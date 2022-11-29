PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — It’s been about a year since the Grindstone Fire burned through Pilot Mountain, it’s footprint spreading more than 1,000 acres. Not typical for the area, the fire burned because of dry fuels on the ground and was difficult to contain because of strong wind and accessibility issues on the ledges of the Grindstone Trail.

