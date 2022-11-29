Read full article on original website
Gang Members, Associates From Newburgh Charged With Racketeering, Narcotics, Other Offenses
The FBI and other law enforcement officials in the Hudson Valley raided numerous homes in a warrant sweep charging 14 members of a street gang for committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The "takedown," took place in Orange and Dutchess counties on Thursday, Dec. 1, focusing on Poughkeepsie and...
FBI suspects arrested accused of 2-year crime spree in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
A federal indictment accuses the suspected gang members and their associates of various crimes including murder, attempted murder, assaults, daytime shootouts and open-market narcotics dealing in Newburgh and Poughkeepsie.
texasbreaking.com
Gang Members Plead Guilty in Killing Bronx Teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz
In the case of the murder of a teen from the Bronx named Lesandro “Junior” Guzman Feliz, five gang members have entered guilty pleas. The five members of the Trinitarios gang will each receive a sentence of between 12-15 years, according to the District Attorney. Guilty of Killing...
Gang members accused of racketeering, narcotics, gun charges arrested in Newburgh FBI raid
NEWBURGH − Eleven members and associates of a street gang facing charges under a 10-count federal indictment for racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges were arrested in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night during a raid by the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and city police. Three more suspected members and associates of the gang who are also facing charges under the indictment have not yet been arrested, according to a news release from the office...
FBI charges 14 suspected gang members and associates after raids in Newburgh
A swarm of federal agents and police raided several locations in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night.
milfordmirror.com
CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat
BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie
WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
Man convicted for enlisting corrections officers to smuggle drugs into Rikers
A Brooklyn federal court convicted a 45-year-old man on Thursday for bribing Rikers Island corrections officers to smuggle drugs into the prison for sale to other inmates.
Mid-Hudson News Network
FBI conducts major raids in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – FBI agents were in the City of Newburgh overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning conducting raids that a source said had to do with racketeering. Violent crime has been on the upswing in Newburgh and around the country lately and Mayor Torrance Harvey said it is an effect of a number of factors including inflation, the economy and COVID-19.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment
CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
Bronx man accused of abandoning dog tied to pole in Putnam County
Juan Rosa, 36, turned himself in after being contacted about the dog.
HipHopDX.com
Serius Jones Hit With Weapons Charges After Allegedly Ditching Gun In Public Bathroom
Serius Jones has been arrested in his home state of New Jersey after allegedly attempting to hide a gun while being questioned about violating a restraining order. According to the Daily Voice, Bergen County Police received a call on Thursday afternoon (December 1) to investigate a restraining order violation at at Ridgefield Park, New Jersey apartment where the former Disturbing Tha Peace artist once lived.
yonkerstimes.com
Yonkers Police Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident; Police Sergeant Killed By Unlicensed 16-Year Old Driver
On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 3:34 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass on Tuckahoe Road on a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival First Responders observed a multi-vehicle accident involving two sedans and an occupied Westchester County Bee-Line bus; the involved sedans were a 2020 BMW M5 and an unmarked Yonkers Police vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala. Both sedans were occupied only by the operators; the bus had approximately thirty passengers. The operators of the BMW and police vehicle suffered devastating blunt force injuries to their heads and bodies and were transported to local area trauma centers in critical life-threatening conditions. The operator of the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and several bus passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation into the accident.
Man gropes girl, 15, aboard Bronx MTA bus
The NYPD is looking to identify a man accused of groping a teen girl aboard a Bronx MTA bus earlier this week, authorities said.
17-year-old arrested for fatally shooting 33-year-old in the Bronx: police
A 17-year-old boy was arrested Thursday night for fatally shooting a 33-year-old man in the Bronx in October, according to authorities. Police found Cortez Hinton unresponsive in his car on Kelly Street near Westchester Avenue in Foxhurst.
News 12
Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers
The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
Nearly 2 dozen NYC, state employees arrested in crackdown against COVID-19 relief fraud
Prosecutors say employees from the MTA, the NYPD and other agencies stole millions of dollars from the federal government in the form of COVID-19 relief.
On-duty Yonkers police officer killed in multi-vehicle accident
An on-duty Yonkers police officer was killed in a traffic accident on Thursday, according to the Yonkers Police Department. The sergeant, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, was driving westbound on Tuckahoe Road.
pix11.com
Alleged gang member in ‘Justice for Junior’ case rejects plea deal: attorney
Danel Fernandez, a purported gang member allegedly seen on video dragging 15-year-old Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz out of a bodega before the teen was fatally stabbed in 2018, rejected a plea deal on Wednesday that would have sent him to prison for 18 years. Alleged gang member in ‘Justice...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Home health aide charged with stealing over $14K from client
PLATTEKILL – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Plattekill woman with felony grand larceny for allegedly stealing money and property from a resident’s home in the Town of Rosendale. Jacki Yenzer, 58, allegedly stole approximately $14,000, jewelry and prescriptions from a victim’s home while she...
