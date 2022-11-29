World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Christian Pulisic lifts U.S. to Round of 16 as England tops Group B

Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: Friend of Iran's Saeid Ezatolahi shot by Iranian security forces after celebrating loss
A friend of Iranian midfielder Saeid Ezatolahi was shot and killed by his country's security forces after the team's loss to the United States at the World Cup on Tuesday, a group of human rights activists told The Guardian. Mehran Samak, 27, was reportedly shot after honking his car horn...
At Shanghai vigil, bold shout for change preceded crackdown
What started as an unplanned vigil last weekend in Shanghai by fewer than a dozen people grew hours later into a rowdy crowd of hundreds
