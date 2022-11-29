Three Southern Illinois organizations will receive grants to provide health care to people in the region

Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
63 IL counties at elevated COVID-19 Community Levels
(KBSI) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 63 Illinois counties are at an elevated Community Level for COVID-19 as of November 18, up from 46 counties at an elevated level in the previous week. Williamson, Johnson and Massac counties in southern Illinois were listed at high...
wsiu.org
A bill in Springfield is designed to boost economic development in southern Illinois
A bill to sell the Southern Illinois Artisans Center and the surrounding property to the Rend Lake Conservancy District passed out of the Illinois Senate and is now headed to the House for the final vote . State Senator Dale Fowler says the sale will give the conservancy district the...
khqa.com
63 Illinois counties at high, medium COVID-19 community levels
CHICAGO (KHQA) — Sixty-three counties in Illinois are now rated at medium or high community levels for COVID-19 as of November 18, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH). The number is up from 46 elevated counties in the previous week, with 12 counties at a high...
wsiu.org
Statewide: Prison education on the outside
When COVID-19 hit Illinois prisons, visitors were limited in the facilities. That meant teachers and professors couldn't get in for their classes. They were forced to turn to online learning. But that also created a path for those leaving prison to stay enrolled. We'll hear about one woman's experience. Listen...
nprillinois.org
Pipeline project raises concerns
A CO2 pipeline project that would stretch 1,300 miles has raised agriculture and environmental concerns across Illinois. McDonough County farmer Steve Hess is familiar with pipelines. Hess has one carrying natural gas on his property and says he believes it has been positive for the community. Hess said, “We’ve talked...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: FDA Pulls COVID Antibody Treatment, COVID Testing
A key monoclonal antibody once used to treat some people with COVID is no longer recommended for use in the U.S. under a new order from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As the weather gets colder, flu season is also worsening, and both Illinois and Indiana are no exception.
ourquadcities.com
Emergency rental assistance available in Illinois
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until Dec. 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties, a news release says.
Occupational Health Safety
OSHA Proposes $364K in Penalties for Dollar Tree After Inspection
Among the hazards found at the store were slip, trip and fall and fire hazards. Dollar Tree’s list of violations continues to grow after a recent inspection at one store in Illinois. According to a news release, a Dollar Tree store in Matteson, Illinois, was cited after inspectors found...
Missouri officials discussing ways to prevent personal property tax spikes
MISSOURI, USA — If you live in Missouri and you've got a car, then you're likely feeling a bigger strain on your bank account. Kevin McCauley is paying about $124 more in personal property taxes for the three cars he had last year. Count the car he recently replaced with a newer one, his bill went up by about $1,100.
wsiu.org
Thu, Dec. 1 at 7pm – InFocus: River Living
Illinois leaders are working to revitalize the state’s southernmost city by developing a Cairo Port District. We’ll explore those plans, and talk with city leaders in the river community of Quincy, about the challenges and benefits of Living Along the River. As state leaders continue their work with local organizations to develop a new river port in Cairo, we’ll also discover how living along the Mighty Mississippi brings a unique set of challenges and benefits.
wsiu.org
Dan Brady named to Giannoulias' Secretary of State transition team
It's not unusual for members of a minority party to serve on transition teams for newly-elected statewide officeholders in Illinois. It's far less common to have a defeated opponent in a particular race on the team. But that's what has happened. In a rare instance of Illinois bipartisanship, Illinois Secretary...
fox32chicago.com
Proposal would allow state-licensed drug injection sites in Illinois to fight opioid crisis
CHICAGO - A proposal in Springfield would allow state-licensed drug injection sites to open across Illinois in an effort to reduce fatal overdoses amid a nationwide opioid crisis that has hit Cook County particularly hard. State Rep. LaShawn Ford, a Democrat from the Austin neighborhood, introduced the measure last year,...
Expansive Changes Proposed to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Just Before New Laws Slated to Begin
A proposed amendment to Illinois' SAFE-T Act would expand the number of and types of crimes that could keep people in jail as they await trial, addressing some of the biggest criticisms surrounding the bill just before it is set to take effect. While not a certainty just yet, Wednesday's...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Dems Introduce Gun Control Bill Targeting Assault Weapons, Age Restrictions
Illinois House Democrats have introduced a massive gun control bill that would outlaw the sale of assault weapons and prevent most residents under 21 from legally buying a gun. It comes five months after shooting suspect Robert Crimo III was accused of killing seven people and wounding more than 48...
Black Self-Made Millionaire Reshapes Brand Through Traumatic Experience To Continue Helping Woman Entrepreneurs
Entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith earned the status of becoming a self-made millionaire through a combination of hard work, dedication, and a valuable support system with her clients. After a traumatic experience, the Maryland native has dedicated an entire network-based platform to helping other women entrepreneurs build their brand where it...
wsiu.org
State Week: After months of speculation, SAFE-T Act changes approved
Since the criminal justice package passed in 2021, critics have raised issues, especially over the ending of cash bail. That criticism grew louder during the recent campaign season. Democrats had indicated plans to tweak the law, and this week we saw changes approved. But not everyone was on board. No Republicans voted in favor.
IL to eliminate pandemic unemployment debt, protect benefits
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker announced an agreement Tuesday to pay off the remaining $1.36 billion unemployment insurance loan balance, replenish the fund for the future, and protect benefits for working families. Officials say the agreement will save taxpayers about $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September and preserves hundreds […]
20K New COVID Cases, 57 Deaths Reported in Last Week, Illinois Health Officials Say
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 20,495 new COVID cases over the past week, as well as 57 additional deaths, as it warned of an increase in COVID and other respiratory viruses across the state. A total of 63 Illinois counties have been categorized at an "elevated" COVID community...
KMOV
St. Clair County chief public defender says office is overloaded with cases
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The chief public defender in St. Clair County, Cathy MacElroy, said the attorneys in her office are overloaded with cases. She’s filed a motion, telling judges that the office can’t take any new cases. “I’ve asked that they appoint private lawyers to these...
After Thanksgiving, Illinois Sees Highest Single-Day COVID Case Total Since Summer
Amid concerns that a spike in COVID cases could occur after the Thanksgiving holiday, Illinois officials reported their highest single-day total since the summer. According to metrics from the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state reported 5,724 cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number of cases reported in a single day since Aug. 11.
