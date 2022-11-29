ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

Times Herald-Record

Gang members accused of racketeering, narcotics, gun charges arrested in Newburgh FBI raid

NEWBURGH − Eleven members and associates of a street gang facing charges under a 10-count federal indictment for racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges were arrested in the city of Newburgh Wednesday night during a raid by the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force and city police. Three more suspected members and associates of the gang who are also facing charges under the indictment have not yet been arrested, according to a news release from the office...
NEWBURGH, NY
milfordmirror.com

CT man charged with raping girl, 14, he met on Snapchat

BRIDGEPORT — Accused of repeatedly raping a 14-year-old girl he met on the Internet, police said they asked 21-year-old Kristoff McCalla if he considered himself a rapist. “I guess so,” police said McCalla answered. McCalla, of Whitney Avenue, was charged Thursday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault,...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI raids nab 14 gang members with ties to Newburgh and Poughkeepsie

WHITE PLAINS – A 10-count federal indictment unsealed on Thursday, charges 14 members of the Young Gunnaz (YG) gang including its highest-ranking street leaders with committing various racketeering, narcotics, and firearms offenses. The indictment includes charges of several assaults with a dangerous weapon in Poughkeepsie and Newburgh by Kashad...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

FBI conducts major raids in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – FBI agents were in the City of Newburgh overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning conducting raids that a source said had to do with racketeering. Violent crime has been on the upswing in Newburgh and around the country lately and Mayor Torrance Harvey said it is an effect of a number of factors including inflation, the economy and COVID-19.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Putnam SPCA charges man with animal abandonment

CARMEL – The Putnam County SPCA has arrested a 36-year-old Bronx resident for animal abandonment. On October 30, the agency received a call from a Putnam County sheriff’s deputy, who while on normal patrol, spotted a dog tied to a pole in the Town of Carmel. The seven-year-old...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Serius Jones Hit With Weapons Charges After Allegedly Ditching Gun In Public Bathroom

Serius Jones has been arrested in his home state of New Jersey after allegedly attempting to hide a gun while being questioned about violating a restraining order. According to the Daily Voice, Bergen County Police received a call on Thursday afternoon (December 1) to investigate a restraining order violation at at Ridgefield Park, New Jersey apartment where the former Disturbing Tha Peace artist once lived.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
yonkerstimes.com

Yonkers Police Investigate Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident; Police Sergeant Killed By Unlicensed 16-Year Old Driver

On Thursday, December 1st, 2022, at approximately 3:34 PM, members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass on Tuckahoe Road on a report of a motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival First Responders observed a multi-vehicle accident involving two sedans and an occupied Westchester County Bee-Line bus; the involved sedans were a 2020 BMW M5 and an unmarked Yonkers Police vehicle, a 2012 Chevrolet Impala. Both sedans were occupied only by the operators; the bus had approximately thirty passengers. The operators of the BMW and police vehicle suffered devastating blunt force injuries to their heads and bodies and were transported to local area trauma centers in critical life-threatening conditions. The operator of the bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and several bus passengers were treated at the scene for minor injuries. Police cordoned off the area and initiated an investigation into the accident.
YONKERS, NY
News 12

Police: On-duty sergeant dies following crash on Tuckahoe Road in Yonkers

The Yonkers Police Department says that a sergeant was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road at the Sprain Brook Parkway overpass in Yonkers. The crash occurred Thursday around 3:30 p.m. Ring video shows the moments right before the Yonkers sergeant was fatally struck head-on by another car followed...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Home health aide charged with stealing over $14K from client

PLATTEKILL – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Plattekill woman with felony grand larceny for allegedly stealing money and property from a resident’s home in the Town of Rosendale. Jacki Yenzer, 58, allegedly stole approximately $14,000, jewelry and prescriptions from a victim’s home while she...
ROSENDALE, NY

