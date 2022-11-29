Read full article on original website
Silver Creek Woman charged with 2nd-Degree Homicide in connection to Fatal Wreck
According to Floyd County Jail Records, 70-year-old Nancy Jane Smith of Silver Creek is being charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle in the second degree after failing to yield while turning left in a fatal wreck that occurred last weekend. The Floyd County Police Department released information regarding the fatal wreck that occurred last weekend in the Silver Creek area. Floyd County Police Sgt. Chris Fincher reported to WRGA news that Sunday at 6 PM an Equinox traveling South on GA 101 attempted to turn left into the Silver Creek mini mart and struck a northbound Camry. 25-year-old Justin Little of Summerville was a front-seat passenger in the Camry. He was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
3 arrested for involvement in multi-state theft ring
DADE COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple police agencies have linked one truck to a ring of thefts around Georgia. Beginning in early September, the Dade County Sheriff’s Office and the Trenton Police Department started getting reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Anniston Trucker Named Highway Angel for Aiding Victims in Early Morning Crash
Anniston, AL – The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) has named truck driver James “Neil” Chandler, from Anniston, AL a Highway Angel for aiding in a fatal, early morning head on collision. Chandler drives for Bison USA out of Amherst, WI.
Heavy fire, smoke damages one-story home in Cherokee County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire destroyed a home in Cherokee County. Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire on Friday afternoon on Ammons Drive near Waleska. Several units responded to help put out the fire. Although the fire...
Cave Spring Police Officer Arrested on Drug Charges
Cave Spring Police Department Officer Marvin James Armstrong, age 35, of Chattooga County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to possess fentanyl, conspiracy to possess methamphetamine, conspiracy to possess Percocet and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Terry Lee Wheeler, age 52, of Floyd County, GA, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, conspiracy to distribute Percocet, and use of a communication facility during the commission of a felony. Both men were taken to the Floyd County Jail.
Major Rockmart intersection renamed after Sgt. Barry Henderson this week
Family and friends of Sgt. Barry Henderson gathered for an intimate ceremony on Tuesday to honor the longtime law enforcement officer who made an impact on Polk County before he lost a battle with COVID-19 in March 2021. Sgt. Henderson’s widow Chrisy was joined by other family members, fellow officers from the Polk County Sheriff’s […] The post Major Rockmart intersection renamed after Sgt. Barry Henderson this week appeared first on Polk Today.
23-Year-Old Amarjeet S Ranhotra Dead After Fatal Crash In Cobb County (Cobb County, GA)
Officials from the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program are currently investigating an accident where 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth died. An investigation revealed that the victim was driving eastbound on Due West Road when they lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a left curve. The victim crossed into the westbound lane where another driver, 56-year-old Linda Oparnica crashed head-first into the right side of Ranhotra's car.
Fire at Douglas County home under investigation
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a Douglas County home on Thursday morning. According to Douglas County officials, authorities responded to the 6200 block of Ellis Street in Douglasville around 11:45 a.m. “When units first arrived on the scene, they could...
Piedmont Police Make Arrest for Discharging a Firearm Into An Occupied Vehicle
Piedmont, AL – The Piedmont Police Department released via their facebook page the following arrest information: On November 27 2022, the Piedmont Police Department received a report in reference to someone shooting into a vehicle that was occupied by five people. It was reported that the offense took place on November 26 2022, at approximately 11:00 pm on Nolan Street, and a minor injury was reported. Investigations proved and the vehicle was processed. During that process six bullet holes were observed in a 2011 Kia Optima, and two more bullet defects were located on nearby buildings. During the investigation, it was discovered the offense started because of prank phone calls and then it eventually escalated when one party showed up in the area. After the investigation was completed. The offender was identified as Kenneth Cole Candelario age 18 currently living in Piedmont Alabama, who was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle on November 28 2022. Candelario was transported to the Calhoun County Jail on November 29, 2022 and a bond was set for $9,000 with a preliminary hearing date of January 9, 2023 at 1:30 pm at the Calhoun County District Court in Anniston, Alabama. This was release was supplied by Chief Nathan Johnson of the Piedmont Poice Department.
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In Haralson County (Haralson County, GA)
Authorities reported that an Amtrak train crashed into a FedEx box truck on Monday morning in Haralson County, claiming the life of the driver of the truck. Amtrak representatives stated that the train came in contact with a vehicle that was obstructing the track. No injuries were reported aboard the train, which had 55 people inside it.
33-year-old Rome Man arrested for Burglary
A 33-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Rome Police Department at a location on Shorter Avenue on Thursday for Bulgary. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Dennis Randall Stanley of a Tower Road address allegedly damaged a window screen to break into a residence on Lombary Way while also using the utilities of the home without permission. Stanley is charged with criminal trespass, theft of service, felony failure to appear, and first-degree burglary.
44-year-old Adairsville Man charged with Felony Theft by Taking
A 44-year-old Bartow County Man was arrested by the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office and booked into the Floyd County Jail on Tuesday. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Frank Christopher Cudd of a Redd Road Adairsville address allegedly stole a 1993 Harley Davidson and also a MIG welder from a residence on Kingston Highway earlier this year. Cudd is being charged with felony theft by taking.
Cobb County man loses control of car, dies in crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — An Acworth man died in a crash in Cobb County on Sunday. At 7:27 a.m., police say Amarjeet S. Ranhotra, 23, was driving eastbound on Due West Road near Lanesborough Drive. Investigators say he lost control of his car while traveling through a left curve.
Driver throws out bag with gun, drugs during high-speed chase, Georgia police say
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop in Georgia turned into an eventful high-speed chase on Monday, Polk County police said. Officers were conducting speed stops on Highway 101 at Live Oak Road. Officers said they clocked a black Ford Fusion going around 85 mph in a 55-mph zone.
Tree falls taking down utility lines on Mountain View Court in Paulding County
DALLAS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Heavy wind and rain caused a tree to fall early Wednesday morning, snagging utility lines in Paulding County. A tree fell in the front yard of a home on Mountain View Court in Dallas. Luckily, it fell away from the house, and nobody was injured.
Body of missing TN woman, Jasmine Pace, found by police, stepfather says
The family of Jasmine Pace, whose case is being investigated as a homicide, says her body has been found by police, according to the Chattanooga ABC affiliate, WTVC.
Cherokee County Arrest Files For Friday November 2nd
Joesph Rumore, 63, was arrested December 1st, at 10:03 PM, charged with Failure to appear. Ronald Coots, 53, was arrested December 1st, at 5:20 PM, charged with three counts of unlawful possession of controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd degree, two counts of receiving stolen property 2nd degree, and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.
Dade County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton PD, Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force, Summerville PD, Trion PD, Rainsville PD, and Fort Payne PD work together to bust theft ring
Beginning in early September 2022, Dade County Sheriff’s Office and Trenton PD began receiving reports of storage units being burglarized in the Piney Area. Fortunately, Trenton PD had video of a truck that was used in one of the burglaries. Dade and Trenton Investigators later saw a post on social media of a stolen trailer posted by Summerville PD, that appeared to involve the same suspect vehicle that burglarized our storage units. Dade and Trenton Investigators contacted Summerville PD Investigators and spoke to them about the theft and compared case notes. It was determined that the trucks posted online, were the same vehicle involved in both agencie’s thefts.
'I thought I was going to die': Road rage case on I-285 leads to 2 arrests
EAST POINT, Ga. - East Point police say you should never pull out a weapon to resolve a traffic dispute, but that is what police say people in both cars did over the weekend. The road rage shooting happened on I-285 near Washington Road on Saturday. Driver Amari Janeau and...
Polk Jail report – Friday, December 2, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, December 2, 2022 report below. The post Polk Jail report – Friday, December 2, 2022 appeared first on Polk Today.
