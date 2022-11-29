Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oath Keepers Founder From Granbury Found Guilty of Seditious ConspiracyLarry LeaseGranbury, TX
Washington Post Lays off Legendary Pulitzer Prize-Winning WriterNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Plane carrying 2 passengers crashes into power lineCristoval VictorialGaithersburg, MD
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Related
sungazette.news
Cricket field could be coming to Mason Fairfax campus
A field to host professional cricket matches on the Fairfax campus of George Mason University could be in place by 2025 as part of a plan unveiled Nov. 30. Major League Cricket (MLC) and its Washington, D.C.-based investor Sanjay Govil will team with Mason for a feasibility study of a new complex that would include the cricket field, baseball facility and event space.
sungazette.news
PHOTOS: Madison wins region football crown!
The James Madison High School football team defeated Centreville, 22-7, on Nov. 26 to become the 2022 6D North Region football champion and move on to state competition against Fairfax High School. Enjoy these photos from Deb Kolt below; click on any photo to start the slide show, and click...
sungazette.news
Madison has plan for state football semifinal
The game plan will be straightforward for the Madison Warhawks when they play the host and undefeated Fairfax Lions (13-0) at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in a semifinal game of the Virginia High School League’s Class 6 state football tournament. Madison (6D North) and Fairfax (Occoquan) are each...
sungazette.news
Effort giving historic status to local home set to advance
Arlington County Board members later this month are expected to ratify creation of a local historic district for a single-family property in the Virginia Square neighborhood. Both the homeowner (Marie Schum-Brady) and the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board (HALRB) support the action, which if authorized will give HALRB members a large say over exterior alterations on the parcel, located at 3500 14th Street. North.
sungazette.news
Sports Notebook: One-point victories
When a basketball team loses by a single point, there are so many different what ifs the losing team can agonizingly analyze regarding how the outcome might have changed. That was the case after the host Madison Warhawks lost to the Marshall Statesmen, 46-45, the night of Nov. 29 in a boys high-school basketball contest.
sungazette.news
Late rally gives Marshall win in opening basketball game
In the first quarter of their opening game, the Marshall Statesmen fell behind 9-0, turned the ball over in abundance, shot poorly and appeared headed to defeat against the host Madison Warhawks. Not so fast. By sticking to its game plan of playing pressure defense, eventually finding a bit better...
sungazette.news
Madison tops Marshall in girls basketball
Led by the performances of veteran returning players Sarah Link and Kayla Dixon, the defending state champion and host Madison Warhawks opened a new girls basketball season with a 53-42 victory over the Marshall Statesmen. Link amassed a double-double with 13 rebounds and 10 points to go with five assists...
sungazette.news
55+ News, 12/1/22 edition
News of interest to active seniors in Arlington. 55+ programs are held indoors at 55+ Centers unless otherwise noted. A 55+ membership (starting at a $20 annual fee) is required to participate. For information, go to registration.arlingtonva.us or call (703) 228-4747. ‘READING BUDDIES’ FEATURES INTERGENERATIONAL INTERACTION: The “Reading Buddies” initiative...
sungazette.news
Regional unemployment down from year ago
The Washington region saw higher unemployment in October than a month before but the rate was down from a year ago, according to new federal data. With 3,372,711 counted in the civilian workforce and 110,782 looking for jobs, the Washington region’s unemployment rate of 3.3 percent in October was up from 3.1 percent a month before but down from 4.1 percent in October 2021, according to figures reported Dec. 1 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.
sungazette.news
After month of free fares, VRE ridership dips
Here’s more proof, if any was needed, that the most impactful four-letter word in the English language really does stare with an “f.”. Virginia Railway Express’s average daily ridership dropped nearly 10 percent from September to October, according to new counts, as the commuter-rail line reinstated fares that had been eliminated systemwide in September.
sungazette.news
Marymount launches English-proficiency initiative for int’l students
Starting in January, Marymount University will offer intermediate and advanced English classes for the first time through the institution’s newly-launched Intensive English Language Program (IELP). Catering to international students and other individuals for whom English is not a primary language, the program is designed to assist students in meeting...
sungazette.news
Editorial: Should Arlington scale back religious holidays?
It was with the best of intentions that Arlington Public Schools decided to add a number of new student holidays to the annual calendar, honoring a variety of religions. We’re all for diversity and equity, as appropriate, but apparently carving out more holidays throughout the school year is not working out so well.
sungazette.news
Police Beat, 12/1/22 edition
News of crime and punishment across Arlington. •• On Nov. 19 at 3:10 a.m., two individuals entered a business in the 5700 block of Langston Boulevard, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the employee, Arlington police said. The suspects stole a cash drawer and fled the scene on...
sungazette.news
Need an airplane seat in 2023? Head to Reagan National.
Ronald Reagan Washington National is the only one of the region’s three major airports that will see a bump up in available seats on flights as the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023, according to new data. The air-carrier trade group Airlines for America says that there will be...
sungazette.news
Republicans prep list of contenders for Electoral Board
The Arlington County Republican Committee is on the verge of submitting names that will form the candidate pool for Arlington’s next Electoral Board member, party leaders said Nov. 29. About five qualified candidates have expressed interest in the post, party chairman Lori Urban and GOP spokesman Matthew Hurtt told...
sungazette.news
Editorial: Fairfax homeowners, keep your wallets handy
Our word for the day is “insatiable” – as in “it looks like the Fairfax County government’s insatiable need for additional revenue, year after year, will continue unabated.”. County leaders have begun looking into the crystal ball and started making assumptions about where things will...
sungazette.news
More victims sought in ‘cash-for-gold’ robberies in Fairfax
Fairfax County detectives are seeking additional people who may have been victimized in a recent cash-for-gold robbery scheme in the McLean area. On Oct. 29, a victim was driving home, when he saw three people on the side of Interstate 495 and stopped to provide aid. A woman in the stranded group said they needed money to continue their travels. She showed the victim a watch and gold jewelry and requested cash in exchange for the items, police said.
Comments / 0