived at the 1200 block of Alder Street on reports of a shooting Tuesday evening. Officers found two victims at 500 Alexander Street. Both juveniles, a 16 and a 17-year-old, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds. They were both taken to a local hospital. Investigations...
abc45.com
Sprague Street Shooting Injures One
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — At roughly 9:30 p.m. last night, Winston-Salem Police were called to 533 W. Sprague Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located Shawnya Blockson inside the residence, with a leg gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem Man Arrested for Shooting at Homes
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Tuesday night around 11:00 p.m., Winston-Salem Police were alerted to gunshots at 3730 Hemlock Drive. Upon arrival, officers discovered that 3730 Hemlock Drive had been struck by gunfire while occupied by one victim. While on scene investigating this incident another report of gunfire was reported nearby, at 2719 North Glenn Avenue.
abc45.com
Attempted Asheboro Break-in Ends with Chase and Crash
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Wednesday at about 3:00 a.m., Asheboro Police was patrolling in the 2100 block of North Fayetteville Street, after a reported string of vehicle break-ins. Two males dressed in dark clothes were seen walking east in an apartment complex parking lot. Upon further investigation, the officer found...
abc45.com
Merry Madness Passport makes its way to Downtown Greensboro
Greensboro — If you enjoy spending time downtown Greensboro then you’re in luck this holiday season. Downtown goers and business owners have the chance to participate in Merry Madness. Here’s how it works, take a picture of your receipt from any business, submit it to Downtowngreensboro.org and then you’re entered for a chance to win cash.
