Sensory Friendly Theatre Presents “The Nutcracker” at the Union County Performing Arts Center, Nov. 30

Read full article on original website
Related
westonschools.org
Student Council All School Dance 12/10
StuCo is excited to announce an All-School-Dance on Saturday, December 10th in the WHS Cafeteria! The dance will run from 8:00 – 10:00 PM, with admission to the dance open until 9PM. The theme is WINTER WONDERLAND and we ask that everyone try to wear blue, white, silver or...
‘Winter Wonderland’ in Edison to provide family-friendly fun to the community
A winter wonderland in Edison will be doing more than just entertaining the public – it will also help those in need.
baristanet.com
After 50 Years, It’s Last Call as DLV Lounge Goes Dark
Montclair, NJ – In May, DLV Lounge celebrated 50 years. On Thursday night, instead of music and the sound of glasses clinking, DLV was dark and on Facebook came the announcement that it had closed its doors, closing a chapter that started back in 1972. The liquor license, per this resolution, has been transferred to Sayola Restaurant at 38 Valley Road, but memories of DLV will surely endure.
Award-Winning Film About Local Veteran To Screen In Monmouth County
TOMS RIVER – Toms River Filmmakers Roaming Dingo Productions is screening their recent award-winning film ‘Frank Parese, A Jersey Shore Veteran Story’ at Kevin Smith’s first annual SModcastle Film Festival in Monmouth County on December 3. From thousands of entries around the world, the festival will...
Central Jersey’s best high school marching band of 2022 is ...
Jack Bradley admits he’s a bit old-school when it comes to high school marching bands. While many other high schools are using elaborate on-field props and over-the-top costumes to tell their stories, the Carteret High School co-band director prefers to keep things more traditional.
roi-nj.com
Newark Beth Israel unveils Giantomasi Family Community Room
Newark Beth Israel Medical Center’s new community room will be named the “Giantomasi Family Community Room,” in honor of the family’s ongoing commitment to the organization. Frank Giantomasi, a well-known and highly respected real estate lawyer who has worked in Newark for decades, serves as the...
hobokengirl.com
93 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | December 1-4
As you’re wondering how December is already here in Hudson County, fill your calendar with a variety of activities and events happening in the area. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like a singles mixer at The Ashford, the Hoboken City Hall Holiday Craft Fair, Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol at Mile Square Theatre, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, December 1st – December 4th, 2022.
Amazing New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Seafood In The State
New Jersey is famous for a lot of things, and one of them is the great, fresh and delicious seafood we can get at our great local restaurants. So, which restaurant serves up the best seafood in the Garden State?. There is no doubt that we are spoiled here in...
jerseydigs.com
520-Unit Mixed-Used Development Legacy Place Under Construction in East Brunswick
Developer Garden Communities has announced construction is underway at mixed-use development Legacy Place in East Brunswick. Located just off Route 18, at 110 Tices Lane, the 520-unit complex will offer a mix of apartments and townhouses. The 25-acre site will be developed in three phases. Two apartment buildings with garage...
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center unveils new hybrid operating room
Hackensack Meridian JFK University Medical Center in Edison opened its brand new hybrid operating room, a state-of-the-art facility that combines advanced imaging and surgical technologies in one place. Traditional open surgical procedures can now be performed with a minimally invasive approach that will result in improved patient outcomes. “Hackensack Meridian...
roi-nj.com
Newark’s New Community Corp. selects former United Way COO as new CEO
Newark’s New Community Corp., one of the nation’s largest community development organizations, on Wednesday said it appointed Simone Gagneron as its CEO, effective Thursday. She succeeds Richard Rohrman, who retired in 2021. Gagneron most recently served as chief operating officer at United Way of Northern New Jersey, where...
jcitytimes.com
Coding Bootcamp “Campus” Opening in Jersey City
Tech Elevator, a company that offers in-person and online computer technology courses, will be opening a downtown Jersey City “campus” in January 2023 where students taking its coding bootcamps can work on group assignments and meet with the company’s career counselors. No instructors will be at the...
Popular Hot Chicken Chain Is Opening Its First New Jersey Restaurant
Fried chicken is such a tasty meal, and there's a brand-new chicken spot coming to New Jersey that has my taste buds excited. New Jersey is home to some great fried chicken restaurants. This may be strange, but one of my favorite places to get fried chicken from is Acme,...
jerseydigs.com
Plans Revealed for Columbus & Barrow Residences in Jersey City
A prominent intersection in Downtown Jersey City could soon be home to a renovated building that adds townhomes, apartments, and a new storefront to the streetscape as plans to revitalize a vacant structure recently took a step forward. During their November 14 meeting, Jersey City’s Historic Preservation Commission voted unanimously...
myveronanj.com
HBW Student Hit By Car While Crossing Bloomfield
An H.B. Whitehorne Middle School student was hit by a car this morning while crossing Bloomfield Avenue at Park Avenue. This is the intersection by Hillcrest Farms. According to the Verona Police Department, the accident occurred at 7:50 a.m. while the student was in the crosswalk and in compliance with the pedestrian signal. The car was eastbound in the right-hand lane. There is no crossing guard at this intersection.
morristowngreen.com
With bagpipes and a touch of humor, Morristown says goodbye to former Mayor Jay DeLaney
There were very few empty seats at Morristown’s Church of the Assumption for Wednesday’s funeral mass for former Morristown Mayor John “Jay” DeLaney Jr. Stricken down by esophageal cancer just two days shy of his 68th birthday, DeLaney was warmly remembered for his humor, love of family and faith, and devotion to all things Morristown.
jerseydigs.com
Shake Shack’s Jersey City Restaurant Hosting Grand Opening Today
One of the most prominent burger chains in the country will officially launch their first Jersey City location on November 30 as Shake Shack is scheduled to reveal their outpost inside the Newport Centre Mall. Back in March, Jersey Digs was the first outlet to report on the imminent arrival...
$3.7M Lottery Winner Sold In Jersey City
A $3.7 million winning New Jersey Lottery ticket was sold in Hudson County. The ticket from the Thursday, Dec. 1 Pick-6 Double Play drawing was sold at Borinquen Corner, 1063 West Side Ave., in Jersey City. The winning numbers were: 08, 23, 24, 26, 32 and 46. The jackpot will...
Fox News heavyweight joins Spadea from set of live national show
Brian Kilmeade is the co-host of Fox and Friends and the host of "One Nation" on Fox News Channel, the host of the "Brian Kilmeade Show" on Fox Radio, and the author of a new book, "The President and the Freedom Fighter." He's going to be on stage this Friday...
rew-online.com
Perth Amboy Redevelopment Agency Works Toward a More Vibrant, Cultural Community
Fueled by Perth Amboy’s strategic location at the crossroads of New Jersey, the city has a unique opportunity to create more mixed-used communities and generate more tax revenue within its many redevelopment areas. The Perth Amboy Redevelopment Agency (PARA) has identified three key projects that it is now advancing...
Comments / 0