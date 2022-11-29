Read full article on original website
Related
wchstv.com
Nicholas County woman accused of stabbing man in neck with steak knife
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County deputies released the name of the woman who faces charges after she was accused of stabbing a man in the neck with a steak knife. Ashley Nicole Harlow, 30, of Summersville was charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder Thursday after she...
wchstv.com
Dispatchers: Woman arrested after man stabbed in the neck in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County dispatchers said a woman has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the neck. The incident happened about 1:30 p.m. Thursday on Woodbine Road in Craigsville, dispatchers said. Dispatchers said the man who was stabbed was in stable condition at Summersville...
wchstv.com
Nicholas deputies: Kanawha man accused of driving drunk, hitting police cruiser head-on
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County deputies said a Kanawha County man faces charges after he was accused of driving drunk while fleeing from officers and striking at least two vehicles and a police cruiser. Brandon Michael Eads, 28, was arrested following an incident Tuesday on U.S. Route...
wchstv.com
Nicholas County school board approves base bid for complex to replace Richwood schools
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nicholas County school board members Monday night approved a base bid of $42.5 million for building a new large school complex to replace Richwood schools damaged in the 2016 flood. Richwood Middle School and Richwood High School will be included in the project at...
Comments / 0