Union County, NJ

Sensory Friendly Theatre Presents “The Nutcracker” at the Union County Performing Arts Center, Nov. 30

By Public Information - 2
ucnj.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
westonschools.org

Student Council All School Dance 12/10

StuCo is excited to announce an All-School-Dance on Saturday, December 10th in the WHS Cafeteria! The dance will run from 8:00 – 10:00 PM, with admission to the dance open until 9PM. The theme is WINTER WONDERLAND and we ask that everyone try to wear blue, white, silver or...
NEWARK, NJ
baristanet.com

After 50 Years, It’s Last Call as DLV Lounge Goes Dark

Montclair, NJ – In May, DLV Lounge celebrated 50 years. On Thursday night, instead of music and the sound of glasses clinking, DLV was dark and on Facebook came the announcement that it had closed its doors, closing a chapter that started back in 1972. The liquor license, per this resolution, has been transferred to Sayola Restaurant at 38 Valley Road, but memories of DLV will surely endure.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark Beth Israel unveils Giantomasi Family Community Room

Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named the “Giantomasi Family Community Room,” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Frank Giantomasi, a well-known and highly respected real estate lawyer who has worked in Newark for decades, serves as the...
NEWARK, NJ
hobokengirl.com

93 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | December 1-4

As you’re wondering how December is already here in Hudson County, fill your calendar with a variety of activities and events happening in the area. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like a singles mixer at The Ashford, the Hoboken City Hall Holiday Craft Fair, Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Mile Square Theatre, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, December 1st – December 4th, 2022.
HOBOKEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center unveils new hybrid operating room

Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center in Edison opened its brand new hybrid operating room, a state-of-the-art facility that combines advanced imaging and surgical technologies in one place. Traditional open surgical procedures can now be performed with a minimally invasive approach that will result in improved patient outcomes. “Hackensack Meridian...
EDISON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark’s New Community Corp. selects former United Way COO as new CEO

Newark’s New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, on Wednesday said it appointed Simone Gagneron as its CEO, effective Thursday. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021. Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New Jersey, where...
NEWARK, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Coding Bootcamp “Campus” Opening in Jersey City

Tech Elevator, a company that offers in-person and online computer technology courses, will be opening a downtown Jersey City “campus” in January 2023 where students taking its coding bootcamps can work on group assignments and meet with the company’s career counselors. No instructors will be at the...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Plans Revealed for Columbus & Barrow Residences in Jersey City

A prominent intersection in Downtown Jersey City could soon be home to a renovated building that adds townhomes, apartments, and a new storefront to the streetscape as plans to revitalize a vacant structure recently took a step forward. During their November 14 meeting, Jersey City’s Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
myveronanj.com

HBW Student Hit By Car While Crossing Bloomfield

An H.B. Whitehorne Middle School student was hit by a car this morning while crossing Bloomfield Avenue at Park Avenue. This is the intersection by Hillcrest Farms. According to the Verona Police Department, the accident occurred at 7:50 a.m. while the student was in the crosswalk and in compliance with the pedestrian signal. The car was eastbound in the right-hand lane. There is no crossing guard at this intersection.
VERONA, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Shake Shack’s Jersey City Restaurant Hosting Grand Opening Today

One of the most prominent burger chains in the country will officially launch their first Jersey City location on November 30 as Shake Shack is scheduled to reveal their outpost inside the Newport Centre Mall. Back in March, Jersey Digs was the first outlet to report on the imminent arrival...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

$3.7M Lottery Winner Sold In Jersey City

A $3.7 million winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County. The ticket from the Thursday, Dec. 1 Pick-6 Double Play drawing was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., in Jersey City. The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

