Marcus Rashford scores England's 100th World Cup goal with second vs Wales

By Ben Hayward
 3 days ago

Marcus Rashford's second strike for England against Wales in Qatar on Tuesday was the 100th World Cup goal for the Three Lions.

Rashford fired England into the lead with a fantastic free-kick early in the second half and after Phil Foden had made it two shortly afterwards, the Manchester United attacker added another with a fine cutback and powerful shot through the legs of Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward.

It was the third for the 25-year-old in this tournament and puts him level with Ecuador's Enner Valencia, Netherlands' Cody Gakpo and France's Kylian Mbappe, very much in the race for the Golden Boot.

The popular forward, who has an MBE for his work in helping homeless people and children among other charitable causes, now has 15 goals in 49 appearances for England as his recent upturn in form continues.

His second on Tuesday was a 100th World Cup goal for England and his performance against Wales has surely earned him a starting spot in the next match for Gareth Southgate's side.

England will face Senegal in the last 16 after finishing top of Group B.

